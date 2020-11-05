VANCOUVER and MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Neovasc, Inc.("Neovasc" or the "Company") (NASDAQTSX: NVCN), a leader in the development of minimally invasive transcatheter mitral valve replacement technologies, and minimally invasive devices for the treatment of refractory angina, today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter Highlights

  • Grew revenue 25% year-over-year in the quarter.
  • Implants increased 50% year-over-year in the quarter including 100% growth in the important DACH countries: Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.
  • Reached the 300th Reducer patient milestone in Germany, a key Reducer market. 
  • Completed a registered direct share offering in August which raised $12.6 million.
  • Continued to strengthen the balance sheet with a partial repayment of convertible debt in July and August using the proceeds of warrants exercised by Strul Medical Group.

“Neovasc continued to execute on its value creation strategies during the third quarter.  We, like other device makers, had to contend with restrictions on elective procedures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic but we are nonetheless pleased with our progress during the quarter,” said Fred Colen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Neovasc. “On the commercial front, Reducer implants experienced a sharp increase during the quarter of 50%, including 100% volume growth in the DACH region, which includes Germany, a core market for this novel device. We expect a negative impact on Reducer revenue generation during the fourth quarter, due to recent severe COVID-19 virus flare ups and lockdowns in much of Europe. On Tiara, during the Quarter, we also continued to advance our regulatory submission for Tiara TA in Europe and made further progress in the development of the Tiara TF. Financially, we continued to shore up our balance sheet, retiring some of our convertible debt and raising $12.6 million in a registered direct offering. We look forward to building on our progress and optimizing the value of our two unique devices, Reducer and Tiara.”

Subsequent Events

On October 27, 2020, the Company announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA’s) Circulatory System Devices Advisory Panel voted 14 to 4 “in favor” that the Neovasc Reducer™ is safe when used as intended, and voted 1 to 17 “against” on the issue of a reasonable assurance of effectiveness. The third vote was 13 to 3 “against” (2 abstained) on whether the relative benefits outweighed the relative risks.

“While we are obviously disappointed in the outcome from the panel, going into the panel meeting, we anticipated that the totality of data would be seriously considered by the panel, particularly considering the context of the number of FDA guidance documents and the limited treatment options for the refractory angina patient population. We must await the FDA’s decision on the PMA, and we are not hopeful about approval of the Reducer at this point given the panel's recommendation,” commented Fred Colen.

Financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020

Revenues increased by 25% to $626,418 for the three months ended September 30, 2020, compared to revenues of $500,498 for the same period in 2019. The cost of goods sold for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $150,503 compared to $137,999 for the same period in 2019. The overall gross margin for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was 76%, compared to 72% gross margin for the same period in 2019.

Total expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $10,644,367 compared to $7,355,531 for 2019, representing an increase of $3,288,836 or 45%, principally as a result of a $1,966,695 increase in legal fees related to financings and a $618,948 increase in non-cash share-based payments as incentives were issued to all staff. The operating losses and comprehensive losses for the three months ended September 30, 2020 were $10,168,452 and $10,392,921, respectively, or $0.51 basic and diluted loss per share, as compared with $6,993,032 operating losses and  $6,555,186 comprehensive loss, or $0.83 basic and diluted loss per share, for the same period in 2019.

About Neovasc Inc.
Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe. For more information, visit: www.neovasc.com.

NEOVASC INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)           

 September 30,December 31,
 20202019
    
ASSETS   
  Current assets   
    Cash and cash equivalents $     14,034,457$            5,292,833
    Accounts receivable 870,114715,696
    Finance lease receivable 93,49286,764
    Inventory 713,431618,650
    Research and development supplies 337,092671,845
    Prepaid expenses and other assets 611,791630,042
  Total current assets 16,660,3778,015,830
    
Non-current assets   
    Restricted cash 450,331462,874
    Right-of-use asset 753,357720,473
    Finance lease receivable    67,706138,690
    Property and equipment 854,291767,973
  Total non-current assets 2,125,6852,090,010
    
Total assets $      18,786,062$           10,105,840
    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY   
  Liabilities   
  Current liabilities   
   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $        6,997,723$             7,794,456
   Lease liabilities 323,570436,352
   2017 Convertible notes -5,400,189
   2019 Convertible notes 167,4091,090,561
   2020 Convertible notes 134,697-
  Total current liabilities  7,623,39914,721,558
    
  Non-Current Liabilities   
   Accounts payable and accrued liabilities -1,186,601
    Lease liabilities  550,162468,527
    2019 Convertible notes 5,790,1558,174,919
    2020 Convertible notes 2,662,029-
    Derivative liability - warrants 1,507,467-
Total non-current liabilities 10,509,8139,830,047
    
Total liabilities $     18,133,212$           24,551,605
    
  Equity   
    Share capital $   365,267,373$         328,460,681
    Contributed surplus 33,358,93129,766,225
    Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (7,169,707)(6,140,507)
    Deficit (390,803,747)(366,532,164)
  Total equity 652,850(14,445,765)
    
Total liabilities and equity $      18,786,062$           10,105,840


NEOVASC INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss
For the three and nine months ended September 30, 
(Expressed in U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)                   

  For the three months endedFor the nine months ended
  September 30September 30
  2020201920202019
REVENUE $           626,418$          500,498$        1,443,360$      1,526,211
COST OF GOODS SOLD 150,503137,999349,735348,987
GROSS PROFIT 475,915362,4991,093,6251,177,224
      
EXPENSES     
Selling expenses 498,671380,4121,504,7141,143,157
General and administrative expenses 4,642,9792,197,92210,955,9917,342,314
Product development and clinical trials expenses 5,502,7174,777,19714,615,84713,165,344
  10,644,3677,355,53127,076,55221,650,815
      
OPERATING LOSS (10,168,452)(6,993,032)(25,982,927)(20,473,591)
      
OTHER (EXPENSE)/INCOME     
Interest and other income 495,62858,651554,27878,040
Interest and prepayment penalty expense (191,989)-(729,539)-
Impairment on right-of-use asset ---(260,616)
Gain/(loss) on foreign exchange (65,983)(16,111)(191,636)(28,262)      
Unrealized gain/(loss) on derivative liability     
  warrants and convertible notes 730,242934,1294,233,073(1,166,922)
Realized gain/(loss) on exercise of warrants,     
  derivative liability warrants and convertible notes 1,567,127(201,119)587,497(938,374)
Amortization of deferred loss (2,601,250)-(2,736,332)-
  (66,225)775,5501,717,341(2,316,134)
LOSS BEFORE TAX (10,234,677)(6,217,482)(24,265,586)(22,789,725)
      
Tax (expense)/recovery -15,505(5,997)12,895
LOSS FOR THE PERIOD $    (10,234,677)$      (6,201,977)$    (24,271,583)$  (22,776,830)
      
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE (LOSS)/INCOME FOR THE PERIOD     
Fair market value changes in convertible notes due to changes in own credit risk (158,244)(353,209)(1,029,200)312,973
LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE LOSS FOR THE PERIOD $    (10,392,921)$      (6,555,186)$    (25,300,783)$  (22,463,857)
      
LOSS PER SHARE     
Basic and diluted loss per share $               (0.51)$               (0.83)$              (1.69)$            (3.72)