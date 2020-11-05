PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.



For the quarter ended September 30, 2020, Hudson reported revenues of $41.5 million, a decrease of 9% compared to revenues of $45.6 million in the comparable 2019 period. The decrease is primarily due to a decline in volume, as the continued COVID-19 pandemic and the associated closures of public venues such as office buildings, gyms, schools and universities across the U.S. negatively impacted the Company’s end markets and overall demand for refrigerants. Gross margin in the third quarter of 2020 was 22%, compared to 17% in the third quarter of 2019. The Company reported operating income of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared to an operating loss of $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2019. The Company recorded net income of $39,000 or $0.00 per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $2.7 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted share in the same period of 2019. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company received $8.9 million in proceeds from the working capital settlement arising from the acquisition of Aspen Refrigerants, Inc. (“ARI”), which led to the net profit in that quarter. Hudson recorded non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $4.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2019. (Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure - see the description of Adjusted EBITDA and tabular Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA in the supplemental table included at the end of this release).



For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, Hudson reported revenues of $125.5 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $136.3 million in the first nine months of 2019. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to decreased volume, related to the pandemic-driven closures described above. Gross margin for the first nine months of 2020 improved to 24% compared to gross margin of 9% for the same period in 2019. The Company reported operating income of $7.7 million for the first nine months of 2020 compared to an operating loss of $11.0 million in the first nine months of 2019. The Company’s net loss for the first nine months of 2020 was $0.5 million, or ($0.01) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of $15.2 million, or ($0.36) per basic and diluted share, in the first nine months of 2019, which included a $9.2 million non-cash inventory adjustment offset by the $8.9 settlement proceeds described above. For the first nine months of 2020, Hudson recorded non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $15.7 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $9.9 million in the first nine months of 2019. For the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2020, Hudson recorded non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA of $14.9 million, a 75% increase from the $8.5 million of Adjusted EBITDA recorded during the trailing twelve months ended September 30, 2019. (Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure - see the description of Adjusted EBITDA and tabular Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA in the supplemental table included at the end of this release).

Brian F. Coleman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented, “Our third quarter performance was largely consistent with our expectations as we, and the rest of our industry, continued to contend with demand declines associated with the ongoing closure of many public venues across the U.S. Given the selling environment, we’re pleased to have achieved improved gross margin, increased operating income and breakeven profitability in the third quarter. Moreover, we repaid $16.5 million of debt during the third quarter of 2020, and as of September 30, 2020, we have fully paid down our revolver, while increasing our cash balance to $9.2 million. As of September 30, 2020, our overall availability, which includes our cash balance and revolver availability, was $41.7 million, which will provide financial flexibility for the fourth quarter and beyond.

“As we move through the final months of 2020, we remain focused on continuing to navigate the uncertainties of this pandemic. Historically, the fourth quarter is typically our quietest quarter, one in which we plan our operational strategy to anticipate and meet the needs of our customers for the following year’s cooling season. We are optimistic that 2021 will bring more consistent re-openings for businesses and schools and we are planning accordingly so that Hudson is well positioned to help meet potential demand as more cooling systems are turned back on. We remain committed to protecting the health and safety of our employees while also maintaining our product supply for our customers across all channels.”

Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and par value amounts)

September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,235 $ 2,600 Trade accounts receivable – net 14,703 8,061 Inventories – net 40,374 59,238 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,540 4,525 Total current assets 67,852 74,424 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 21,435 23,674 Goodwill 47,803 47,803 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 23,865 26,012 Right of use asset 6,719 8,048 Other assets 85 192 Total Assets $ 167,759 $ 180,153 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 9,534 $ 10,274 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 19,414 18,120 Accrued payroll 1,574 724 Short-term debt — 14,000 Current maturities of long-term debt 6,903 3,008 Total current liabilities 37,425 46,126 Deferred tax liability 1,297 1,192 Long-term lease liabilities 4,335 5,742 Long-term debt, less current maturities 79,492 81,982 Total Liabilities 122,549 135,042 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock, shares authorized 5,000,000: Series A Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value ($100 liquidation preference value); shares authorized 150,000; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 100,000,000; issued and outstanding 42,664,274 at September 30, 2020 and 42,628,560 at December 31, 2019 426 426 Additional paid-in capital 118,116 117,557 Accumulated deficit (73,332 ) (72,872 ) Total Stockholders’ Equity 45,210 45,111 Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity $ 167,759 $ 180,153

Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

Three months

ended September 30, Nine months

ended September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues $ 41,468 $ 45,631 $ 125,495 $ 136,306 Cost of sales 32,512 37,849 95,511 123,905 Gross profit 8,956 7,782 29,984 12,401 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 6,162 8,282 20,184 21,154 Amortization 715 742 2,147 2,216 Total operating expenses 6,877 9,024 22,331 23,370 Operating income (loss) 2,079 (1,242 ) 7,653 (10,969 ) Other (expense) income: Net interest expense (2,966 ) (4,447 ) (9,412 ) (12,921 ) Other income 1,000 8,904 1,011 9,412 Total other (expense) income (1,966 ) 4,457 (8,401 ) (3,509 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 113 3,215 (748 ) (14,478 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 74 548 (288 ) 691 Net income (loss) $ 39 $ 2,667 $ (460 ) $ (15,169 ) Net income (loss) per common share – Basic $ 0.00 $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.36 ) Net income (loss) per common share – Diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.06 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.36 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Basic 42,656,510 42,618,391 42,637,945 42,608,396 Weighted average number of shares outstanding – Diluted 43,680,265 42,618,391 42,637,945 42,608,396

Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Supplemental Table to Reconcile Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

(unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands)

LTM Adjusted EBITDA Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, Twelve months ended

September 30 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) 39 2,667 (460 ) (15,169 ) (11,231 ) (23,276 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 74 548 (288 ) 691 (323 ) 762 Interest expense 2,966 4,447 9,412 12,921 15,402 17,060 Depreciation expense 1,079 1,081 3,235 3,235 4,185 4,270 Amortization expense 715 742 2,147 2,216 2,862 2,964 EBITDA 4,873 9,485 14,046 3,894 10,895 1,780 Other Income (1,000 ) (8,904 ) (1,011 ) (9,412 ) (1,011 ) (9,412 ) Stock compensation expense 226 272 559 900 1,487 1,668 Lower of cost or net realizable value adjustment - - - 9,202 - 9,202 Nonrecurring expenses 520 3,059 2,093 5,270 3,559 5,270 Adjusted EBITDA 4,619 3,912 15,687 9,854 14,930 8,508

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, the Company has included in this earnings release Adjusted EBITDA, which the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as a "non-GAAP financial measure." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measure, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's operating results. We define Adjusted EBITDA as follows:

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents Net income (loss) attributable to the Company’s common shareholders plus or minus income tax expense (benefit), plus interest expense, depreciation and amortization, other income, stock compensation, lower of cost or net realizable value adjustment, and non-recurring expenses (which primarily includes professional fees not incurred in the ordinary course of business).