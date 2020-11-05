BRYAN, Texas, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a biotech innovator and biologics contract manufacturing organization, announced today that it will report its fiscal 2021 first quarter financial results after market close on Monday, November 16, 2020. iBio management will host a webcast and conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a corporate update.



The live and archived webcast may be accessed on the Company’s website at www.ibioinc.com under “News and Events” in the Investors section. The live call can be accessed by dialing (833) 672-0651 (domestic) or (929) 517-0227 (international) and entering conference code: 2546666.

About iBio, Inc.

iBio is a global leader in plant-based biologics manufacturing. Its FastPharming® System combines vertical farming, automated hydroponics, and glycan engineering technologies to rapidly deliver high-quality monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, bioinks and other proteins. The Company’s subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC, provides FastPharming Contract Development and Manufacturing Services. iBio’s Glycaneering Development Service™ includes an array of new glycosylation technologies for engineering high-performance recombinant proteins. Additionally, iBio is developing proprietary products, which include IBIO-100 for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and vaccines for infectious diseases. For more information, visit www.ibioinc.com.

Contact:

Stephen Kilmer

iBio, Inc.

Investor Relations

(646) 274-3580

skilmer@ibioinc.com