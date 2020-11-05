BELTSVILLE, Md., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases, today reported third quarter 2020 financial results and provided a business update.
“We continue to enroll in our ongoing NC318 and NC410 clinical trials. In addition, we are making progress analyzing biomarker data, including Siglec-15 expression in biopsies from the NC318 Phase 2 trial,” said Michael Richman, NextCure’s president and chief executive officer. “We look forward to providing a clinical update and additional biomarker data on the NC318 monotherapy trial by the end of 2020 and remain committed to our goal of developing novel immunomedicines for patients who do not respond to standard treatments or existing immunotherapies.”
Business Highlights and upcoming milestones
Financial Results for Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
About NC318
NC318 is a first-in-class immunomedicine against S15, a novel immunomodulatory target found on highly immunosuppressive cells called M2 macrophages in the tumor microenvironment and on certain tumor types including lung, ovarian and head and neck cancers. In preclinical research, it was observed that S15 promoted the survival and differentiation of suppressive myeloid cells and negatively regulated T cell function, allowing cancer to avoid immune destruction. In preclinical studies, NC318 blocked the negative effects of S15. NextCure believes NC318 has the potential to treat multiple cancer types.
About NC410
NC410 is a first-in-class immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1, an immunomodulatory receptor expressed on T cells and dendritic cells, a type of antigen presenting cell. In preclinical research, it was observed that LAIR-1 inhibited T cell function and dendritic cell activity allowing tumor cells to grow. In preclinical studies, NC410 blocked the negative effects of LAIR-1 and promoted T cell function and dendritic cell activity. NextCure believes NC410 has the potential to treat multiple cancer types.
About NextCure, Inc.
NextCure is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Through our proprietary FIND-IO™ platform, we study various immune cells to discover and understand targets and structural components of immune cells and their functional impact in order to develop immunomedicines. Our initial focus is to bring hope and new treatments to patients who do not respond to current cancer therapies, patients whose cancer progresses despite treatment and patients with cancer types not adequately addressed by available therapies. www.nextcure.com
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, assumptions and other information available to NextCure as of the date hereof. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding NextCure’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “may,” “will,” “potential,” “expects,” “believes,” “intends,” “hope,” “towards,” “forward,” “later” and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the progress and evaluation and expected timing of results of NextCure’s ongoing clinical trial of NC318, expectations regarding the potential benefits, activity, effectiveness and safety of NC318, the evaluation of biomarkers, the expected timing of results of NextCure’s ongoing clinical trial of NC410 and NextCure’s plans, objectives and intentions with respect to the discovery and development of immunomedicines. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others: the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on NextCure’s business, including NextCure’s clinical trials, third parties on which NextCure relies and NextCure’s operations; positive results in preclinical studies may not be predictive of the results of clinical trials; NextCure’s limited operating history and no products approved for commercial sale; NextCure’s history of significant losses; NextCure’s need to obtain additional financing; risks related to clinical development, marketing approval and commercialization; the unproven approach to the discovery and development of product candidates based on NextCure’s FIND-IO platform; and dependence on key personnel. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect NextCure’s actual results are described in NextCure’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including NextCure’s most recent Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Q. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and NextCure assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, even if expectations change.
NEXTCURE, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Revenue:
|Revenue from research and development arrangement
|$
|—
|$
|1,583
|$
|22,378
|$
|4,342
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|12,740
|8,663
|34,448
|22,819
|General and administrative
|4,659
|2,622
|12,918
|6,995
|Total operating expenses
|17,399
|11,285
|47,366
|29,814
|Loss from operations
|(17,399
|)
|(9,702
|)
|(24,988
|)
|(25,472
|)
|Other income, net
|1,032
|1,268
|3,846
|2,662
|Net loss
|$
|(16,367
|)
|$
|(8,434
|)
|$
|(21,142
|)
|$
|(22,810
|)
|Loss per share:
|Net loss per common share—basic and diluted
|$
|(0.59
|)
|$
|(0.37
|)
|$
|(0.77
|)
|$
|(1.81
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares —basic and diluted
|27,547,737
|22,715,567
|27,524,350
|12,609,219
|Comprehensive loss:
|Net loss
|$
|(16,367
|)
|$
|(8,434
|)
|$
|(21,142
|)
|$
|(22,810
|)
|Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities
|(637
|)
|(58
|)
|1,298
|(58
|)
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(17,004
|)
|$
|(8,492
|)
|$
|(19,844
|)
|$
|(22,868
|)
NEXTCURE, INC.
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|22,534
|$
|34,091
|Marketable securities
|268,672
|300,514
|Restricted cash
|1,706
|1,706
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,069
|3,684
|Total current assets
|296,981
|339,995
|Property and equipment, net
|15,819
|12,090
|Other assets
|3,278
|4,083
|Total assets
|$
|316,078
|$
|356,168
|Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|186
|$
|1,861
|Accrued liabilities
|3,754
|4,871
|Deferred rent, current portion
|134
|215
|Term loan, current portion
|1,667
|1,667
|Deferred revenue, current portion
|—
|6,428
|Total current liabilities
|5,741
|15,042
|Deferred rent, net of current portion
|776
|359
|Term loan, net of current portion
|2,222
|3,333
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|—
|15,950
|Total liabilities
|8,739
|34,684
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019. No shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|—
|—
|Common stock, par value of $0.001 per share; 100,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, 27,553,089 and 27,499,260 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|28
|27
|Additional paid-in capital
|408,189
|402,529
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|1,298
|(38
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(102,176
|)
|(81,034
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|307,339
|321,484
|Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders’ equity
|$
|316,078
|$
|356,168
Investor Inquiries Timothy Mayer, Ph.D. NextCure, Inc. Chief Operating Officer (240) 762-6486 Media Inquiries Emily Wong MacDougall (781) 235-3060
NextCure
Beltsville, Maryland, UNITED STATES
Investor Inquiries Timothy Mayer, Ph.D. NextCure, Inc. Chief Operating Officer (240) 762-6486 Media Inquiries Emily Wong MacDougall (781) 235-3060
logo_NextCure.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: