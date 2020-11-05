ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) and the leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging for life sciences and healthcare, announced the launch of its new EOS™ line of fully curbside recyclable temperature controlled packaging in the U.S.



EOS was created to give concerned life science and perishable clients a truly curbside recyclable system from a trusted provider. Several competing insulated packaging products claim curbside recyclability but use inner pellets, panels and liner coatings that can’t be separated or sorted and become unrecyclable as-is at Municipal Recycling Facilities (MRFs). As one of the largest recyclers in the U.S., Sonoco has deep expertise in both recycling technology and regulatory requirements. Prior to launching EOS, Sonoco ThermoSafe conducted substantial internal and third party university testing on its components affirming EOS’ curbside recyclability as is.

EOS is also a promising vision of the circular economy inside Sonoco. EOS is made using 100% post-industrial, pre-consumer paper fiber, a feedstock that some of Sonoco’s consumer paper products naturally create. As the EOS line grows and the logistics of supply align between ThermoSafe’s client locations and the consumer paper production locations, the prospect of a circular flow of scrap materials used inside the company without waste can become reality.

“It takes a company as uniquely experienced as Sonoco in paper manufacturing, thermal insulation and recycling management to create a product like EOS™,” said Ron Haub, segment director for Sonoco ThermoSafe. “When global life science and food/perishables companies see Sonoco’s name on a curbside recyclability claim, they know it can be trusted.”

The EOS line is available in several sizes and will initially be available only in the U.S. Visit https://www.thermosafe.com/subcategory/EOS to learn more.

About Sonoco ThermoSafe

Sonoco ThermoSafe, a unit of Sonoco (NYSE:SON), is a leading global provider of temperature assurance packaging for the safe and efficient transport of pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and other temperature-sensitive products. Sonoco ThermoSafe shipping solutions mitigate risk for customers and ensure product efficacy throughout the extremes of a supply chain. With operations in the Americas, Europe and Asia, Sonoco ThermoSafe has a vast product offering featuring industry-leading technology that encompasses refrigerated, frozen or controlled room temperature applications. In addition, Sonoco ThermoSafe’s ISC Labs® deliver individualized design and testing services and innovative packaging solutions along with qualification and validation services to meet all regulatory requirements. More information can be found at www.thermosafe.com.

About Sonoco

Founded in 1899, Sonoco (NYSE: SON) is a global provider of a variety of consumer packaging, industrial products, protective packaging, and displays and packaging supply chain services. With annualized net sales of approximately $5.4 billion, the Company has 23,000 employees working in approximately 300 operations in 36 countries, serving some of the world’s best known brands in some 85 nations. Sonoco is committed to creating sustainable products, services and programs for our customers, employees and communities that support our corporate purpose of Better Packaging. Better Life. The Company ranked first in the Packaging sector on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies for 2020 as well as Barron’s 100 Most Sustainable Companies. For more information, visit www.sonoco.com.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/83c6f93f-b36e-4aeb-9655-ef11f0fe375a

Contact: Brian Risinger +843-383-7509