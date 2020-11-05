WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

FISCAL 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

Completed highly-accretive acquisition of Appalachian upstream and midstream gathering assets in July, which is expected to generate in excess of $100 million of consolidated E&P and Gathering segment free cash flow in fiscal 2021

E&P segment capital expenditures reduced by $107 million, or 22% from the prior year, excluding the Company's Appalachian upstream acquisition (see page 20)

E&P segment net production of 241.5 Bcfe, an increase of 29.7 Bcfe, or 14%, from the prior year, with corresponding 13% increase in Gathering segment throughput

Increased E&P segment reserves to approximately 3.5 Tcfe, an increase of 12% versus fiscal 2019, driven largely by the Company's recent acquisition, which added 684 Bcf of proved developing producing reserves at a cost of $0.36 per Mcf

Placed Empire North project into service in mid-September, which is expected to generate $27 million in incremental annual Pipeline & Storage segment revenue

Invested $71.4 million in Utility system modernization and reliability, replacing over 150 miles of older vintage mains and services, and bringing 5-year total to over $341 million

Increased shareholder dividend for the 50th consecutive year to an annual rate of $1.78 per share

Published initial Corporate Responsibility Report in September 2020, which is available on the Company's corporate responsibility website, responsibility.natfuel.com

FISCAL 2020 FOURTH QUARTER SUMMARY

GAAP net loss of $145.5 million, or $1.60 per share, which includes a $183.7 million non-cash, after-tax impairment of oil and gas properties, compared to GAAP net income of $47.3 million, or $0.54 per share, in the prior year

Adjusted operating results of $36.3 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to $47.0 million, or $0.54 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2)

Adjusted EBITDA of $159.6 million compared to $157.3 million in the prior year (non-GAAP reconciliation on page 25)

Pipeline & Storage segment Adjusted EBITDA of $47.0 million, an increase of 31% from the prior year

Gathering segment Adjusted EBITDA of $33.1 million, an increase of 11% from the prior year

E&P segment net production of 67.3 Bcfe, an increase of 8.2 Bcfe, or 14%, from the prior year, which includes the impact of the Company's recently-closed Appalachian acquisition and approximately 6 Bcf of price-related natural gas curtailments

Average natural gas prices of $1.92 per Mcf, after hedge gains of $0.28 per Mcf, down $0.34 per Mcf from the prior year

Average oil prices of $55.70 per Bbl, after hedge gains of $14.49 per Bbl, down $5.30 per Bbl from the prior year

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “National Fuel turned a challenging 2020 fiscal year into one of opportunity, with several important milestones achieved in our fourth quarter. Over the past few months, we completed a highly-accretive acquisition, brought online the $129 million Empire North expansion project, and received the FERC certificate for our $279 million FM100 Project, giving us line of sight on significant growth in the years ahead. In addition, our Utility completed its annual system modernization program, through which over 150 miles of older vintage pipelines were replaced, further reducing our greenhouse gas emissions. And, in September, the Company published its initial Corporate Responsibility Report, an important step in the continuous improvement of our environmental, social, and governance initiatives and disclosures.

These milestones were not possible without the significant efforts of National Fuel’s 2,100 dedicated and hard-working employees, who have continued to meet the increased demands of our business during the pendency of the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the year, as we confronted the constantly evolving landscape of the health crisis, as well as significant commodity price headwinds, our integrated, diversified business model continued to provide an important measure of stability and predictability.

As we move into fiscal 2021, National Fuel is well-positioned for growth, and we expect our Appalachian acquisition, which included significant, highly-economic drilling inventory, as well as the substantial growth of our FERC-regulated pipelines, to drive long-term value for our shareholders. Combining this with a large base of stable, regulated cash flows, we are poised to generate strong consolidated returns, and grow our earnings and cash flows in the years ahead, while maintaining the strength of the Company’s investment-grade balance sheet and our focus on the sustainability of our operations.”

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS

Three Months Ended Fiscal Year Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reported GAAP Earnings $ (145,545 ) $ 47,281 $ (123,772 ) $ 304,290 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties (E&P) 253,441 — 449,438 — Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties (69,698 ) — (123,187 ) — Deferred tax valuation allowance as of March 31, 2020 — — 56,770 — Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — — — (5,000 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) — (1,313 ) — (2,096 ) Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness — 276 — 440 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other) (2,439 ) 949 (1,645 ) 2,045 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 512 (199 ) 345 (429 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 36,271 $ 46,994 $ 257,949 $ 299,250 Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share $ (1.60 ) $ 0.54 $ (1.41 ) $ 3.51 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (E&P) 2.02 — 3.71 — Deferred tax valuation allowance as of March 31, 2020 — — 0.65 — Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — — — (0.06 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (E&P) — (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other) (0.02 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.02 Earnings per share impact of diluted shares — — (0.02 ) — Adjusted Operating Results Per Share $ 0.40 $ 0.54 $ 2.92 $ 3.45

FISCAL 2021 GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its fiscal 2021 earnings guidance to reflect updated forecast assumptions and projections, including the impact of increased near-term natural gas price expectations since the Company’s preliminary guidance was announced in August 2020. The Company is now projecting that earnings will be within the range of $3.55 to $3.85 per share, an increase of 27% from the Company’s 2020 adjusted operating results at the midpoint of the updated guidance range. The increase from the preliminary guidance is primarily due to higher expected price realizations on Seneca’s natural gas production and lower expected depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) rates at Seneca as a result of the Company’s fourth quarter fiscal 2020 impairment, which is expected to be partially offset by lower expected price realizations on Seneca’s crude oil production.

The Company is now assuming that NYMEX natural gas prices will average $3.00 per MMBtu in fiscal 2021, an increase of $0.35 per MMBtu from the $2.65 per MMBtu assumed in the preliminary guidance. Additionally, the Company is now assuming that WTI oil prices will average $37.50 per Bbl in fiscal 2021, a $5.00 decrease from the $42.50 per Bbl assumed in the previous guidance. For guidance purposes, the Company’s updated projections approximate the current NYMEX forward markets for natural gas and oil and consider the impact of local sales point differentials and new physical firm sales, transportation, and financial hedge contracts.

During the fourth quarter, Seneca executed approximately 30 billion cubic feet (“Bcf”) of new NYMEX natural gas swap contracts for fiscal 2021. Seneca currently has firm sales contracts in place for 275 Bcf, or approximately 90% of its projected fiscal 2021 Appalachian production, limiting its exposure to in-basin markets. Approximately 234 Bcf of those sales, or 77% of Seneca’s expected Appalachian production, are either matched by a financial hedge, including a combination of swaps and no-cost collars, or were entered into at a fixed price.

In connection with the continued development of the Leidy South and FM100 projects, both of which are on track to come online in the fourth quarter of calendar 2021, the Company now plans to add a second horizontal drilling rig in Appalachia in early calendar 2021. Production from the first pad that will be drilled in connection with this activity addition is expected in early fiscal 2022. Overall, the Company's increased activity will allow Seneca to utilize its 330,000 dekatherms per day of incremental pipeline capacity on Leidy South to reach premium markets during the winter heating season. The Company expects this second drilling rig to focus on the development of its highly-economic Eastern Development Area (“EDA”) assets, including its recently-acquired inventory in Tioga, County, Pa. In order to further mitigate the risk of commodity price exposure for this additional activity, Seneca executed approximately 16 Bcf of new NYMEX natural gas swap contracts for fiscal 2022 at an average price of $2.90 per Mcf. In total, Seneca now has approximately 170 Bcf of its fiscal 2022 Appalachian production secured by either financial hedges or fixed price physical sales contracts.

