TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI), an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate, reported results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020.



Third Quarter 2020 - Financial Results

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 totaled $15.4 million or $1.70 per diluted earnings per share compared with $5.9 million or $0.73 per diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2019. Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes net unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the quarter was $14.4 million or $1.60 per diluted earnings per share compared with $5.4 million or $0.67 per diluted earnings per share in the third quarter of 2019. The company has included in this press release an explanation of adjusted net income as well as a reconciliation to net income and earnings per share calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (known as “GAAP”).

Consolidated gross written premiums of $116.5 million for the third quarter of 2020 were up 19.6% from $97.3 million in the third quarter of 2019. The increase was due to the growth of Homeowners Choice as well as the continued growth of TypTap Insurance Company, HCI’s technology-driven insurance subsidiary. In-force premiums for TypTap at September 30, 2020 were $87.1 million compared with $40.1 million at September 30, 2019.

Consolidated gross premiums earned of $106.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 were up 24.1% from $86.0 million in the third of 2019.

Premiums ceded for reinsurance for the third quarter of 2020 increased to $44.2 million from $31.6 million in the third quarter of 2019 and represented 41.5% and 36.7%, respectively, of gross premiums earned. The $12.6 million increase was attributable to increased reinsurance costs effective June 1, 2020 with the beginning of the new reinsurance year and a greater level of reinsurance coverage.

Net investment income was $1.8 million compared with $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower interest income from fixed-maturity securities and cash equivalent instruments. Net unrealized investment gains were $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 compared with $0.6 million in 2019. The unrealized investment gains in the third quarter of 2020 reflect an increase in the fair value of equity securities resulting from an improved economic outlook since the market disruption attributable to COVID-19.

In July 2020, our headquarters was acquired by the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) exercising the power of eminent domain for a highway expansion project in Tampa, Florida. This transaction resulted in a one-time pre-tax gain on involuntary conversion in the amount of $37.0 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses were $51.7 million compared with $27.3 million in the same period in 2019. The increase of $24.4 million was driven by the increase in gross premiums earned and loss reserves for Hurricane Sally offset by lower adverse development.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses were $14.2 million compared with $11.0 million in the same quarter of 2019. The increase relates to growth in gross premiums earned.

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 - Financial Results

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 totaled $24.9 million or $3.03 diluted earnings per share compared with $20.1 million or $2.49 diluted earnings per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The increase was due to an increase in net premiums earned of $39.9 million and the one-time gain on involuntary conversion of $37.0 million offset by a net decrease in income from our investment portfolio of $15.8 million, an increase in losses and loss adjustment expenses of $41.0 million, an increase in policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses of $8.3 million, and an increase in general and administrative personnel expenses of $4.7 million.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP measure which excludes unrealized gains or losses on equity securities) for the nine-month period was $25.3 million or $3.07 diluted earnings per share compared with $14.7 million or $1.82 diluted earnings per share in the same period of 2019. An explanation of this non-GAAP financial measure and reconciliations to the applicable GAAP numbers accompany this press release.

Consolidated gross written premiums for the nine months increased 22.3% to $364.9 million in 2020 from $298.4 million in 2019. The increase was due to the growth in Homeowners Choice as well as the continued growth of TypTap.

Gross premiums earned increased 21.8% to $306.9 million from $251.9 million in the same period in 2019.

Premiums ceded were $109.3 million or 35.6% of gross premiums earned compared with $94.3 million or 37.4% of gross premiums earned during the same period in 2019. The dollar increase was attributable to increased reinsurance costs effective June 1, 2020 and a higher level of reinsurance coverage.

Net investment income was $3.2 million compared with $11.1 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2019. The decrease was primarily due to a loss of $2.1 million from limited partnership investments in 2020 as opposed to income of $1.3 million in 2019. In addition, interest income from cash, cash equivalents, fixed-maturity securities and short-term investments was lower by $4.0 million in 2020 compared with the same period in 2019 due to a lowering of investment yields, particularly on cash. Net unrealized investment losses for the period were $0.6 million compared to net unrealized investment gains of $7.3 million in the same period in 2019, reflecting a deterioration in the fair value of equity securities caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019 were $119.7 million and $78.6 million, respectively. The increase of $41.0 million was driven by the increase in gross premiums earned and loss reserves for Sally, offset by lower prior year development.

Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses were $39.0 million compared with $30.7 million in the same period in 2019. The increase relates primarily to premium growth in TypTap.

Management Commentary

“TypTap Insurance Company, our technology driven insurance company, continues to grow rapidly,” said HCI Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Paresh Patel. “TypTap’s gross written premiums continue on a course of doubling each year.”

About HCI Group, Inc.

HCI Group, Inc. is an InsurTech company with operations in insurance, software development and real estate. HCI’s leading insurance operation, TypTap Insurance Company, is a rapidly growing, technology-driven insurance company, which provides homeowners’ insurance and flood insurance primarily in Florida. TypTap’s operations are powered in large part by insurance-related information technology developed by HCI’s software subsidiary, Exzeo USA, Inc. HCI’s largest subsidiary, Homeowners Choice Property & Casualty Insurance Company, Inc., provides homeowners’ insurance primarily in Florida. HCI’s real estate subsidiary, Greenleaf Capital, LLC, owns and operates multiple properties in Florida, including office buildings, retail centers and marinas.

The company's common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "HCI" and are included in the Russell 2000 and S&P SmallCap 600 Index. HCI Group, Inc. regularly publishes financial and other information in the Investor Information section of the company’s website. For more information about HCI Group and its subsidiaries, visit www.hcigroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "confident," "prospects" and "project" and other similar words and expressions are intended to signify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and conditions, but rather are subject to various risks and uncertainties. For example, the estimation of reserves for losses and loss adjustment expenses is an inherently imprecise process involving many assumptions and considerable management judgment. Some of these risks and uncertainties are identified in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Should any risks or uncertainties develop into actual events, these developments could have material adverse effects on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. HCI Group, Inc. disclaims all obligations to update any forward-looking statements.

- Tables to follow -

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Dollar amounts in thousands)

At September 30, 2020 At December 31, 2019 (Unaudited) Assets Fixed-maturity securities, available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $91,166 and $199,954, respectively) (allowance for credit losses: $596 and $0, respectively) $ 92,743 $ 202,839 Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $39,861 and $31,863, respectively) 42,702 35,285 Short-term investments, at fair value — 491 Limited partnership investments 27,497 28,346 Investment in unconsolidated joint venture, at equity 716 762 Assets held for sale 4,519 — Real estate investments 70,566 73,763 Total investments 238,743 341,486 Cash and cash equivalents 410,691 229,218 Restricted cash 2,400 700 Accrued interest and dividends receivable 916 1,616 Income taxes receivable 2,711 1,040 Premiums receivable 28,505 20,255 Prepaid reinsurance premiums 42,170 17,983 Reinsurance recoverable, net of allowance for credit losses: Paid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $0 and $0, respectively) 20,240 16,155 Unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses (allowance: $90 and $0, respectively) 74,944 116,523 Deferred policy acquisition costs 29,701 21,663 Property and equipment, net 12,693 14,698 Intangible assets, net 3,723 4,192 Other assets 20,376 17,080 Total assets $ 887,813 $ 802,609 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Losses and loss adjustment expenses $ 219,345 $ 214,697 Unearned premiums 238,936 181,163 Advance premiums 17,083 5,589 Assumed reinsurance balances payable 92 76 Accrued expenses 15,855 10,059 Deferred income taxes, net 8,866 4,008 Revolving credit facility 8,750 9,750 Long-term debt 155,675 163,695 Other liabilities 23,479 28,029 Total liabilities 688,081 617,066 Stockholders’ equity: 7% Series A cumulative convertible preferred stock (no par value, none and 1,500,000 shares authorized

at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, no shares issued and outstanding) — — Series B junior participating preferred stock (no par value, none and 400,000 shares authorized

at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, no shares issued or outstanding) — — Preferred stock (no par value, 20,000,000 and 18,100,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively, no shares issued or outstanding) — — Common stock, (no par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, 7,793,677 and 7,764,564

shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively) — — Additional paid-in capital — — Retained income 198,092 183,365 Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 1,640 2,178 Total stockholders’ equity 199,732 185,543 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 887,813 $ 802,609

