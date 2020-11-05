FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACM Research, Inc. (“ACM” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ACMR), a leading supplier of wafer cleaning technologies for advanced semiconductor devices, today reported financial results for its third fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2020.
ACM’s President and Chief Executive Officer Dr. David Wang commented, “We delivered strong third quarter results with 43% growth in revenue and 37% growth in shipments from the third quarter of 2019. Both revenue and shipments in are new quarterly records for ACM. We built momentum for Tahoe with another repeat shipment, and for ECP with two repeat shipments and one first tool delivery in the third quarter. We have good visibility for the remainder of 2020 and have raised our outlook accordingly.”
Dr. Wang continued, “The U.S Patent Office's decision to approve our TEBO patent is a testament to our leadership position in advanced damage-free megasonic cleaning for advanced 3D structures. We delivered a second-generation TEBO tool to our lead customer in September, with revenue recognition upon qualification and acceptance. Our plan remains on track to price the China IPO of our subsidiary ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc. (“ACM Shanghai”) by year-end, subject to timely registration by the China Securities Regulatory Commission. We remain committed to the Nasdaq listing for our Class A common stock, and are excited to move forward with ACM Shanghai’s STAR Market share listing as we continue on our mission to become a major global player in the semiconductor equipment industry.”
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP(1)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Revenue
|$
|47,665
|$
|33,427
|$
|47,665
|$
|33,427
|Gross margin
|42.7
|%
|48.6
|%
|42.8
|%
|49.1
|%
|Income from operations
|$
|7,506
|$
|7,030
|$
|10,285
|$
|8,587
|Net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc.
|$
|8,627
|$
|8,782
|$
|8,969
|$
|10,339
|Basic EPS
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.49
|$
|0.61
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.42
|$
|0.53
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|GAAP
|Non-GAAP(1)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Revenue
|$
|111,062
|$
|82,916
|$
|111,062
|$
|82,916
|Gross margin
|45.0
|%
|46.1
|%
|45.1
|%
|46.3
|%
|Income from operations
|$
|16,060
|$
|13,942
|$
|20,383
|$
|16,861
|Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.
|$
|10,251
|$
|14,950
|$
|17,568
|$
|17,869
|Basic EPS
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.91
|$
|0.97
|$
|1.09
|Diluted EPS
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.83
|$
|0.96
|(1)
|Reconciliations to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) financial measures from non-GAAP financial measures are presented below under “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures.” Non-GAAP financial measures exclude stock-based compensation, with respect to net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted EPS, also exclude non-cash changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities.
Outlook
For fiscal year 2020, the Company now expects revenue to be in the range of $145 million to $155 million, versus the previous guidance range of $140 million to $155 million. This view assumes, among other factors, the COVID-19 situation remains stable in China and does not worsen on a global basis in the coming months.
Third Quarter Operating Highlights and Recent Announcements
Financial Summary
Unless otherwise noted, the following figures refer to the third quarter of 2020 and comparisons are with the third quarter of 2019.
Conference Call Details
A conference call to discuss results will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time (9:00 p.m. China Time).
Please register in advance to join the conference call using the link provided below and dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin. Conference call access information will be provided upon registration.
Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6771328
A recording of the webcast will be available on the investor page of the ACM website at www.acmrcsh.com for one week following the call.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc., and basic and diluted earnings per share as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures regarding ACM’s operational performance. These supplemental measures exclude the impact of stock-based compensation, which ACM does not believe is indicative of its core operating results. In addition, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. and basic and diluted EPS exclude non-cash changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities, which ACM also believes is not indicative of its core operating results. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below under “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP to GAAP Financial Measures.”
ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in assessing its operating performance. ACM uses these financial measures internally to evaluate its operating performance and for planning and forecasting of future periods. Financial analysts may focus on and publish both historical results and future projections based on the non-GAAP financial measures. ACM also believes it is in the best interests of investors for ACM to provide this non-GAAP information.
