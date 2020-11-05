STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Health Organization (WHO) Director - General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will address the 4th Annual ConVerge2Xcelerate (#CONV2X) 2020 Symposium, November 10 - 11 ( https://conv2x-2020.eventcreate.com/ ), themed “US-World Health Transformation.”



“Given the importance of digital health to the strategic priorities of WHO towards achieving universal health coverage, I am delighted to be involved in this important event,” said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

The two-day virtual symposium will bring together 43 CEOs and senior leaders of healthcare systems, healthcare and health technology companies, international government policymakers and private sector health specialist advisors, and leading academics who will present and participate in 20 panel sessions and keynotes over two days.

Content will amplify telehealth and blockchain technology during a period of global health transformation and modernization where communities and countries are linked in effort to share research and innovations. Solutions presented demonstrate how technology can close global healthcare delivery and policy gaps exposed by COVID-19 ( https://www.webwire.com/ViewPressRel.asp?aId=265970 ).

The conference organization mission is to propel dynamic change through exploration into evidence based data science, research innovation, telehealth, blockchain and edge technologies for equitable health and care around the world.

CONV2X 2020

Media Contact:

Tony Riggio

asriggio@optonline.net

(908) 839-6335