As a result of Seneca’s additional activity, the Company is increasing its Exploration and Production segment capital expenditure range to $350 million to $390 million, an increase of $60 million at the midpoint of the Company’s updated guidance range, and a decrease of approximately $15 million from Seneca’s 2020 fiscal year capital expenditures. Based on the Company's fiscal 2021 assumptions, the Company expects its consolidated Exploration and Production and Gathering segment funds from operations to significantly exceed those segments' capital expenditures for the year, generating in excess of $100 million in consolidated free cash flow from these businesses.

In total, the Company’s consolidated capital expenditures in fiscal 2021 are now expected to be in the range of $720 million to $830 million. Based on the Company’s fiscal 2021 assumptions, it still anticipates its cash flow from operations to exceed its capital expenditures for the year.

The Company’s other guidance assumptions remain largely unchanged from the previous guidance. Additional details on the Company's updated forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2021 are outlined in the table on page 8.

DISCUSSION OF FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 9 and 10 of this report (earnings drivers for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 are summarized on pages 11 and 12). It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.

Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC ("Seneca"). Seneca explores for, develops and produces natural gas and oil reserves, primarily in Pennsylvania and California.

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Variance GAAP Earnings $ (169,171 ) $ 25,208 $ (194,379 ) Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax 183,743 — 183,743 Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax — (1,037 ) 1,037 Adjusted Operating Results $ 14,572 $ 24,171 $ (9,599 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,439 $ 89,509 $ (14,070 )

Seneca’s fourth quarter GAAP earnings decreased $194.4 million versus the prior year. This was primarily driven by a non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge of $253.4 million ($183.7 million after-tax) to write-down the value of Seneca’s oil and natural gas reserves under the full cost method of accounting. This method requires Seneca to perform a quarterly “ceiling test” comparing the present value of future net revenues from its oil and natural gas reserves based on an unweighted arithmetic average of the first day of the month oil and gas prices for each month within the 12-month period prior to the end of the reporting period (“the ceiling”) with the book value of those reserves at the balance sheet date. If the book value of the reserves exceeds the ceiling, a non-cash impairment charge must be recorded in order to reduce the book value of the reserves to the calculated ceiling. Seneca could potentially record non-cash impairments in future quarters depending on the commodity price environment.

Excluding this item, as well as the net impact of non-cash mark-to-market adjustments recorded in the prior year relating to hedge ineffectiveness (see table above), Seneca’s fourth quarter earnings decreased $9.6 million as the positive impacts of higher natural gas production and a lower effective income tax rate after the effect of the impairment were more than offset by the negative impacts of lower realized natural gas and crude oil prices, lower crude oil production, higher operating expenses resulting from increased production and higher interest expense.

Seneca produced 67.3 Bcfe during the fourth quarter, an increase of 8.2 Bcfe, or 14%, from the prior year. Natural gas production increased 8.6 Bcf, or 15%, due primarily to production from the Company's acquisition of Appalachian upstream assets on July 31, 2020, and new Marcellus and Utica wells in Appalachia, partially offset by approximately 6 Bcf of price-related curtailments. Net production increased 5.5 Bcf to 36.2 Bcf in the Eastern Development Area ("EDA"), primarily due to higher production from the Company's recent Appalachian acquisition, partly offset by natural production declines and the impact of price-related curtailments. Net production increased 3.2 Bcf to 27.3 Bcf in Seneca’s Western Development Area ("WDA"), primarily due to the ongoing development program in the region partially offset by price-related curtailments. Oil production for the fourth quarter decreased 56,000 Bbls, or 9%, from the prior year due to a decline in production from assets in the Midway Sunset area of California driven by a reduction in steam injection rates in response to decreased oil prices, as well as workover activities, partially offset by new production brought on-line in Seneca’s Coalinga development area.

Seneca's average realized natural gas price, after the impact of transportation costs and $0.28 per Mcf of hedging gains, was $1.92 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.34 per Mcf from the prior year. This decline was largely due to lower NYMEX prices and lower spot pricing at local sales points in Pennsylvania. Seneca's average realized oil price, after the impact of $14.49 per Bbl of hedging gains, was $55.70 per Bbl, a decrease of $5.30 per Bbl compared to the prior year. The decline in oil price realizations was due primarily to lower market prices for unhedged crude oil during the quarter and reduced price differentials at local sales points in California.

Lease operating and transportation (“LOE”) expense increased $4.6 million primarily due to higher transportation costs in Appalachia from increased production, partly offset by a decline in well repairs, workover activity and steam fuel costs in California. LOE expense includes the fees paid to the Company’s Gathering segment for gathering and compression services used to connect Seneca’s Marcellus and Utica production to sales points along interstate pipelines. DD&A expense decreased $0.7 million due largely to the ceiling test impairments recorded during fiscal 2020, partially offset by higher natural gas production. On a unit of production basis, Seneca's combined general and administrative ("G&A"), LOE and DD&A expenses during the quarter collectively decreased $0.15 per Mcfe, or 8%, during the quarter. Interest expense increased by $1.3 million from the prior year, primarily driven by additional long-term borrowings from the Company's long-term debt issuance in June 2020 that was used to fund a portion of the Company's Appalachian acquisition. The reduction in Seneca's effective income tax rate was largely driven by a reduction to deferred state income taxes as a result of the recent Appalachian acquisition.

Proved Reserves Year-End Update

Seneca’s total proved natural gas and crude oil reserves at September 30, 2020 were 3,458 Bcfe, an increase of 359 Bcfe, or 12%, from September 30, 2019. Seneca’s proved developed reserves at the end of fiscal 2020 were 2,906 Bcfe, representing 84% of total proved reserves, compared to 67% a year ago. The proved reserves base is approximately 96% natural gas and 4% oil. In fiscal 2020, Seneca recorded 684 Bcfe of proved developed producing reserves as a result of its recent Appalachian acquisition, 9 Bcfe of proved reserve extensions and discoveries, primarily in Appalachia, and 93 Bcfe of downward revisions due primarily to changes in development plans and certain price-related revisions.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”). The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 16,045 $ 15,368 $ 677 Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,966 $ 35,747 $ 11,219

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s fourth quarter GAAP earnings increased $0.7 million versus the prior year, with higher operating revenues and lower operation and maintenance ("O&M") expenses partially offset by higher DD&A expense, higher interest expense, a decrease in other income and a higher effective income tax rate. The increase in operating revenues of $10.4 million, or 15%, was largely due to an increase in Supply Corporation's transportation and storage rates effective February 1, 2020, in accordance with Supply Corporation's rate case settlement, coupled with new demand charges for transportation service from the Company's Empire North expansion project, which was placed in service during the fourth quarter, and from Supply Corporation's Line N to Monaca expansion project. O&M expense decreased $0.9 million due to lower pipeline integrity, compressor and facility maintenance costs. The increase in DD&A expense of $3.3 million was primarily attributable to an increase in Supply Corporation's depreciation rates associated with its rate case settlement. The increase in interest expense of $3.6 million was primarily driven by additional long-term borrowings from the Company's long-term debt issuance in June 2020. The decrease in other income of $2.5 million was primarily due to higher non-service pension and post-retirement benefit costs coupled with a decrease in allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC). The increase in the effective income tax rate was largely due to differences in book and tax treatment of stock compensation.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which currently deliver Seneca’s gross Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Variance GAAP Earnings $ 17,550 $ 16,902 $ 648 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,062 $ 29,895 $ 3,167