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Gross premiums earned $ 106,694 $ 86,002 $ 306,862 $ 251,914 Premiums ceded (44,231 ) (31,568 ) (109,304 ) (94,298 ) Net premiums earned 62,463 54,434 197,558 157,616 Net investment income 1,832 3,621 3,244 11,125 Net realized investment gains (losses) 177 (30 ) (632 ) (535 ) Net unrealized investment gains (losses) 1,340 642 (581 ) 7,261 Credit losses on investments (70 ) — (596 ) — Policy fee income 895 811 2,571 2,406 Gain on involuntary conversion 36,969 — 36,969 — Other 421 501 1,591 1,370 Total revenue 104,027 59,979 240,124 179,243 Expenses Losses and loss adjustment expenses 51,743 27,327 119,664 78,616 Policy acquisition and other underwriting expenses 14,210 10,988 39,027 30,738 General and administrative personnel expenses 9,871 7,951 27,969 23,313 Interest expense 2,856 2,907 8,846 10,128 Loss on repurchases of convertible senior notes — — 150 — Loss on extinguishment of debt 98 — 98 — Other operating expenses 3,713 3,087 10,354 9,131 Total operating expenses 82,491 52,260 206,108 151,926 Income before income taxes 21,536 7,719 34,016 27,317 Income tax expense 6,146 1,866 9,143 7,173 Net income $ 15,390 $ 5,853 $ 24,873 $ 20,144 Basic earnings per share $ 1.97 $ 0.73 $ 3.21 $ 2.49 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.70 $ 0.73 $ 3.03 $ 2.49 Dividends per share $ 0.40 $ 0.40 $ 1.20 $ 1.20

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of basic and diluted income per common share calculated in accordance with GAAP is presented below.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended GAAP September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Income Shares Per Share Income Shares Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Net income $ 15,390 $ 24,873 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (865 ) (1,309 ) Basic Earnings Per Share: Income allocated to common stockholders 14,525 7,356 $ 1.97 23,564 7,350 $ 3.21 Effect of Dilutive Securities: Stock options — 37 — 17 Convertible senior notes 1,903 2,284 5,787 2,330 Diluted Earnings Per Share: Income available to common stockholders and

assumed conversions $ 16,428 9,677 $ 1.70 $ 29,351 9,697 $ 3.03

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure that removes from net income the effect of unrealized gains or losses on equity securities required to be included in results of operations in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 321. HCI Group believes net income without the effect of volatility in equity prices more accurately depicts operating results. This financial measurement is not recognized in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance. A reconciliation of GAAP Net income to non-GAAP Adjusted net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share to non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share is provided below.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 GAAP Net income $ 15,390 $ 24,873 Net unrealized investment losses (gains) $ (1,340 ) $ 581 Less: Tax effect at 24.52182% $ 329 $ (142 ) Net adjustment to Net income $ (1,011 ) $ 439 Non-GAAP Adjusted Net income $ 14,379 $ 25,312

HCI GROUP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

A summary of the numerator and denominator of the basic and diluted income per common share calculated with the non-GAAP financial measure Adjusted net income is presented below.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Non-GAAP September 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 Income Shares Per Share Income Shares Per Share (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount (Numerator) (Denominator) Amount Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) $ 14,379 $ 25,312 Less: Income attributable to participating securities (808 ) (1,333 ) Basic Earnings Per Share before unrealized

gains/losses on equity securities: Income allocated to common stockholders 13,571 7,356 $ 1.85 23,979 7,350 $ 3.26 Effect of Dilutive Securities: Stock options — 37 — 17 Convertible senior notes 1,903 2,284 5,787 2,330 Diluted Earnings Per Share before unrealized

gains/losses on equity securities: Income available to common stockholders and

assumed conversions $ 15,474 9,677 $ 1.60 $ 29,766 9,697 $ 3.07

Reconciliation of GAAP Diluted EPS to non-GAAP Adjusted Diluted EPS