While ACM believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors, there are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures may not be reported by competitors, and they may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to differences in calculation methodologies. The non-GAAP financial measures are not an alternative to GAAP information and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP financial measures. They should be used only as a supplement to GAAP information and should be considered only in conjunction with ACM’s consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in the second and third paragraphs of this press release, under the heading “Outlook” above, and in the fifth bullet under “Third Quarter Operating Highlights and Recent Announcements” above are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief and current expectations with respect to: the demand for ACM’s tools, including specifically in the fourth quarter of 2020; and ACM’s plans for completion of the STAR Market listing of shares of ACM Shanghai by the end of 2020. Such statements, which are expectations only, reflect management's current views, are based on certain assumptions, and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results, events, or performance may differ materially from the above forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors, and will be dependent upon a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, the following, any of which could be exacerbated even further by the continuing COVID-19 outbreak in China and globally: anticipated customer orders or identified market opportunities may not grow or develop as anticipated; customer orders already received may be postponed or canceled; ACM may be unable to obtain the qualification and acceptance of its delivered tools when anticipated or at all, which would delay or preclude ACM’s recognition of revenue from the sale of those tools; suppliers may not be able to meet ACM’s demands on a timely basis; ACM’s technologies and tools may not gain market acceptance; ACM may be unable to compete effectively by, among other things, enhancing its existing tools; volatile global economic, market, industry and other conditions could result in sharply lower demand for products containing semiconductors and for the Company's products and in disruption of capital and credit markets; trade regulations, currency fluctuations, political instability and war may materially adversely affect ACM due to its substantial non-U.S. customer and supplier base and its substantial non-U.S. manufacturing operations. ACM cannot guarantee any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements; and ACM Shanghai’s ability to obtain remaining regulatory approval for the STAR Market IPO and listing of its shares. ACM undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof or to reflect any change in its expectations with regard to these forward-looking statements or the occurrence of unanticipated events.
About ACM Research, Inc.
ACM develops, manufactures and sells semiconductor process equipment for single-wafer or batch wet cleaning, electroplating, stress-free polishing and thermal processes that are critical to advanced semiconductor device manufacturing, as well as wafer-level packaging. The Company is committed to delivering customized, high performance, cost-effective process solutions that semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to improve productivity and product yield.
© ACM Research, Inc. TEBO and the ACM Research logo are trademarks of ACM Research, Inc. For convenience, these trademarks appear in this press release without ™ symbols, but that practice does not mean that ACM will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, its rights to the trademarks.
|For investor and media inquiries, please contact:
|In the United States:
|The Blueshirt Group
|Ralph Fong
|+1 (415) 489-2195
|ralph@blueshirtgroup.com
|In China:
|The Blueshirt Group Asia
|Gary Dvorchak, CFA
|+86 (138) 1079-1480
|gary@blueshirtgroup.com
ACM RESEARCH, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|September 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|92,203
|$
|58,261
|Restricted cash
|-
|59,598
|Trading securities
|23,888
|-
|Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $0 as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|59,796
|31,091
|Other receivables
|6,177
|2,603
|Inventories
|64,182
|44,796
|Prepaid expenses
|5,531
|2,047
|Total current assets
|251,777
|198,396
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|5,974
|3,619
|Land use right, net
|9,284
|-
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|4,568
|3,887
|Intangible assets, net
|335
|344
|Deferred tax assets
|10,093
|5,331
|Long-term investments
|6,580
|5,934
|Other long-term assets
|8,008
|192
|Total assets
|296,619
|217,703
|Liabilities, Redeemable Non-controlling Interests and Stockholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term borrowings
|28,327
|13,753
|Accounts payable
|35,639
|13,262
|Advances from customers
|8,011
|9,129
|Income taxes payable
|3,589
|3,129
|Other payables and accrued expenses
|18,494
|12,874
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|1,388
|1,355
|Deferred revenue
|819
|-
|Total current liabilities
|96,267
|53,502
|Long-term operating lease liability
|3,180
|2,532
|Other long-term liabilities
|6,454
|4,186
|Total liabilities
|105,901
|60,220
|Commitments and contingencies
|Redeemable non-controlling interests
|-
|60,162
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Common stock – Class A, par value $0.0001: 50,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 16,657,135 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 16,182,151 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019
|2
|2
|Common stock–Class B, par value $0.0001: 2,409,738 shares authorized as of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 1,802,606 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 1,862,608 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019
|-
|-
|Additional paid in capital
|100,145
|83,487
|Accumulated surplus
|25,758
|15,507
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|1,037
|(1,675
|)
|Total ACM Research, Inc. stockholders’ equity
|126,942
|97,321
|Non-controlling interests
|63,776
|-
|Total stockholders’ equity
|190,718
|97,321
|Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interests, and stockholders’ equity
|$
|296,619
|$
|217,703
ACM RESEARCH, INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|(In thousands, except share and per share data)
|Revenue
|$
|47,665
|$
|33,427
|$
|111,062
|$
|82,916
|Cost of revenue
|27,324
|17,173
|61,137
|44,705
|Gross profit
|20,341
|16,254
|49,925
|38,211
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|3,924
|3,886
|11,524
|8,679
|Research and development
|4,343
|3,492
|13,241
|9,598
|General and administrative
|4,568
|1,846
|9,100
|5,992
|Total operating expenses, net
|12,835
|9,224
|33,865
|24,269
|Income from operations
|7,506
|7,030
|16,060
|13,942
|Interest income
|179
|95
|834
|128
|Interest expense
|(272
|)
|(205
|)
|(611
|)
|(538
|)
|Change in fair value of financial liability
|(6,533
|)
|-
|(11,964
|)
|-
|Unrealized gain on trading securities
|8,970
|-
|8,970
|-
|Other income (expense), net
|(1,759
|)
|1,850
|(933
|)
|2,132
|Equity income (loss) in net income (loss) of affiliates
|182
|(9
|)
|539
|260
|Income before income taxes
|8,273
|8,761
|12,895
|15,924
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|1,747
|328
|(416
|)
|(667
|)
|Net income
|10,020
|9,089
|12,479
|15,257
|Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests
|1,393
|307
|2,228
|307
|Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.
|$
|8,627
|$
|8,782
|$
|10,251
|$
|14,950
|Comprehensive income:
|Net income
|10,020
|9,089
|12,479
|15,257
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|5,757
|(2,591
|)
|4,099
|(2,902
|)
|Total comprehensive income
|15,777
|6,498
|16,578
|12,355
|Less: Comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests
|2,698
|307
|3,614
|307
|Total comprehensive income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.
|$
|13,079
|$
|6,191
|$
|12,964
|$
|12,048
|Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. per common share :
|Basic
|$
|0.47
|$
|0.52
|$
|0.57
|$
|0.91
|Diluted
|$
|0.40
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.80
|Weighted average common shares outstanding used in computing per share amounts:
|Basic
|18,201,943
|16,999,746
|18,124,665
|16,381,944
|Diluted
|21,555,296
|19,354,214
|21,257,661
|18,699,010
ACM RESEARCH, INC.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
As described under “Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” above, ACM presents non-GAAP gross margin, operating expenses, operating income and net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. as supplemental measures to GAAP financial measures, each of which excludes stock-based compensation (“SBC”) from the equivalent GAAP financial line items. In addition, non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc. excludes non-cash changes in fair value of financial assets and liabilities The following table reconciles gross margin, operating expenses, operating income and net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc. to the related non-GAAP financial measures:
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|Actual
(GAAP)
|SBC
|Other non-
operating
adjustments
|Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)
|Actual
(GAAP)
|SBC
|Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)
|(In thousands)
|Revenue
|$
|47,665
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|47,665
|$
|33,427
|$
|-
|$
|33,427
|Cost of revenue
|(27,324
|)
|(44
|)
|-
|(27,280
|)
|(17,173
|)
|(154
|)
|(17,019
|)
|Gross profit
|20,341
|(44
|)
|-
|20,385
|16,254
|(154
|)
|16,408
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|(3,924
|)
|(237
|)
|-
|(3,687
|)
|(3,886
|)
|(172
|)
|(3,714
|)
|Research and development
|(4,343
|)
|(193
|)
|-
|(4,150
|)
|(3,492
|)
|(759
|)
|(2,733
|)
|General and administrative
|(4,568
|)
|(2,305
|)
|-
|(2,263
|)
|(1,846
|)
|(472
|)
|(1,374
|)
|Income from operations
|$
|7,506
|$
|(2,779
|)
|$
|-
|$
|10,285
|$
|7,030
|$
|(1,557
|)
|$
|8,587
|Change in fair value of financial liability
|(6,533
|)
|-
|(6,533
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Unrealized gain on trading securities
|8,970
|-
|8,970
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net income (loss) attributable to ACM Research, Inc.
|$
|8,627
|$
|(2,779
|)
|$
|2,437
|$
|8,969
|$
|8,782
|$
|(1,557
|)
|$
|10,339
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2020
|2019
|Actual
(GAAP)
|SBC
|Other non-
operating
adjustments
|Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)
|Actual
(GAAP)
|SBC
|Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)
|(In thousands)
|Revenue
|$
|111,062
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|111,062
|$
|82,916
|$
|-
|$
|82,916
|Cost of revenue
|(61,137
|)
|(132
|)
|-
|(61,005
|)
|(44,705
|)
|(213
|)
|(44,492
|)
|Gross profit
|49,925
|(132
|)
|-
|50,057
|38,211
|(213
|)
|38,424
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|(11,524
|)
|(495
|)
|-
|(11,029
|)
|(8,679
|)
|(252
|)
|(8,427
|)
|Research and development
|(13,241
|)
|(568
|)
|-
|(12,673
|)
|(9,598
|)
|(939
|)
|(8,659
|)
|General and administrative
|(9,100
|)
|(3,128
|)
|-
|(5,972
|)
|(5,992
|)
|(1,515
|)
|(4,477
|)
|Income from operations
|$
|16,060
|$
|(4,323
|)
|$
|-
|$
|20,383
|$
|13,942
|$
|(2,919
|)
|$
|16,861
|Change in fair value of financial liability
|(11,964
|)
|-
|(11,964
|)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Unrealized gain on trading securities
|8,970
|-
|8,970
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net income attributable to ACM Research, Inc.
|$
|10,251
|$
|(4,323
|)
|$
|(2,994
|)
|$
|17,568
|$
|14,950
|$
|(2,919
|)
|$
|17,869
ACM Research, Inc
Shanghai, CHINA
ACMResearch_logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: