–Clinical data and program update planned for lead program Zenocutuzumab (“Zeno”) in 2Q 2021–

– MCLA-129 expected to enter clinic in 2021 –

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) (“Merus”, “the Company”, “we”, or “our”), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics® and TriclonicsTM), today announced financial results for the third quarter that ended September 30, 2020, and provided a business update.

“Our lead program with Zeno in neuregulin 1 (NRG1) fusion cancers continues to advance steadily, and we look forward to sharing data from the eNRGy clinical trial and the Early Access Program in the second quarter of 2021,” said Bill Lundberg, M.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Principal Financial Officer of Merus. “We continue to add eNRGy clinical trial sites globally and expand our comprehensive screening efforts, focused on pancreatic cancer, to aid in identifying patients who may be eligible for our trial. Our additional clinical pipeline programs are progressing, and our preclinical candidate, MCLA-129 targeting EGFR and c-MET, is expected to enter the clinic in 2021.”

Clinical Programs

Zenocutuzumab, or “Zeno” (MCLA-128: HER3 x HER2 Biclonics®)

NRG1 gene fusion (NRG1+) Cancers: Phase 1/2 eNRGy trial clinical data and program update planned for 2Q 2021

Merus continues to enroll patients in the Phase 1/2 eNRGy trial to assess the safety and anti-tumor activity of Zeno monotherapy in NRG1+ cancers. Merus believes that Zeno continues to demonstrate encouraging single agent activity in NRG1+ cancers and appears to be well tolerated, consistent with previously reported safety data in the overall patient population treated with Zeno monotherapy. The initial clinical responses reported in late 2019 support the potential for Zeno to be particularly effective in patients with NRG1+ cancers, a patient population with significant unmet need.

Earlier this year, Zeno was granted Orphan Drug Designation by the U.S. FDA for pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer is estimated to occur in approximately 57,000 patients annually in the U.S., according to the National Cancer Institute (NCI) SEER database. Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC), the most common subtype of pancreatic cancer, is one of the most aggressive solid tumor cancers and the fourth leading cause of cancer-related deaths.

Merus plans to present efficacy data from the eNRGy trial and Early Access Program (EAP) at a major medical conference in the second quarter of 2021 including results from more than 30 patients with NRG1+ pancreatic, non-small cell lung and other cancers with the opportunity for four or more months of follow up. At that time, Merus plans to also discuss details of the program and overall strategy.

Clinical trial site activation, patient identification and enrollment, and clinical operations activities for the eNRGy trial have increased since the second quarter of 2020. The Company has previously noted that enrollment and clinical operations activities in this trial have continued, albeit at a slower pace, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 30 clinical trial sites are now open globally, with additional sites planned for the coming months. Merus expects patient identification and enrollment to continue to accelerate through the Company’s ongoing patient screening and patient identification initiatives, including several programs with clinical support and testing collaborators.

Merus’ comprehensive patient recruitment strategy includes agreements with Caris Life Sciences (Caris), Foundation Medicine Inc., and Tempus Labs Inc., to identify NRG1+ patients and determine suitability of enrollment of these patients in the eNRGy trial and EAP. Separately, Merus has a collaboration with Caris, through which Caris has agreed to provide tumor DNA and RNA molecular testing, focused on pancreatic cancer, which occurs in a patient population that may otherwise not undergo molecular diagnostic testing due to the current lack of personalized, molecularly-driven treatment options for this cancer type.

In October 2020, Merus entered into an agreement with myTomorrows, in which it has agreed to raise awareness of NRG1+ molecular screening offered by Merus for eligible patients, focusing on pancreatic cancer, to identify the presence of NRG1+ and to increase awareness of and potential enrollment in Merus’ eNRGy clinical trial.

Details of the eNRGy trial, including current trial sites, can be found at www.ClinicalTrials.gov and Merus’ trial website at www.nrg1.com, or by calling 1-833-NRG-1234.

MCLA-158 (Lgr5 x EGFR Biclonics®): Solid Tumors

Phase 1 trial continues; Update expected by year end

MCLA-158 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 open-label, multicenter dose escalation study, including a safety dose expansion phase in patients with solid tumors. MCLA-158 has demonstrated a favorable safety profile with no observed dose limiting toxicities to date. Merus plans to provide a clinical update on the Phase 1 trial by year end.

MCLA-145 (CD137 x PD-L1 Biclonics®): Solid Tumors

Phase 1 trial advancing as planned

MCLA-145 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 open-label, multicenter dose escalation study, including a safety dose expansion phase, in patients with solid tumors. MCLA-145 is the first drug candidate co-developed under Merus’ global collaboration and license agreement with Incyte Corporation, which permits the development and commercialization of up to 11 bispecific and monospecific antibodies from our Biclonics® platform. Merus retains full rights to develop and commercialize MCLA-145, if approved, in the United States, and Incyte is responsible for its development and commercialization outside the United States.

MCLA-129 (EGFR x c-MET Biclonics®): Solid Tumors

IND-enabling studies ongoing, first patient planned to be dosed in 2021

Merus is currently conducting IND-enabling studies of MCLA-129 for the treatment of various solid tumors in collaboration with Betta Pharmaceuticals and the first patient is planned to be dosed in 2021. Merus presented preclinical data in late 2019 demonstrating that MCLA‑129 inhibited the growth of tyrosine kinase resistant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) cell lines and NSCLC tumors in xenograft models. Betta holds exclusive rights to develop MCLA-129 in China, while Merus retains full ex‑China rights.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

The Company ended the third quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of $190.2 million compared to $241.8 million at December 31, 2019. The decrease was primarily the result of cash used in operations, and effects of exchange rate changes.

Comparison of the Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Collaboration revenue for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased by $0.3 million as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, primarily as a result of an increase in Incyte reimbursement revenue of $2.0 million due to increased activities, and $0.5 million in other net increases, including the achievement of a Simcere milestone, partially offset by a decrease of $2.2 million in Ono milestone revenue due to the achievement of milestones in the prior year period that did not recur in the current year period. The change in exchange rates did not significantly impact collaboration revenue.

Research and development expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased by $4.0 million as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, primarily as a result of an increase in headcount, higher manufacturing related costs, and higher pre-clinical research and development-related costs related to the Company’s programs, particularly increases in costs for zenocutuzumab.

General and administrative expense for the three months ended September 30, 2020 increased by $1.1 million as compared to the three months ended September 30, 2019, primarily as a result increases in stock-based compensation, insurance, intellectual property related costs and other items, partially offset by a decrease in consulting costs.

Other loss, net for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $4.8 million as compared to other income, net of $4.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019. Other income (loss), net consists of interest earned on the Company’s cash and cash equivalents held on account, accretion of investment earnings and net foreign exchange gains on the Company’s foreign denominated cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

Comparison of the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 and 2019

Collaboration revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $2.7 million as compared to nine months ended September 30, 2019 primarily as a result of an increase in Incyte reimbursement revenue of $0.6 million due to increased activities, a decrease of $3.4 million in Ono milestone revenue due to the achievement of milestones in the prior year which period that did not recur in the current year period, partially offset by an increase in Incyte reimbursement revenue of $0.6 million due to increased activities.

Research and development expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased by $12.1 million as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily as a result of an increase in manufacturing related costs, and higher pre-clinical research and development-related costs related to the Company’s programs, particularly increases in costs for zenocutuzumab, offset by decreases in costs for MCLA-145. On a comparative basis, stock-based compensation included in research and development costs for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 decreased by $0.7 million compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily due to the modification and forfeiture of awards held by departing executives.

General and administrative expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 increased by $3.1 million as compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2019, primarily as a result increases in stock-based compensation, insurance, facilities, intellectual property related costs and other items, partially offset by a decrease in consulting costs.

Other loss, net for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 was $3.9 million as compared to other income, net of $6.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. Other income (loss), net consists of interest earned on the Company’s cash and cash equivalents held on account, accretion of investment earnings and net foreign exchange gains on the Company’s foreign denominated cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

Financial Outlook

Based on the Company’s current operating plan, the Company expects its existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be sufficient to fund its operations into the second half of 2022.













MERUS N.V.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

September 30,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,179 $ 197,612 Marketable securities 51,021 42,153 Accounts receivable 538 941 Accounts receivable (related party) 1,568 1,711 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,010 4,951 Total current assets 201,316 247,368 Marketable securities — 2,009 Property and equipment, net 3,792 3,715 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,229 5,215 Intangible assets, net 2,784 2,876 Deferred tax assets 291 288 Other assets 1,081 1,905 Total assets $ 213,493 $ 263,376 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,720 $ 3,029 Accrued expenses 19,819 13,536 Current portion of lease obligation 1,536 1,380 Current portion of deferred revenue 699 941 Current portion of deferred revenue (related party) 18,657 17,901 Total current liabilities 45,431 36,787 Lease obligation 2,736 3,872 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 331 780 Deferred revenue, net of current portion (related party) 80,494 90,637 Total liabilities 128,992 132,076 Stockholders’ equity: Common shares, €0.09 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized;

29,074,536 and 28,882,217 shares issued and outstanding as at

September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively $ 2,938 $ 2,918 Additional paid-in capital 448,617 441,395 Accumulated other comprehensive income 5,094 1,586 Accumulated deficit (372,148 ) (314,599 ) Total stockholders’ equity 84,501 131,300 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 213,493 $ 263,376













MERUS N.V.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(UNAUDITED)

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Collaboration revenue $ 695 $ 2,558 $ 1,207 $ 4,496 Collaboration revenue (related party) 7,875 5,690 19,720 19,061 Grant revenue — (93 ) — (216 ) Total revenue 8,570 8,155 20,927 23,341 Operating expenses: Research and development 17,538 13,511 48,234 36,078 General and administrative 9,136 8,024 26,061 22,979 Total operating expenses 26,674 21,535 74,295 59,057 Operating loss (18,104 ) (13,380 ) (53,368 ) (35,716 ) Other income (loss), net: Interest (expense) income, net (12 ) 591 367 1,756 Foreign exchange (losses) gains (4,782 ) 3,468 (4,243 ) 4,474 Other income (loss), net (4,794 ) 4,059 (3,876 ) 6,230 Net loss before income taxes (22,898 ) (9,321 ) (57,244 ) (29,486 ) Tax expense (benefit) 177 (54 ) 305 239 Net loss $ (23,075 ) $ (9,267 ) $ (57,549 ) $ (29,725 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Currency translation adjustment 4,414 (3,561 ) 3,508 (4,363 ) Comprehensive loss $ (18,661 ) $ (12,828 ) $ (54,041 ) $ (34,088 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders:

Basic and diluted $ (0.64 ) $ (0.55 ) $ (1.86 ) $ (1.46 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted 29,061 23,403 29,014 23,388