The Gathering segment’s fourth quarter GAAP earnings increased $0.6 million versus the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by higher operating revenues and the impact of a lower effective income tax rate, which were partially offset by higher DD&A expense, higher O&M expenses and higher interest expense. Operating revenues increased $4.4 million primarily due to an 8.3 Bcf increase in gathered volumes resulting from the Company's recent Appalachian acquisition that included certain midstream gathering assets and from new Appalachian wells that were brought on-line, partially offset by decreases in gathered volumes resulting from natural production declines and the impact of price-related curtailments. The increase in DD&A expense of $1.6 million was primarily attributable to incremental depreciation expense related to the fourth quarter Appalachian acquisition. This acquisition also contributed in part to the $1.2 million increase in O&M expense, with the remainder of the increase due to higher compressor facility and maintenance costs. The increase in interest expense of $1.7 million was primarily driven by additional long-term borrowings from the Company's long-term debt issuance in June 2020 that was used to fund a portion of the Appalachian acquisition. The reduction in the Gathering segment's effective income tax rate was primarily due to a reduction to estimated deferred state income taxes as a result of the recent Appalachian acquisition.

Downstream Businesses

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

Three Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 Variance GAAP Earnings $ (6,969 ) $ (7,728 ) $ 759 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,550 $ 6,714 $ 1,836

The Utility segment’s fourth quarter net loss was $0.8 million lower than the prior-year fourth quarter primarily due to higher customer margin (operating revenues less purchased gas sold), partially offset by higher O&M expense. The increase in customer margin was due primarily to an increase in customer usage and the impact of adjustments related to regulatory rate and cost recovery mechanisms subject to annual reconciliation.

The $2.7 million increase in O&M expense was primarily attributable to higher personnel costs and incremental expense recorded to increase the allowance for uncollectible accounts due to the potential for future customer non-payment resulting from the current economic backdrop brought on by COVID-19.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated a combined net loss of $3.0 million in the current year fourth quarter, generally consistent with the combined net loss of $2.5 million generated in the prior-year fourth quarter.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss this announcement. Pre-registration is required to access the teleconference by phone in a listen-only mode by following this link: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5657046 . To access the webcast, visit the Events Calendar under the News & Events page on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com . A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the teleconference at the same website link and by phone (toll-free) at 800-585-8367 using conference ID number “5657046”. Both the webcast and conference call replay will be available until the close of business on Friday, November 13, 2020.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com.



Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions, and statements which are other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections contained herein are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that such expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements: the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets, including Shell's upstream assets and midstream gathering assets in Pennsylvania, and achieve expected cost synergies; the length and severity of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations, global supply chains and liquidity; changes in economic conditions, including global, national or regional recessions, and their effect on the demand for, and customers’ ability to pay for, the Company’s products and services; changes in the price of natural gas or oil; impairments under the SEC’s full cost ceiling test for natural gas and oil reserves; the creditworthiness or performance of the Company’s key suppliers, customers and counterparties; financial and economic conditions, including the availability of credit, and occurrences affecting the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms for working capital, capital expenditures and other investments, including any downgrades in the Company’s credit ratings and changes in interest rates and other capital market conditions; changes in laws, regulations or judicial interpretations to which the Company is subject, including those involving derivatives, taxes, safety, employment, climate change, other environmental matters, real property, and exploration and production activities such as hydraulic fracturing; delays or changes in costs or plans with respect to Company projects or related projects of other companies, including disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as difficulties or delays in obtaining necessary governmental approvals, permits or orders or in obtaining the cooperation of interconnecting facility operators; the Company's ability to complete planned strategic transactions; governmental/regulatory actions, initiatives and proceedings, including those involving rate cases (which address, among other things, target rates of return, rate design and retained natural gas), environmental/safety requirements, affiliate relationships, industry structure, and franchise renewal; changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas or oil sold at different geographic locations, and the effect of such changes on commodity production, revenues and demand for pipeline transportation capacity to or from such locations; the impact of information technology disruptions, cybersecurity or data security breaches; factors affecting the Company’s ability to successfully identify, drill for and produce economically viable natural gas and oil reserves, including among others geology, lease availability, title disputes, weather conditions, shortages, delays or unavailability of equipment and services required in drilling operations, insufficient gathering, processing and transportation capacity, the need to obtain governmental approvals and permits, and compliance with environmental laws and regulations; increasing health care costs and the resulting effect on health insurance premiums and on the obligation to provide other post-retirement benefits; other changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas or oil having different quality, heating value, hydrocarbon mix or delivery date; the cost and effects of legal and administrative claims against the Company or activist shareholder campaigns to effect changes at the Company; uncertainty of oil and gas reserve estimates; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual production levels for natural gas or oil; changes in demographic patterns and weather conditions; changes in the availability, price or accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments; changes in laws, actuarial assumptions, the interest rate environment and the return on plan/trust assets related to the Company’s pension and other post-retirement benefits, which can affect future funding obligations and costs and plan liabilities; economic disruptions or uninsured losses resulting from major accidents, fires, severe weather, natural disasters, terrorist activities or acts of war; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual capital expenditures and operating expenses; or increasing costs of insurance, changes in coverage and the ability to obtain insurance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.







NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2021. Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.

While the Company could potentially record non-cash impairments in future quarters depending on the commodity price environment, the amount of these charges is not reasonably determinable at this time. The amount of any ceiling test charge is determined at the end of the applicable quarter and will depend on many factors, including additions to or subtractions from proved reserves, fluctuations in oil and gas prices, and income tax effects related to the differences between the book and tax basis of the Company’s oil and gas properties. Some or all of these factors are likely to be significant. Because any potential ceiling test impairment charges and other potential items impacting comparability are not reasonably determinable at this time, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis that excludes these items.

Preliminary FY 2021 Guidance Updated FY 2021 Guidance Consolidated Earnings per Share, excluding items impacting comparability $3.40 to $3.70 $3.55 to $3.85 Consolidated Effective Tax Rate ~ 26% ~ 26% Capital Expenditures (Millions) Exploration and Production $290 - $330 $350 - $390 Pipeline and Storage $250 - $300 $250 - $300 Gathering $30 - $40 $30 - $40 Utility $90 - $100 $90 - $100 Consolidated Capital Expenditures $660 - $770 $720 - $830 Exploration & Production Segment Guidance Commodity Price Assumptions NYMEX natural gas price $2.65 /MMBtu $3.00 /MMBtu Appalachian basin spot price (winter I summer) $2.25 /MMBtu | $2.00 /MMBtu $2.50 /MMBtu | $2.10 /MMBtu NYMEX (WTI) crude oil price $42.50 /Bbl $37.50 /Bbl California oil price premium (% of WTI) 95% 94% Production (Bcfe) East Division - Appalachia 290 to 320 290 to 320 West Division - California ~ 15 ~ 15 Total Production 305 to 335 305 to 335 E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcfe) LOE $0.83 - $0.85 $0.83 - $0.86 G&A $0.21 - $0.23 $0.21 - $0.23 DD&A $0.65 - $0.70 $0.60 - $0.65 Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions) Gathering Segment Revenues $185 - $200 $185 - $200 Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues $330 - $340 $330 - $340





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Fourth quarter 2019 GAAP earnings $ 25,208 $ 15,368 $ 16,902 $ (7,728 ) $ (2,469 ) $ 47,281 Items impacting comparability: Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (1,313 ) (1,313 ) Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 276 276 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 949 949 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (199 ) (199 ) Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted operating results 24,171 15,368 16,902 (7,728 ) (1,719 ) 46,994 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 15,257 15,257 Higher (lower) crude oil production (2,694 ) (2,694 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (16,951 ) (16,951 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging (2,329 ) (2,329 ) Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 8,231 3,474 11,705 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather 1,417 1,417 System modernization tracker revenues 225 225 Regulatory revenue adjustments 1,423 1,423 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (3,613 ) (3,613 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (563 ) 684 (969 ) (2,154 ) (3,002 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion 532 (2,568 ) (1,251 ) (703 ) (3,990 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions (434 ) (2,194 ) (1,254 ) (3,882 ) (Higher) lower interest expense (1,058 ) (2,815 ) (1,357 ) (659 ) (5,889 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate 2,476 (824 ) 581 (22 ) (679 ) 1,532 All other / rounding (222 ) 163 170 (130 ) 87 68 Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted operating results 14,572 16,045 17,550 (6,969 ) (4,927 ) 36,271 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties (253,441 ) (253,441 ) Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties 69,698 69,698 Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 2,439 2,439 Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (512 ) (512 ) Fourth quarter 2020 GAAP earnings $ (169,171 ) $ 16,045 $ 17,550 $ (6,969 ) $ (3,000 ) $ (145,545 ) * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Fourth quarter 2019 GAAP earnings per share $ 0.29 $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ (0.09 ) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.54 Items impacting comparability: Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (0.01 ) (0.01 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax 0.01 0.01 Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted operating results per share 0.28 0.18 0.19 (0.09 ) (0.02 ) 0.54 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.17 0.17 Higher (lower) crude oil production (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (0.19 ) (0.19 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging (0.03 ) (0.03 ) Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 0.09 0.04 0.13 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather 0.02 0.02 System modernization tracker revenues — — Regulatory revenue adjustments 0.02 0.02 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.04 ) (0.04 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.03 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion 0.01 (0.03 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions — (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (Higher) lower interest expense (0.01 ) (0.03 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.06 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate 0.03 (0.01 ) 0.01 — (0.01 ) 0.02 All other / rounding (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.05 ) Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted operating results per share 0.16 0.18 0.19 (0.08 ) (0.05 ) 0.40 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (2.02 ) (2.02 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax 0.02 0.02 Fourth quarter 2020 GAAP earnings per share $ (1.86 ) $ 0.18 $ 0.19 $ (0.08 ) $ (0.03 ) $ (1.60 ) * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS TWELVE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / (Thousands of Dollars) Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Fiscal 2019 GAAP earnings $ 111,807 $ 74,011 $ 58,413 $ 60,871 $ (812 ) $ 304,290 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (990 ) (500 ) (3,510 ) (5,000 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (2,096 ) (2,096 ) Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness 440 440 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 2,045 2,045 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (429 ) (429 ) Fiscal 2019 adjusted operating results 109,161 74,011 57,913 60,871 (2,706 ) 299,250 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 56,872 56,872 Higher (lower) crude oil production 1,192 1,192 Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (66,562 ) (66,562 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging (8,707 ) (8,707 ) Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 16,844 12,496 29,340 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather (1,063 ) (1,063 ) System modernization tracker revenues 3,113 3,113 Regulatory revenue adjustments 2,755 2,755 Higher (lower) energy marketing margins 3,022 3,022 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (13,465 ) (13,465 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (662 ) 5,743 (3,350 ) (8,474 ) 404 (6,339 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 1,643 (1,818 ) (175 ) Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (13,699 ) (7,113 ) (1,898 ) (1,119 ) (23,829 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions (1,559 ) (3,271 ) 502 (4,328 ) (Higher) lower interest expense (2,624 ) (2,835 ) (1,162 ) 725 (2,554 ) (8,450 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (666 ) (3,228 ) 1,013 (189 ) (1,338 ) (4,408 ) All other / rounding (1,114 ) 527 (150 ) 245 223 (269 ) Fiscal 2020 adjusted operating results 59,810 78,860 64,862 57,366 (2,949 ) 257,949 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties (449,438 ) (449,438 ) Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties 123,187 123,187 Deferred tax valuation allowance (60,463 ) 3,769 (76 ) (56,770 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments 1,645 1,645 Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments (345 ) (345 ) Fiscal 2020 GAAP earnings $ (326,904 ) $ 78,860 $ 68,631 $ 57,366 $ (1,725 ) $ (123,772 ) * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TWELVE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020 (Unaudited) Upstream Midstream Downstream Exploration & Pipeline & Corporate / Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated* Fiscal 2019 GAAP earnings per share $ 1.29 $ 0.85 $ 0.67 $ 0.70 $ — $ 3.51 Items impacting comparability: Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.04 ) (0.06 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (0.02 ) (0.02 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax 0.02 0.02 Rounding 0.01 (0.01 ) — Fiscal 2019 adjusted operating results per share 1.26 0.85 0.67 0.70 (0.03 ) 3.45 Drivers of adjusted operating results** Upstream Revenues Higher (lower) natural gas production 0.64 0.64 Higher (lower) crude oil production 0.01 0.01 Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging (0.75 ) (0.75 ) Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging (0.10 ) (0.10 ) Midstream Revenues Higher (lower) operating revenues 0.19 0.14 0.33 Downstream Margins*** Impact of usage and weather (0.01 ) (0.01 ) System modernization tracker revenues 0.04 0.04 Regulatory revenue adjustments 0.03 0.03 Higher (lower) energy marketing margins 0.03 0.03 Operating Expenses Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses (0.15 ) (0.15 ) Lower (higher) operating expenses (0.01 ) 0.06 (0.04 ) (0.10 ) — (0.09 ) Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes 0.02 (0.02 ) — Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion (0.15 ) (0.08 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.26 ) Other Income (Expense) (Higher) lower other deductions (0.02 ) (0.04 ) 0.01 (0.05 ) (Higher) lower interest expense (0.03 ) (0.03 ) (0.01 ) 0.01 (0.03 ) (0.09 ) Income Taxes Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate (0.01 ) (0.04 ) 0.01 — (0.02 ) (0.06 ) All other / rounding (0.03 ) — (0.02 ) (0.02 ) 0.02 (0.05 ) Fiscal 2020 adjusted operating results per share 0.68 0.89 0.73 0.65 (0.03 ) 2.92 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (3.71 ) (3.71 ) Deferred tax valuation allowance (0.69 ) 0.04 — (0.65 ) Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax 0.01 0.01 Earnings per share impact of diluted shares 0.01 0.01 0.02 Fiscal 2020 GAAP earnings per share $ (3.72 ) $ 0.90 $ 0.78 $ 0.65 $ (0.02 ) $ (1.41 ) * Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations ** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year. *** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating Revenues: Utility and Energy Marketing Revenues $ 78,016 $ 79,925 $ 728,336 $ 860,985 Exploration and Production and Other Revenues 155,811 166,262 611,885 636,528 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues 54,162 47,153 206,070 195,819 287,989 293,340 1,546,291 1,693,332 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas (5,773 ) 4,728 233,890 386,265 Operation and Maintenance: Utility and Energy Marketing 42,120 39,390 181,051 171,472 Exploration and Production and Other 39,800 38,847 148,856 147,457 Pipeline and Storage and Gathering 31,151 30,926 108,640 111,783 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 21,132 20,839 88,400 88,886 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 80,097 74,670 306,158 275,660 Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties 253,441 — 449,438 — 461,968 209,400 1,516,433 1,181,523 Operating Income (Loss) (173,979 ) 83,940 29,858 511,809 Other Income (Expense): Other Income (Deductions) 159 1,435 (17,814 ) (15,542 ) Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (32,159 ) (25,598 ) (110,012 ) (101,614 ) Other Interest Expense (2,202 ) (1,081 ) (7,065 ) (5,142 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (208,181 ) 58,696 (105,033 ) 389,511 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (62,636 ) 11,415 18,739 85,221 Net Income (Loss) Available for Common Stock $ (145,545 ) $ 47,281 $ (123,772 ) $ 304,290 Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share Basic $ (1.60 ) $ 0.55 $ (1.41 ) $ 3.53 Diluted $ (1.60 ) $ 0.54 $ (1.41 ) $ 3.51 Weighted Average Common Shares: Used in Basic Calculation 90,954,447 86,315,038 87,968,895 86,235,550 Used in Diluted Calculation 90,954,447 86,807,821 87,968,895 86,773,259





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30, September 30, (Thousands of Dollars) 2020 2019 ASSETS Property, Plant and Equipment $ 12,351,852 $ 11,204,838 Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 6,353,785 5,695,328 Net Property, Plant and Equipment 5,998,067 5,509,510 Assets Held for Sale, Net 53,424 — Current Assets: Cash and Temporary Cash Investments 20,541 20,428 Hedging Collateral Deposits — 6,832 Receivables - Net 143,583 139,956 Unbilled Revenue 17,302 18,758 Gas Stored Underground 33,338 36,632 Materials, Supplies and Emission Allowances 51,877 40,717 Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs — 2,246 Other Current Assets 47,557 97,054 Total Current Assets 314,198 362,623 Other Assets: Recoverable Future Taxes 118,310 115,197 Unamortized Debt Expense 12,297 14,005 Other Regulatory Assets 156,106 167,320 Deferred Charges 67,131 33,843 Other Investments 154,502 144,917 Goodwill 5,476 5,476 Prepaid Post-Retirement Benefit Costs 76,035 60,517 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 9,308 48,669 Other 81 80 Total Other Assets 599,246 590,024 Total Assets $ 6,964,935 $ 6,462,157 CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES Capitalization: Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and Outstanding - 90,954,696 Shares and 86,315,287 Shares, Respectively $ 90,955 $ 86,315 Paid in Capital 1,004,158 832,264 Earnings Reinvested in the Business 991,630 1,272,601 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (114,757 ) (52,155 ) Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity 1,971,986 2,139,025 Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs 2,629,576 2,133,718 Total Capitalization 4,601,562 4,272,743 Current and Accrued Liabilities: Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper 30,000 55,200 Current Portion of Long-Term Debt — — Accounts Payable 134,126 132,208 Amounts Payable to Customers 10,788 4,017 Dividends Payable 40,475 37,547 Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt 27,521 18,508 Customer Advances 15,319 13,044 Customer Security Deposits 17,199 16,210 Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 140,176 139,600 Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 43,969 5,574 Total Current and Accrued Liabilities 459,573 421,908 Deferred Credits: Deferred Income Taxes 696,054 653,382 Taxes Refundable to Customers 357,508 366,503 Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability 230,079 221,699 Other Regulatory Liabilities 161,573 142,367 Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities 127,181 133,729 Asset Retirement Obligations 192,228 127,458 Other Deferred Credits 139,177 122,368 Total Deferred Credits 1,903,800 1,767,506 Commitments and Contingencies — — Total Capitalization and Liabilities $ 6,964,935 $ 6,462,157





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Twelve Months Ended September 30, (Thousands of Dollars) 2020 2019 Operating Activities: Net Income (Loss) Available for Common Stock $ (123,772 ) $ 304,290 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash

Provided by Operating Activities: Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties 449,438 — Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 306,158 275,660 Deferred Income Taxes 54,313 122,265 Stock-Based Compensation 14,931 21,186 Other 6,527 8,608 Change in: Receivables and Unbilled Revenue (2,578 ) 6,379 Gas Stored Underground and Materials, Supplies and Emission Allowances (6,625 ) (3,713 ) Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs 2,246 1,958 Other Current Assets 49,367 (29,030 ) Accounts Payable (4,657 ) (24,770 ) Amounts Payable to Customers 6,771 623 Customer Advances 2,275 (565 ) Customer Security Deposits 989 (9,493 ) Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 5,001 10,992 Other Assets (24,203 ) 5,115 Other Liabilities 4,628 4,978 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 740,809 $ 694,483 Investing Activities: Capital Expenditures $ (716,153 ) $ (788,938 ) Acquisition of Upstream Assets and Midstream Gathering Assets (506,258 ) — Other (1,205 ) (10,237 ) Net Cash Used in Investing Activities $ (1,223,616 ) $ (799,175 ) Financing Activities: Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper $ (25,200 ) $ 55,200 Dividends Paid on Common Stock (153,322 ) (147,418 ) Net Proceeds From Issuance of Long-Term Debt 493,007 — Net Proceeds from Issuance (Repurchase) of Common Stock 161,603 (8,877 ) Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities $ 476,088 $ (101,095 ) Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash (6,719 ) (205,787 ) Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 27,260 233,047 Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at September 30 $ 20,541 $ 27,260





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) UPSTREAM BUSINESS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) September 30, September 30, EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Total Operating Revenues $ 154,726 $ 164,887 $ (10,161 ) $ 607,453 $ 632,740 $ (25,287 ) Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance: General and Administrative Expense 16,653 16,063 590 63,429 64,003 (574 ) Lease Operating and Transportation Expense 54,983 50,409 4,574 203,670 186,626 17,044 All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense 3,548 3,425 123 12,542 11,130 1,412 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 4,103 4,168 (65 ) 15,646 17,726 (2,080 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 43,467 44,141 (674 ) 172,124 154,784 17,340 Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties 253,441 — 253,441 449,438 — 449,438 376,195 118,206 257,989 916,849 434,269 482,580 Operating Income (Loss) (221,469 ) 46,681 (268,150 ) (309,396 ) 198,471 (507,867 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (395 ) (4 ) (391 ) (1,580 ) (16 ) (1,564 ) Interest and Other Income 115 273 (158 ) 698 1,107 (409 ) Interest Expense (15,555 ) (14,216 ) (1,339 ) (58,098 ) (54,777 ) (3,321 ) Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (237,304 ) 32,734 (270,038 ) (368,376 ) 144,785 (513,161 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (68,133 ) 7,526 (75,659 ) (41,472 ) 32,978 (74,450 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (169,171 ) $ 25,208 $ (194,379 ) $ (326,904 ) $ 111,807 $ (438,711 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ (1.86 ) $ 0.29 $ (2.15 ) $ (3.72 ) $ 1.29 $ (5.01 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) September 30, September 30, PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 54,090 $ 47,143 $ 6,947 $ 205,998 $ 195,808 $ 10,190 Intersegment Revenues 26,236 22,764 3,472 103,606 92,475 11,131 Total Operating Revenues 80,326 69,907 10,419 309,604 288,283 21,321 Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 74 241 (167 ) 75 1,124 (1,049 ) Operation and Maintenance 25,233 26,099 (866 ) 87,440 94,710 (7,270 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 8,053 7,820 233 32,569 30,268 2,301 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 14,638 11,387 3,251 53,951 44,947 9,004 47,998 45,547 2,451 174,035 171,049 2,986 Operating Income 32,328 24,360 7,968 135,569 117,234 18,335 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit (Costs) Credit (394 ) 930 (1,324 ) (917 ) 3,257 (4,174 ) Interest and Other Income 701 1,882 (1,181 ) 5,552 5,900 (348 ) Interest Expense (10,695 ) (7,132 ) (3,563 ) (32,731 ) (29,142 ) (3,589 ) Income Before Income Taxes 21,940 20,040 1,900 107,473 97,249 10,224 Income Tax Expense 5,895 4,672 1,223 28,613 23,238 5,375 Net Income $ 16,045 $ 15,368 $ 677 $ 78,860 $ 74,011 $ 4,849 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.18 $ 0.18 $ — $ 0.90 $ 0.85 $ 0.05 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, GATHERING SEGMENT 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 72 $ 10 $ 62 $ 72 $ 11 $ 61 Intersegment Revenues 39,467 35,132 4,335 142,821 127,064 15,757 Total Operating Revenues 39,539 35,142 4,397 142,893 127,075 15,818 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 6,455 5,229 1,226 22,942 18,702 4,240 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 22 18 4 72 81 (9 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 6,785 5,202 1,583 22,440 20,038 2,402 13,262 10,449 2,813 45,454 38,821 6,633 Operating Income 26,277 24,693 1,584 97,439 88,254 9,185 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (71 ) (1 ) (70 ) (285 ) (86 ) (199 ) Interest and Other Income 346 57 289 545 546 (1 ) Interest Expense (4,115 ) (2,397 ) (1,718 ) (10,877 ) (9,406 ) (1,471 ) Income Before Income Taxes 22,437 22,352 85 86,822 79,308 7,514 Income Tax Expense 4,887 5,450 (563 ) 18,191 20,895 (2,704 ) Net Income $ 17,550 $ 16,902 $ 648 $ 68,631 $ 58,413 $ 10,218 Net Income Per Share (Diluted) $ 0.19 $ 0.19 $ — $ 0.78 $ 0.67 $ 0.11





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) September 30, September 30, UTILITY SEGMENT 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 73,000 $ 67,189 $ 5,811 $ 642,855 $ 715,813 $ (72,958 ) Intersegment Revenues 944 1,645 (701 ) 9,443 11,629 (2,186 ) Total Operating Revenues 73,944 68,834 5,110 652,298 727,442 (75,144 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 15,243 14,712 531 263,112 342,832 (79,720 ) Operation and Maintenance 41,573 38,845 2,728 178,896 168,684 10,212 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 8,578 8,563 15 38,872 39,792 (920 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 14,007 13,630 377 55,248 53,832 1,416 79,401 75,750 3,651 536,128 605,140 (69,012 ) Operating Income (Loss) (5,457 ) (6,916 ) 1,459 116,170 122,302 (6,132 ) Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (2,001 ) (2,040 ) 39 (26,963 ) (27,600 ) 637 Interest and Other Income 589 870 (281 ) 3,583 3,579 4 Interest Expense (5,720 ) (5,492 ) (228 ) (22,150 ) (23,443 ) 1,293 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (12,589 ) (13,578 ) 989 70,640 74,838 (4,198 ) Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (5,620 ) (5,850 ) 230 13,274 13,967 (693 ) Net Income (Loss) $ (6,969 ) $ (7,728 ) $ 759 $ 57,366 $ 60,871 $ (3,505 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.09 ) $ 0.01 $ 0.65 $ 0.70 $ (0.05 )





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS (UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts) September 30, September 30, ALL OTHER 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 5,988 $ 13,977 $ (7,989 ) $ 89,435 $ 148,582 $ (59,147 ) Intersegment Revenues 237 71 166 836 1,127 (291 ) Total Operating Revenues 6,225 14,048 (7,823 ) 90,271 149,709 (59,438 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas 5,263 13,439 (8,176 ) 80,485 144,292 (63,807 ) Operation and Maintenance 2,139 1,837 302 7,895 7,549 346 Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 243 141 102 765 540 225 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 1,064 115 949 1,716 1,291 425 8,709 15,532 (6,823 ) 90,861 153,672 (62,811 ) Operating Loss (2,484 ) (1,484 ) (1,000 ) (590 ) (3,963 ) 3,373 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (69 ) (11 ) (58 ) (276 ) (153 ) (123 ) Interest and Other Income 201 319 (118 ) 873 1,371 (498 ) Interest Expense (13 ) (6 ) (7 ) (66 ) (21 ) (45 ) Loss before Income Taxes (2,365 ) (1,182 ) (1,183 ) (59 ) (2,766 ) 2,707 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) (565 ) (316 ) (249 ) 210 (955 ) 1,165 Net Loss $ (1,800 ) $ (866 ) $ (934 ) $ (269 ) $ (1,811 ) $ 1,542 Net Loss Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.02 ) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) $ — $ (0.02 ) $ 0.02 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, CORPORATE 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Revenues from External Customers $ 113 $ 134 $ (21 ) $ 478 $ 378 $ 100 Intersegment Revenues 1,463 1,144 319 4,744 4,638 106 Total Operating Revenues 1,576 1,278 298 5,222 5,016 206 Operating Expenses: Operation and Maintenance 4,481 4,348 133 13,401 14,258 (857 ) Property, Franchise and Other Taxes 133 129 4 476 479 (3 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 136 195 (59 ) 679 768 (89 ) 4,750 4,672 78 14,556 15,505 (949 ) Operating Loss (3,174 ) (3,394 ) 220 (9,334 ) (10,489 ) 1,155 Other Income (Expense): Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs (775 ) (647 ) (128 ) (3,101 ) (2,679 ) (422 ) Interest and Other Income 37,730 28,993 8,737 127,524 115,605 11,919 Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt (32,159 ) (25,598 ) (6,561 ) (110,012 ) (101,614 ) (8,398 ) Other Interest Expense (1,922 ) (1,024 ) (898 ) (6,610 ) (4,726 ) (1,884 ) Loss before Income Taxes (300 ) (1,670 ) 1,370 (1,533 ) (3,903 ) 2,370 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 900 (67 ) 967 (77 ) (4,902 ) 4,825 Net Income (Loss) $ (1,200 ) $ (1,603 ) $ 403 $ (1,456 ) $ 999 $ (2,455 ) Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ (0.01 ) $ (0.02 ) $ 0.01 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.04 ) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS 2020 2019 Variance 2020 2019 Variance Intersegment Revenues $ (68,347 ) $ (60,756 ) $ (7,591 ) $ (261,450 ) $ (236,933 ) $ (24,517 ) Operating Expenses: Purchased Gas (26,353 ) (23,664 ) (2,689 ) (109,782 ) (101,983 ) (7,799 ) Operation and Maintenance (41,994 ) (37,092 ) (4,902 ) (151,668 ) (134,950 ) (16,718 ) (68,347 ) (60,756 ) (7,591 ) (261,450 ) (236,933 ) (24,517 ) Operating Income — — — — — — Other Income (Expense): Interest and Other Deductions (35,818 ) (29,186 ) (6,632 ) (123,467 ) (116,373 ) (7,094 ) Interest Expense 35,818 29,186 6,632 123,467 116,373 7,094 Net Income (Loss) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted) $ — $ — $ — $ — $ — $ —





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued) (Thousands of Dollars) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Increase Increase 2020 2019 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease) Capital Expenditures: Exploration and Production (1) $ 375,466 (3) $ 100,215 (4) $ 275,251 $ 670,455 (3)(4) $ 491,889 (4)(5) $ 178,566 Pipeline and Storage 42,520 (3) 54,878 (4) (12,358 ) 166,652 (3)(4) 143,005 (4)(5) 23,647 Gathering (2) 251,606 (3) 10,254 (4) 241,352 297,806 (3)(4) 49,650 (4)(5) 248,156 Utility 32,034 (3) 37,483 (4) (5,449 ) 94,273 (3)(4) 95,847 (4)(5) (1,574 ) Total Reportable Segments 701,626 202,830 498,796 1,229,186 780,391 448,795 All Other 2 5 (3 ) 39 128 (89 ) Corporate 102 358 (256 ) 522 727 (205 ) Eliminations (1,130 ) — (1,130 ) (1,130 ) — (1,130 ) Total Capital Expenditures $ 700,600 $ 203,193 $ 497,407 $ 1,228,617 $ 781,246 $ 447,371





(1) 2020 includes $285.6 million related to the acquisition of upstream assets acquired from Shell, of which $284.5 million is included in Property, Plant and Equipment and $1.1 million is included in Materials, Supplies and Emission Allowances. Excluding liabilities accrued, the amount paid was $282.8 million. (2) 2020 includes $223.5 million related to the acquisition of midstream gathering assets acquired from Shell, of which $223.4 million is included in Property, Plant and Equipment and $0.1 million is included in Materials, Supplies and Emission Allowances. (3) Capital expenditures for the quarter and year ended September 30, 2020, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $45.8 million, $17.3 million, $13.5 million, and $10.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2020, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date. (4) Capital expenditures for the year ended September 30, 2020, exclude capital expenditures of $38.0 million, $23.8 million, $6.6 million and $12.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2019 and paid during the year ended September 30, 2020. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2019, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2020. (5) Capital expenditures for the year ended September 30, 2019, exclude capital expenditures of $51.3 million, $21.9 million, $6.1 million and $9.5 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively. These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2018 and paid during the year ended September 30, 2019. These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2018, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date. These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2019.





DEGREE DAYS Percent Colder (Warmer) Than: Three Months Ended September 30, Normal 2020 2019 Normal (1) Last Year (1) Buffalo, NY 162 101 45 (37.7 ) 124.4 Erie, PA 124 68 12 (45.2 ) 466.7 Twelve Months Ended September 30, Buffalo, NY 6,653 6,103 6,699 (8.3 ) (8.9 ) Erie, PA 6,181 5,449 5,911 (11.8 ) (7.8 )





(1) Percents compare actual 2020 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2020 degree days to actual 2019 degree days.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase Increase 2020 2019 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease) Gas Production/Prices: Production (MMcf) Appalachia 63,548 54,952 8,596 225,513 195,906 29,607 West Coast 455 491 (36 ) 1,889 1,974 (85 ) Total Production 64,003 55,443 8,560 227,402 197,880 29,522 Average Prices (Per Mcf) Appalachia $ 1.63 $ 1.95 $ (0.32 ) $ 1.75 $ 2.40 $ (0.65 ) West Coast 3.31 3.94 (0.63 ) 3.82 5.15 (1.33 ) Weighted Average 1.64 1.97 (0.33 ) 1.77 2.43 (0.66 ) Weighted Average after Hedging 1.92 2.26 (0.34 ) 2.07 2.44 (0.37 ) Oil Production/Prices: Production (Thousands of Barrels) Appalachia 1 1 — 3 3 — West Coast 555 611 (56 ) 2,345 2,320 25 Total Production 556 612 (56 ) 2,348 2,323 25 Average Prices (Per Barrel) Appalachia $ 31.22 $ 60.70 $ (29.48 ) $ 45.69 $ 57.14 $ (11.45 ) West Coast 41.22 61.85 (20.63 ) 45.94 64.18 (18.24 ) Weighted Average 41.21 61.85 (20.64 ) 45.94 64.17 (18.23 ) Weighted Average after Hedging 55.70 61.00 (5.30 ) 56.96 61.65 (4.69 ) Total Production (MMcfe) 67,339 59,115 8,224 241,490 211,818 29,672 Selected Operating Performance Statistics: General & Administrative Expense per Mcfe (1) $ 0.25 $ 0.27 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.26 $ 0.30 $ (0.04 ) Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcfe (1)(2) $ 0.82 $ 0.85 $ (0.03 ) $ 0.84 $ 0.88 $ (0.04 ) Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization per Mcfe (1) $ 0.65 $ 0.75 $ (0.10 ) $ 0.71 $ 0.73 $ (0.02 )





(1) Refer to page 16 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment. (2) Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.56 per Mcfe for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.56 per Mcfe for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2021 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 936,000 BBL $ 59.45 / BBL NYMEX 156,000 BBL $ 51.00 / BBL Total 1,092,000 BBL $ 58.24 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 149,160,000 MMBTU $ 2.63 / MMBTU DAWN 600,000 MMBTU $ 3.00 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 25,850,000 MMBTU $ 2.28 / MMBTU (Floor) / $2.77 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 65,421,882 MMBTU $ 2.20 / MMBTU Total 241,031,882 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2022 Volume Average Hedge Price Oil Swaps Brent 300,000 BBL $ 60.07 / BBL NYMEX 156,000 BBL $ 51.00 / BBL Total 456,000 BBL $ 56.97 / BBL Gas Swaps NYMEX 128,530,000 MMBTU $ 2.65 / MMBTU No Cost Collars 2,350,000 MMBTU $ 2.28 / MMBTU (Floor) / $2.77 / MMBTU (Ceiling) Fixed Price Physical Sales 43,814,854 MMBTU $ 2.30 / MMBTU Total 174,694,854 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2023 Volume Average Hedge Price Gas Swaps NYMEX 23,240,000 MMBTU $ 2.54 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 38,508,864 MMBTU $ 2.29 / MMBTU Total 61,748,864 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2024 Volume Average Hedge Price Gas Swaps NYMEX 1,150,000 MMBTU $ 2.45 / MMBTU Fixed Price Physical Sales 20,971,393 MMBTU $ 2.25 / MMBTU Total 22,121,393 MMBTU Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2025 Volume Average Hedge Price Fixed Price Physical Sales 2,293,200 MMBTU $ 2.18 / MMBTU





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION Reserve Quantity Information (Unaudited) Gas MMcf U.S. Appalachian West Coast Total Region Region Company Proved Developed and Undeveloped Reserves: September 30, 2019 2,915,886 33,633 2,949,519 Extensions and Discoveries 7,246 — 7,246 Revisions of Previous Estimates (85,647 ) (2,772 ) (88,419 ) Production (225,513 ) (1,889 ) (227,402 ) Purchases of Minerals in Place 684,141 — 684,141 September 30, 2020 3,296,113 28,972 3,325,085 Proved Developed Reserves: September 30, 2019 1,901,162 33,633 1,934,795 September 30, 2020 2,744,851 28,972 2,773,823 Oil Mbbl U.S. Appalachian West Coast Total Region Region Company Proved Developed and Undeveloped Reserves: September 30, 2019 13 24,860 24,873 Extensions and Discoveries — 288 288 Revisions of Previous Estimates 2 (715 ) (713 ) Production (3 ) (2,345 ) (2,348 ) September 30, 2020 12 22,088 22,100 Proved Developed Reserves: September 30, 2019 13 24,246 24,259 September 30, 2020 12 22,088 22,100





NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES Pipeline & Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase Increase 2020 2019 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease) Firm Transportation - Affiliated 13,021 14,194 (1,173 ) 111,166 121,618 (10,452 ) Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated 162,727 153,838 8,889 641,607 596,676 44,931 Interruptible Transportation 857 189 668 2,859 2,163 696 176,605 168,221 8,384 755,632 720,457 35,175 Gathering Volume - (MMcf) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase Increase 2020 2019 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease) Gathered Volume - Affiliated 73,441 65,170 8,271 264,305 234,760 29,545 Utility Throughput - (MMcf) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, Increase Increase 2020 2019 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease) Retail Sales: Residential Sales 4,033 3,247 786 60,977 63,828 (2,851 ) Commercial Sales 503 490 13 8,798 9,489 (691 ) Industrial Sales 31 63 (32 ) 537 702 (165 ) 4,567 3,800 767 70,312 74,019 (3,707 ) Transportation 9,040 10,115 (1,075 ) 68,272 76,028 (7,756 ) 13,607 13,915 (308 ) 138,584 150,047 (11,463 )



NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY

AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding Adjusted Operating Results, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results or liquidity and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies. The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP.

Management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability. The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted Operating Results for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands except per share amounts) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reported GAAP Earnings $ (145,545 ) $ 47,281 $ (123,772 ) $ 304,290 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties (E&P) 253,441 — 449,438 — Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties (69,698 ) — (123,187 ) — Deferred tax valuation allowance as of March 31, 2020 — — 56,770 — Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — — — (5,000 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P) — (1,313 ) — (2,096 ) Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness — 276 — 440 Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate/All Other) (2,439 ) 949 (1,645 ) 2,045 Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments 512 (199 ) 345 (429 ) Adjusted Operating Results $ 36,271 $ 46,994 $ 257,949 $ 299,250 Reported GAAP Earnings per share $ (1.60 ) $ 0.54 $ (1.41 ) $ 3.51 Items impacting comparability: Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (E&P) 2.02 — 3.71 — Deferred tax valuation allowance as March 31, 2020 — — 0.65 — Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform — — — (0.06 ) Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (E&P) — (0.01 ) — (0.02 ) Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate/All Other) (0.02 ) 0.01 (0.01 ) 0.02 Earnings per share impact of diluted shares — — (0.02 ) — Adjusted Operating Results Per Share $ 0.40 $ 0.54 $ 2.92 $ 3.45

Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability. The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reported GAAP Earnings $ (145,545 ) $ 47,281 $ (123,772 ) $ 304,290 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 80,097 74,670 306,158 275,660 Other (Income) Deductions (159 ) (1,435 ) 17,814 15,542 Interest Expense 34,361 26,679 117,077 106,756 Income Taxes (62,636 ) 11,415 18,739 85,221 Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness — (1,313 ) — (2,096 ) Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties 253,441 — 449,438 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 159,559 $ 157,297 $ 785,454 $ 785,373 Adjusted EBITDA by Segment Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,966 $ 35,747 $ 189,520 $ 162,181 Gathering Adjusted EBITDA 33,062 29,895 119,879 108,292 Total Midstream Businesses Adjusted EBITDA 80,028 65,642 309,399 270,473 Exploration and Production Adjusted EBITDA 75,439 89,509 312,166 351,159 Utility Adjusted EBITDA 8,550 6,714 171,418 176,134 Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA (4,458 ) (4,568 ) (7,529 ) (12,393 ) Total Adjusted EBITDA $ 159,559 $ 157,297 $ 785,454 $ 785,373







NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Exploration and Production Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ (169,171 ) $ 25,208 $ (326,904 ) $ 111,807 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 43,467 44,141 172,124 154,784 Other (Income) Deductions 280 (269 ) 882 (1,091 ) Interest Expense 15,555 14,216 58,098 54,777 Income Taxes (68,133 ) 7,526 (41,472 ) 32,978 Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness — (1,313 ) — (2,096 ) Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties 253,441 — 449,438 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 75,439 $ 89,509 $ 312,166 $ 351,159 Pipeline and Storage Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 16,045 $ 15,368 $ 78,860 $ 74,011 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 14,638 11,387 53,951 44,947 Other (Income) Deductions (307 ) (2,812 ) (4,635 ) (9,157 ) Interest Expense 10,695 7,132 32,731 29,142 Income Taxes 5,895 4,672 28,613 23,238 Adjusted EBITDA $ 46,966 $ 35,747 $ 189,520 $ 162,181 Gathering Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ 17,550 $ 16,902 $ 68,631 $ 58,413 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 6,785 5,202 22,440 20,038 Other (Income) Deductions (275 ) (56 ) (260 ) (460 ) Interest Expense 4,115 2,397 10,877 9,406 Income Taxes 4,887 5,450 18,191 20,895 Adjusted EBITDA $ 33,062 $ 29,895 $ 119,879 $ 108,292 Utility Segment Reported GAAP Earnings $ (6,969 ) $ (7,728 ) $ 57,366 $ 60,871 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 14,007 13,630 55,248 53,832 Other (Income) Deductions 1,412 1,170 23,380 24,021 Interest Expense 5,720 5,492 22,150 23,443 Income Taxes (5,620 ) (5,850 ) 13,274 13,967 Adjusted EBITDA $ 8,550 $ 6,714 $ 171,418 $ 176,134 Corporate and All Other Reported GAAP Earnings $ (3,000 ) $ (2,469 ) $ (1,725 ) $ (812 ) Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 1,200 310 2,395 2,059 Other (Income) Deductions (1,269 ) 532 (1,553 ) 2,229 Interest Expense (1,724 ) (2,558 ) (6,779 ) (10,012 ) Income Taxes 335 (383 ) 133 (5,857 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ (4,458 ) $ (4,568 ) $ (7,529 ) $ (12,393 )

Management defines free cash flow as funds from operations less capital expenditures. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of projected free cash flow as described in this release to its comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable efforts. This is due to our inability to calculate the comparable GAAP projected metrics, including operating income and total production costs, given the unknown effect, timing, and potential significance of certain income statement items.