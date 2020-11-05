WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Fuel Gas Company (“National Fuel” or the “Company”) (NYSE:NFG) today announced consolidated results for the three months and fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

FISCAL 2020 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Completed highly-accretive acquisition of Appalachian upstream and midstream gathering assets in July, which is expected to generate in excess of $100 million of consolidated E&P and Gathering segment free cash flow in fiscal 2021
  • E&P segment capital expenditures reduced by $107 million, or 22% from the prior year, excluding the Company's Appalachian upstream acquisition (see page 20)
  • E&P segment net production of 241.5 Bcfe, an increase of 29.7 Bcfe, or 14%, from the prior year, with corresponding 13% increase in Gathering segment throughput
  • Increased E&P segment reserves to approximately 3.5 Tcfe, an increase of 12% versus fiscal 2019, driven largely by the Company's recent acquisition, which added 684 Bcf of proved developing producing reserves at a cost of $0.36 per Mcf
  • Placed Empire North project into service in mid-September, which is expected to generate $27 million in incremental annual Pipeline & Storage segment revenue
  • Invested $71.4 million in Utility system modernization and reliability, replacing over 150 miles of older vintage mains and services, and bringing 5-year total to over $341 million
  • Increased shareholder dividend for the 50th consecutive year to an annual rate of $1.78 per share
  • Published initial Corporate Responsibility Report in September 2020, which is available on the Company's corporate responsibility website, responsibility.natfuel.com

FISCAL 2020 FOURTH QUARTER SUMMARY

  • GAAP net loss of $145.5 million, or $1.60 per share, which includes a $183.7 million non-cash, after-tax impairment of oil and gas properties, compared to GAAP net income of $47.3 million, or $0.54 per share, in the prior year
  • Adjusted operating results of $36.3 million, or $0.40 per share, compared to $47.0 million, or $0.54 per share, in the prior year (see non-GAAP reconciliation on page 2)
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $159.6 million compared to $157.3 million in the prior year (non-GAAP reconciliation on page 25)
  • Pipeline & Storage segment Adjusted EBITDA of $47.0 million, an increase of 31% from the prior year
  • Gathering segment Adjusted EBITDA of $33.1 million, an increase of 11% from the prior year
  • E&P segment net production of 67.3 Bcfe, an increase of 8.2 Bcfe, or 14%, from the prior year, which includes the impact of the Company's recently-closed Appalachian acquisition and approximately 6 Bcf of price-related natural gas curtailments
  • Average natural gas prices of $1.92 per Mcf, after hedge gains of $0.28 per Mcf, down $0.34 per Mcf from the prior year
  • Average oil prices of $55.70 per Bbl, after hedge gains of $14.49 per Bbl, down $5.30 per Bbl from the prior year

MANAGEMENT COMMENTS

David P. Bauer, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Fuel Gas Company, stated: “National Fuel turned a challenging 2020 fiscal year into one of opportunity, with several important milestones achieved in our fourth quarter. Over the past few months, we completed a highly-accretive acquisition, brought online the $129 million Empire North expansion project, and received the FERC certificate for our $279 million FM100 Project, giving us line of sight on significant growth in the years ahead. In addition, our Utility completed its annual system modernization program, through which over 150 miles of older vintage pipelines were replaced, further reducing our greenhouse gas emissions. And, in September, the Company published its initial Corporate Responsibility Report, an important step in the continuous improvement of our environmental, social, and governance initiatives and disclosures.

These milestones were not possible without the significant efforts of National Fuel’s 2,100 dedicated and hard-working employees, who have continued to meet the increased demands of our business during the pendency of the COVID-19 pandemic. Throughout the year, as we confronted the constantly evolving landscape of the health crisis, as well as significant commodity price headwinds, our integrated, diversified business model continued to provide an important measure of stability and predictability. 

As we move into fiscal 2021, National Fuel is well-positioned for growth, and we expect our Appalachian acquisition, which included significant, highly-economic drilling inventory, as well as the substantial growth of our FERC-regulated pipelines, to drive long-term value for our shareholders.  Combining this with a large base of stable, regulated cash flows, we are poised to generate strong consolidated returns, and grow our earnings and cash flows in the years ahead, while maintaining the strength of the Company’s investment-grade balance sheet and our focus on the sustainability of our operations.”

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EARNINGS TO ADJUSTED OPERATING RESULTS

        
 Three Months Ended  Fiscal Year Ended
  September 30,  September 30,
(in thousands except per share amounts)2020 2019 2020 2019
Reported GAAP Earnings$(145,545) $47,281  $(123,772) $304,290 
Items impacting comparability:       
Impairment of oil and gas properties (E&P)253,441    449,438   
Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties(69,698)   (123,187)  
Deferred tax valuation allowance as of March 31, 2020    56,770   
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform      (5,000)
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P)  (1,313)   (2,096)
Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness  276    440 
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate / All Other)(2,439) 949  (1,645) 2,045 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments512  (199) 345  (429)
Adjusted Operating Results$36,271  $46,994  $257,949  $299,250 
        
Reported GAAP Earnings Per Share$(1.60) $0.54  $(1.41) $3.51 
Items impacting comparability:       
Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (E&P)2.02    3.71   
Deferred tax valuation allowance as of March 31, 2020    0.65   
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform      (0.06)
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (E&P)  (0.01)   (0.02)
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate / All Other)(0.02) 0.01  (0.01) 0.02 
Earnings per share impact of diluted shares    (0.02)  
Adjusted Operating Results Per Share$0.40  $0.54  $2.92  $3.45 

FISCAL 2021 GUIDANCE UPDATE

National Fuel is revising its fiscal 2021 earnings guidance to reflect updated forecast assumptions and projections, including the impact of increased near-term natural gas price expectations since the Company’s preliminary guidance was announced in August 2020.  The Company is now projecting that earnings will be within the range of $3.55 to $3.85 per share, an increase of 27% from the Company’s 2020 adjusted operating results at the midpoint of the updated guidance range. The increase from the preliminary guidance is primarily due to higher expected price realizations on Seneca’s natural gas production and lower expected depreciation, depletion and amortization (“DD&A”) rates at Seneca as a result of the Company’s fourth quarter fiscal 2020 impairment, which is expected to be partially offset by lower expected price realizations on Seneca’s crude oil production.

The Company is now assuming that NYMEX natural gas prices will average $3.00 per MMBtu in fiscal 2021, an increase of $0.35 per MMBtu from the $2.65 per MMBtu assumed in the preliminary guidance.  Additionally, the Company is now assuming that WTI oil prices will average $37.50 per Bbl in fiscal 2021, a $5.00 decrease from the $42.50 per Bbl assumed in the previous guidance.  For guidance purposes, the Company’s updated projections approximate the current NYMEX forward markets for natural gas and oil and consider the impact of local sales point differentials and new physical firm sales, transportation, and financial hedge contracts.

During the fourth quarter, Seneca executed approximately 30 billion cubic feet (“Bcf”) of new NYMEX natural gas swap contracts for fiscal 2021. Seneca currently has firm sales contracts in place for 275 Bcf, or approximately 90% of its projected fiscal 2021 Appalachian production, limiting its exposure to in-basin markets.  Approximately 234 Bcf of those sales, or 77% of Seneca’s expected Appalachian production, are either matched by a financial hedge, including a combination of swaps and no-cost collars, or were entered into at a fixed price.  

In connection with the continued development of the Leidy South and FM100 projects, both of which are on track to come online in the fourth quarter of calendar 2021, the Company now plans to add a second horizontal drilling rig in Appalachia in early calendar 2021.  Production from the first pad that will be drilled in connection with this activity addition is expected in early fiscal 2022. Overall, the Company's increased activity will allow Seneca to utilize its 330,000 dekatherms per day of incremental pipeline capacity on Leidy South to reach premium markets during the winter heating season.  The Company expects this second drilling rig to focus on the development of its highly-economic Eastern Development Area (“EDA”) assets, including its recently-acquired inventory in Tioga, County, Pa.  In order to further mitigate the risk of commodity price exposure for this additional activity, Seneca executed approximately 16 Bcf of new NYMEX natural gas swap contracts for fiscal 2022 at an average price of $2.90 per Mcf.  In total, Seneca now has approximately 170 Bcf of its fiscal 2022 Appalachian production secured by either financial hedges or fixed price physical sales contracts.

As a result of Seneca’s additional activity, the Company is increasing its Exploration and Production segment capital expenditure range to $350 million to $390 million, an increase of $60 million at the midpoint of the Company’s updated guidance range, and a decrease of approximately $15 million from Seneca’s 2020 fiscal year capital expenditures.  Based on the Company's fiscal 2021 assumptions, the Company expects its consolidated Exploration and Production and Gathering segment funds from operations to significantly exceed those segments' capital expenditures for the year, generating in excess of $100 million in consolidated free cash flow from these businesses.

In total, the Company’s consolidated capital expenditures in fiscal 2021 are now expected to be in the range of $720 million to $830 million.  Based on the Company’s fiscal 2021 assumptions, it still anticipates its cash flow from operations to exceed its capital expenditures for the year.

The Company’s other guidance assumptions remain largely unchanged from the previous guidance. Additional details on the Company's updated forecast assumptions and business segment guidance for fiscal 2021 are outlined in the table on page 8.

DISCUSSION OF FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS BY SEGMENT  

The following earnings discussion of each operating segment for the quarter ended September 30, 2020 is summarized in a tabular form on pages 9 and 10 of this report (earnings drivers for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2020 are summarized on pages 11 and 12).  It may be helpful to refer to those tables while reviewing this discussion.

Note that management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings adjusted for items impacting comparability, and Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items: interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.

Upstream Business

Exploration and Production Segment

The Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Company, LLC ("Seneca").  Seneca explores for, develops and produces natural gas and oil reserves, primarily in Pennsylvania and California.

 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
(in thousands)2020 2019 Variance
GAAP Earnings$(169,171) $25,208  $(194,379)
Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax183,743    183,743 
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax  (1,037) 1,037 
Adjusted Operating Results$14,572  $24,171  $(9,599)
      
Adjusted EBITDA$75,439  $89,509  $(14,070)

Seneca’s fourth quarter GAAP earnings decreased $194.4 million versus the prior year.  This was primarily driven by a non-cash, pre-tax impairment charge of $253.4 million ($183.7 million after-tax) to write-down the value of Seneca’s oil and natural gas reserves under the full cost method of accounting. This method requires Seneca to perform a quarterly “ceiling test” comparing the present value of future net revenues from its oil and natural gas reserves based on an unweighted arithmetic average of the first day of the month oil and gas prices for each month within the 12-month period prior to the end of the reporting period (“the ceiling”) with the book value of those reserves at the balance sheet date.  If the book value of the reserves exceeds the ceiling, a non-cash impairment charge must be recorded in order to reduce the book value of the reserves to the calculated ceiling.  Seneca could potentially record non-cash impairments in future quarters depending on the commodity price environment. 

Excluding this item, as well as the net impact of non-cash mark-to-market adjustments recorded in the prior year relating to hedge ineffectiveness (see table above), Seneca’s fourth quarter earnings decreased $9.6 million as the positive impacts of higher natural gas production and a lower effective income tax rate after the effect of the impairment were more than offset by the negative impacts of lower realized natural gas and crude oil prices, lower crude oil production, higher operating expenses resulting from increased production and higher interest expense.

Seneca produced 67.3 Bcfe during the fourth quarter, an increase of 8.2 Bcfe, or 14%, from the prior year.  Natural gas production increased 8.6 Bcf, or 15%, due primarily to production from the Company's acquisition of Appalachian upstream assets on July 31, 2020, and new Marcellus and Utica wells in Appalachia, partially offset by approximately 6 Bcf of price-related curtailments.  Net production increased 5.5 Bcf to 36.2 Bcf in the Eastern Development Area ("EDA"), primarily due to higher production from the Company's recent Appalachian acquisition, partly offset by natural production declines and the impact of price-related curtailments. Net production increased 3.2 Bcf to 27.3 Bcf in Seneca’s Western Development Area ("WDA"), primarily due to the ongoing development program in the region partially offset by price-related curtailments.  Oil production for the fourth quarter decreased 56,000 Bbls, or 9%, from the prior year due to a decline in production from assets in the Midway Sunset area of California driven by a reduction in steam injection rates in response to decreased oil prices, as well as workover activities, partially offset by new production brought on-line in Seneca’s Coalinga development area.

Seneca's average realized natural gas price, after the impact of transportation costs and $0.28 per Mcf of hedging gains, was $1.92 per Mcf, a decrease of $0.34 per Mcf from the prior year. This decline was largely due to lower NYMEX prices and lower spot pricing at local sales points in Pennsylvania. Seneca's average realized oil price, after the impact of $14.49 per Bbl of hedging gains, was $55.70 per Bbl, a decrease of $5.30 per Bbl compared to the prior year.  The decline in oil price realizations was due primarily to lower market prices for unhedged crude oil during the quarter and reduced price differentials at local sales points in California.

Lease operating and transportation (“LOE”) expense increased $4.6 million primarily due to higher transportation costs in Appalachia from increased production, partly offset by a decline in well repairs, workover activity and steam fuel costs in California.  LOE expense includes the fees paid to the Company’s Gathering segment for gathering and compression services used to connect Seneca’s Marcellus and Utica production to sales points along interstate pipelines.  DD&A expense decreased $0.7 million due largely to the ceiling test impairments recorded during fiscal 2020, partially offset by higher natural gas production.  On a unit of production basis, Seneca's combined general and administrative ("G&A"), LOE and DD&A expenses during the quarter collectively decreased $0.15 per Mcfe, or 8%, during the quarter.  Interest expense increased by $1.3 million from the prior year, primarily driven by additional long-term borrowings from the Company's long-term debt issuance in June 2020 that was used to fund a portion of the Company's Appalachian acquisition.  The reduction in Seneca's effective income tax rate was largely driven by a reduction to deferred state income taxes as a result of the recent Appalachian acquisition.

Proved Reserves Year-End Update

Seneca’s total proved natural gas and crude oil reserves at September 30, 2020 were 3,458 Bcfe, an increase of 359 Bcfe, or 12%, from September 30, 2019.  Seneca’s proved developed reserves at the end of fiscal 2020 were 2,906 Bcfe, representing 84% of total proved reserves, compared to 67% a year ago. The proved reserves base is approximately 96% natural gas and 4% oil.  In fiscal 2020, Seneca recorded 684 Bcfe of proved developed producing reserves as a result of its recent Appalachian acquisition, 9 Bcfe of proved reserve extensions and discoveries, primarily in Appalachia, and 93 Bcfe of downward revisions due primarily to changes in development plans and certain price-related revisions.

Midstream Businesses

Pipeline and Storage Segment

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (“Supply Corporation”) and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (“Empire”).  The Pipeline and Storage segment provides natural gas transportation and storage services to affiliated and non-affiliated companies through an integrated system of pipelines and underground natural gas storage fields in western New York and Pennsylvania.

 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
(in thousands)2020 2019 Variance
GAAP Earnings$16,045 $15,368 $677
      
Adjusted EBITDA$46,966 $35,747 $11,219

The Pipeline and Storage segment’s fourth quarter GAAP earnings increased $0.7 million versus the prior year, with higher operating revenues and lower operation and maintenance ("O&M") expenses partially offset by higher DD&A expense, higher interest expense, a decrease in other income and a higher effective income tax rate.  The increase in operating revenues of $10.4 million, or 15%, was largely due to an increase in Supply Corporation's transportation and storage rates effective February 1, 2020, in accordance with Supply Corporation's rate case settlement, coupled with new demand charges for transportation service from the Company's Empire North expansion project, which was placed in service during the fourth quarter, and from Supply Corporation's Line N to Monaca expansion project.  O&M expense decreased $0.9 million due to lower pipeline integrity, compressor and facility maintenance costs.  The increase in DD&A expense of $3.3 million was primarily attributable to an increase in Supply Corporation's depreciation rates associated with its rate case settlement.  The increase in interest expense of $3.6 million was primarily driven by additional long-term borrowings from the Company's long-term debt issuance in June 2020.  The decrease in other income of $2.5 million was primarily due to higher non-service pension and post-retirement benefit costs coupled with a decrease in allowance for funds used during construction (AFUDC).  The increase in the effective income tax rate was largely due to differences in book and tax treatment of stock compensation.

Gathering Segment

The Gathering segment’s operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Midstream Company, LLC’s limited liability companies. The Gathering segment constructs, owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines and compression facilities in the Appalachian region, which currently deliver Seneca’s gross Appalachian production to the interstate pipeline system.

 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
(in thousands)2020 2019 Variance
GAAP Earnings$17,550 $16,902 $648
      
Adjusted EBITDA$33,062 $29,895 $3,167

The Gathering segment’s fourth quarter GAAP earnings increased $0.6 million versus the prior year. The increase was primarily driven by higher operating revenues and the impact of a lower effective income tax rate, which were partially offset by higher DD&A expense, higher O&M expenses and higher interest expense.  Operating revenues increased $4.4 million primarily due to an 8.3 Bcf increase in gathered volumes resulting from the Company's recent Appalachian acquisition that included certain midstream gathering assets and from new Appalachian wells that were brought on-line, partially offset by decreases in gathered volumes resulting from natural production declines and the impact of price-related curtailments.  The increase in DD&A expense of $1.6 million was primarily attributable to incremental depreciation expense related to the fourth quarter Appalachian acquisition.  This acquisition also contributed in part to the $1.2 million increase in O&M expense, with the remainder of the increase due to higher compressor facility and maintenance costs.  The increase in interest expense of $1.7 million was primarily driven by additional long-term borrowings from the Company's long-term debt issuance in June 2020 that was used to fund a portion of the Appalachian acquisition.   The reduction in the Gathering segment's effective income tax rate was primarily due to a reduction to estimated deferred state income taxes as a result of the recent Appalachian acquisition.

Downstream Businesses

Utility Segment

The Utility segment operations are carried out by National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation (“Distribution”), which sells or transports natural gas to customers located in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

 Three Months Ended
 September 30,
(in thousands)2020 2019 Variance
GAAP Earnings$(6,969) $(7,728) $759
      
Adjusted EBITDA$8,550  $6,714  $1,836

The Utility segment’s fourth quarter net loss was $0.8 million lower than the prior-year fourth quarter primarily due to higher customer margin (operating revenues less purchased gas sold), partially offset by higher O&M expense.  The increase in customer margin was due primarily to an increase in customer usage and the impact of adjustments related to regulatory rate and cost recovery mechanisms subject to annual reconciliation. 

The $2.7 million increase in O&M expense was primarily attributable to higher personnel costs and incremental expense recorded to increase the allowance for uncollectible accounts due to the potential for future customer non-payment resulting from the current economic backdrop brought on by COVID-19.

Corporate and All Other

The Company’s operations that are included in Corporate and All Other generated a combined net loss of $3.0 million in the current year fourth quarter, generally consistent with the combined net loss of $2.5 million generated in the prior-year fourth quarter.

EARNINGS TELECONFERENCE

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss this announcement.  Pre-registration is required to access the teleconference by phone in a listen-only mode by following this link:  http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5657046.  To access the webcast, visit the Events Calendar under the News & Events page on the NFG Investor Relations website at investor.nationalfuelgas.com.  A replay of the conference call will be available approximately two hours following the teleconference at the same website link and by phone (toll-free) at 800-585-8367 using conference ID number “5657046”.  Both the webcast and conference call replay will be available until the close of business on Friday, November 13, 2020.

National Fuel is an integrated energy company reporting financial results for four operating segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility.  Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuelgas.com.


Certain statements contained herein, including statements identified by the use of the words “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “believes,” “seeks,” “will,” “may” and similar expressions, and statements which are other than statements of historical facts, are “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The Company’s expectations, beliefs and projections contained herein are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that such expectations, beliefs or projections will result or be achieved or accomplished. In addition to other factors, the following are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements:  the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets, including Shell's upstream assets and midstream gathering assets in Pennsylvania, and achieve expected cost synergies; the length and severity of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, including its impacts across our businesses on demand, operations, global supply chains and liquidity; changes in economic conditions, including global, national or regional recessions, and their effect on the demand for, and customers’ ability to pay for, the Company’s products and services; changes in the price of natural gas or oil; impairments under the SEC’s full cost ceiling test for natural gas and oil reserves; the creditworthiness or performance of the Company’s key suppliers, customers and counterparties; financial and economic conditions, including the availability of credit, and occurrences affecting the Company’s ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms for working capital, capital expenditures and other investments, including any downgrades in the Company’s credit ratings and changes in interest rates and other capital market conditions; changes in laws, regulations or judicial interpretations to which the Company is subject, including those involving derivatives, taxes, safety, employment, climate change, other environmental matters, real property, and exploration and production activities such as hydraulic fracturing; delays or changes in costs or plans with respect to Company projects or related projects of other companies, including disruptions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as difficulties or delays in obtaining necessary governmental approvals, permits or orders or in obtaining the cooperation of interconnecting facility operators; the Company's ability to complete planned strategic transactions; governmental/regulatory actions, initiatives and proceedings, including those involving rate cases (which address, among other things, target rates of return, rate design and retained natural gas), environmental/safety requirements, affiliate relationships, industry structure, and franchise renewal; changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas or oil sold at different geographic locations, and the effect of such changes on commodity production, revenues and demand for pipeline transportation capacity to or from such locations; the impact of  information technology disruptions, cybersecurity or data security breaches; factors affecting the Company’s ability to successfully identify, drill for and produce economically viable natural gas and oil reserves, including among others geology, lease availability, title disputes, weather conditions, shortages, delays or unavailability of equipment and services required in drilling operations, insufficient gathering, processing and transportation capacity, the need to obtain governmental approvals and permits, and compliance with environmental laws and regulations; increasing health care costs and the resulting effect on health insurance premiums and on the obligation to provide other post-retirement benefits; other changes in price differentials between similar quantities of natural gas or oil having different quality, heating value, hydrocarbon mix or delivery date; the cost and effects of legal and administrative claims against the Company or activist shareholder campaigns to effect changes at the Company; uncertainty of oil and gas reserve estimates; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual production levels for natural gas or oil; changes in demographic patterns and weather conditions; changes in the availability, price or accounting treatment of derivative financial instruments; changes in laws, actuarial assumptions, the interest rate environment and the return on plan/trust assets related to the Company’s pension and other post-retirement benefits, which can affect future funding obligations and costs and plan liabilities; economic disruptions or uninsured losses resulting from major accidents, fires, severe weather, natural disasters, terrorist activities or acts of war; significant differences between the Company’s projected and actual capital expenditures and operating expenses; or increasing costs of insurance, changes in coverage and the ability to obtain insurance. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date thereof.


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

As discussed on page 2, the Company is revising its earnings guidance for fiscal 2021.  Additional details on the Company's forecast assumptions and business segment guidance are outlined in the table below.

While the Company could potentially record non-cash impairments in future quarters depending on the commodity price environment, the amount of these charges is not reasonably determinable at this time. The amount of any ceiling test charge is determined at the end of the applicable quarter and will depend on many factors, including additions to or subtractions from proved reserves, fluctuations in oil and gas prices, and income tax effects related to the differences between the book and tax basis of the Company’s oil and gas properties. Some or all of these factors are likely to be significant. Because any potential ceiling test impairment charges and other potential items impacting comparability are not reasonably determinable at this time, the Company is unable to provide earnings guidance other than on a non-GAAP basis that excludes these items.

 Preliminary FY 2021 Guidance Updated FY 2021 Guidance
Consolidated Earnings per Share, excluding items impacting comparability$3.40 to $3.70 $3.55 to $3.85
Consolidated Effective Tax Rate~ 26% ~ 26%
    
Capital Expenditures (Millions)   
Exploration and Production$290 - $330 $350 - $390
Pipeline and Storage$250 - $300 $250 - $300
Gathering$30 - $40 $30 - $40
Utility$90 - $100 $90 - $100
Consolidated Capital Expenditures$660 - $770 $720 - $830
    
Exploration & Production Segment Guidance   
    
Commodity Price Assumptions   
NYMEX natural gas price$2.65 /MMBtu $3.00 /MMBtu
Appalachian basin spot price (winter I summer)$2.25 /MMBtu | $2.00 /MMBtu $2.50 /MMBtu | $2.10 /MMBtu
NYMEX (WTI) crude oil price$42.50 /Bbl $37.50 /Bbl
California oil price premium (% of WTI)95% 94%
    
Production (Bcfe)   
East Division - Appalachia290 to 320 290 to 320
West Division - California~ 15 ~ 15
Total Production305 to 335 305 to 335
    
E&P Operating Costs ($/Mcfe)   
LOE$0.83 - $0.85 $0.83 - $0.86
G&A$0.21 - $0.23 $0.21 - $0.23
DD&A$0.65 - $0.70 $0.60 - $0.65
    
Other Business Segment Guidance (Millions)   
Gathering Segment Revenues$185 - $200 $185 - $200
Pipeline and Storage Segment Revenues$330 - $340 $330 - $340
    


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
            
 Upstream Midstream Downstream    
            
 Exploration & Pipeline &     Corporate /  
(Thousands of Dollars)Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated*
            
Fourth quarter 2019 GAAP earnings$25,208  $15,368  $16,902  $(7,728) $(2,469) $47,281 
            
Items impacting comparability:           
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness(1,313)         (1,313)
Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness276          276 
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments        949  949 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments        (199) (199)
Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted operating results24,171  15,368  16,902  (7,728) (1,719) 46,994 
            
Drivers of adjusted operating results**           
            
Upstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) natural gas production15,257          15,257 
Higher (lower) crude oil production(2,694)         (2,694)
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging(16,951)         (16,951)
Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging(2,329)         (2,329)
            
Midstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) operating revenues  8,231  3,474      11,705 
            
Downstream Margins***           
Impact of usage and weather      1,417    1,417 
System modernization tracker revenues      225    225 
Regulatory revenue adjustments      1,423    1,423 
            
Operating Expenses           
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses(3,613)         (3,613)
Lower (higher) operating expenses(563) 684  (969) (2,154)   (3,002)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion532  (2,568) (1,251)   (703) (3,990)
            
Other Income (Expense)           
(Higher) lower other deductions(434) (2,194)     (1,254) (3,882)
(Higher) lower interest expense(1,058) (2,815) (1,357)   (659) (5,889)
            
Income Taxes           
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate2,476  (824) 581  (22) (679) 1,532 
            
All other / rounding(222) 163  170  (130) 87  68 
Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted operating results14,572  16,045  17,550  (6,969) (4,927) 36,271 
            
Items impacting comparability:           
Impairment of oil and gas properties(253,441)         (253,441)
Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties69,698          69,698 
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments        2,439  2,439 
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments        (512) (512)
Fourth quarter 2020 GAAP earnings$(169,171) $16,045  $17,550  $(6,969) $(3,000) $(145,545)
            
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations
** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
QUARTER ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
            
 Upstream Midstream Downstream     
            
 Exploration & Pipeline &     Corporate /  
 Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated*
            
Fourth quarter 2019 GAAP earnings per share$0.29  $0.18  $0.19  $(0.09) $(0.03) $0.54 
Items impacting comparability:           
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax(0.01)         (0.01)
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax        0.01  0.01 
Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted operating results per share0.28  0.18  0.19  (0.09) (0.02) 0.54 
            
Drivers of adjusted operating results**           
            
Upstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) natural gas production0.17          0.17 
Higher (lower) crude oil production(0.03)         (0.03)
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging(0.19)         (0.19)
Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging(0.03)         (0.03)
            
Midstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) operating revenues  0.09  0.04      0.13 
            
Downstream Margins***           
Impact of usage and weather      0.02    0.02 
System modernization tracker revenues           
Regulatory revenue adjustments      0.02    0.02 
            
Operating Expenses           
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses(0.04)         (0.04)
Lower (higher) operating expenses(0.01) 0.01  (0.01) (0.02)   (0.03)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion0.01  (0.03) (0.01)   (0.01) (0.04)
            
Other Income (Expense)           
(Higher) lower other deductions  (0.02)     (0.01) (0.03)
(Higher) lower interest expense(0.01) (0.03) (0.01)   (0.01) (0.06)
            
Income Taxes           
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate0.03  (0.01) 0.01    (0.01) 0.02 
            
All other / rounding(0.02) (0.01) (0.02) (0.01) 0.01  (0.05)
Fourth quarter 2020 adjusted operating results per share0.16  0.18  0.19  (0.08) (0.05) 0.40 
            
Items impacting comparability:           
Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax(2.02)         (2.02)
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax        0.02  0.02 
Fourth quarter 2020 GAAP earnings per share$(1.86) $0.18  $0.19  $(0.08) $(0.03) $(1.60)
            
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations
** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
            
 Upstream Midstream Downstream    
            
 Exploration & Pipeline &     Corporate /  
(Thousands of Dollars)Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated*
            
Fiscal 2019 GAAP earnings$111,807  $74,011  $58,413  $60,871  $(812) $304,290 
            
Items impacting comparability:           
Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform(990)   (500)   (3,510) (5,000)
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness(2,096)         (2,096)
Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness440          440 
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments        2,045  2,045 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments        (429) (429)
Fiscal 2019 adjusted operating results109,161  74,011  57,913  60,871  (2,706) 299,250 
            
Drivers of adjusted operating results**           
            
Upstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) natural gas production56,872          56,872 
Higher (lower) crude oil production1,192          1,192 
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging(66,562)         (66,562)
Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging(8,707)         (8,707)
            
Midstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) operating revenues  16,844  12,496      29,340 
            
Downstream Margins***           
Impact of usage and weather      (1,063)   (1,063)
System modernization tracker revenues      3,113    3,113 
Regulatory revenue adjustments      2,755    2,755 
Higher (lower) energy marketing margins        3,022  3,022 
            
Operating Expenses           
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses(13,465)         (13,465)
Lower (higher) operating expenses(662) 5,743  (3,350) (8,474) 404  (6,339)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes1,643  (1,818)       (175)
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion(13,699) (7,113) (1,898) (1,119)   (23,829)
            
Other Income (Expense)           
(Higher) lower other deductions(1,559) (3,271)   502    (4,328)
(Higher) lower interest expense(2,624) (2,835) (1,162) 725  (2,554) (8,450)
            
Income Taxes           
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate(666) (3,228) 1,013  (189) (1,338) (4,408)
            
All other / rounding(1,114) 527  (150) 245  223  (269)
Fiscal 2020 adjusted operating results59,810  78,860  64,862  57,366  (2,949) 257,949 
            
Items impacting comparability:           
Impairment of oil and gas properties(449,438)         (449,438)
Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties123,187          123,187 
Deferred tax valuation allowance(60,463)   3,769    (76) (56,770)
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments        1,645  1,645 
Tax impact of unrealized gain (loss) on other investments        (345) (345)
Fiscal 2020 GAAP earnings$(326,904) $78,860  $68,631  $57,366  $(1,725) $(123,772)
            
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations           
** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
 


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
RECONCILIATION OF CURRENT AND PRIOR YEAR GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE
TWELVE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2020
(Unaudited)
            
 Upstream Midstream Downstream    
            
 Exploration & Pipeline &     Corporate /  
 Production Storage Gathering Utility All Other Consolidated*
Fiscal 2019 GAAP earnings per share$1.29  $0.85  $0.67  $0.70  $  $3.51 
Items impacting comparability:           
Remeasurement of deferred taxes under 2017 Tax Reform(0.01)   (0.01)   (0.04) (0.06)
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax(0.02)         (0.02)
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax        0.02  0.02 
Rounding    0.01    (0.01)  
Fiscal 2019 adjusted operating results per share1.26  0.85  0.67  0.70  (0.03) 3.45 
            
Drivers of adjusted operating results**           
            
Upstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) natural gas production0.64          0.64 
Higher (lower) crude oil production0.01          0.01 
Higher (lower) realized natural gas prices, after hedging(0.75)         (0.75)
Higher (lower) realized crude oil prices, after hedging(0.10)         (0.10)
            
Midstream Revenues           
Higher (lower) operating revenues  0.19  0.14      0.33 
            
Downstream Margins***           
Impact of usage and weather      (0.01)   (0.01)
System modernization tracker revenues      0.04    0.04 
Regulatory revenue adjustments      0.03    0.03 
Higher (lower) energy marketing margins        0.03  0.03 
            
Operating Expenses           
Lower (higher) lease operating and transportation expenses(0.15)         (0.15)
Lower (higher) operating expenses(0.01) 0.06  (0.04) (0.10)   (0.09)
Lower (higher) property, franchise and other taxes0.02  (0.02)        
Lower (higher) depreciation / depletion(0.15) (0.08) (0.02) (0.01)   (0.26)
            
Other Income (Expense)           
(Higher) lower other deductions(0.02) (0.04)   0.01    (0.05)
(Higher) lower interest expense(0.03) (0.03) (0.01) 0.01  (0.03) (0.09)
            
Income Taxes           
Lower (higher) income tax expense / effective tax rate(0.01) (0.04) 0.01    (0.02) (0.06)
            
All other / rounding(0.03)   (0.02) (0.02) 0.02  (0.05)
Fiscal 2020 adjusted operating results per share0.68  0.89  0.73  0.65  (0.03) 2.92 
            
Items impacting comparability:           
Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax(3.71)         (3.71)
Deferred tax valuation allowance(0.69)   0.04      (0.65)
Unrealized gain (loss) on other investments, net of tax        0.01  0.01 
Earnings per share impact of diluted shares  0.01  0.01      0.02 
Fiscal 2020 GAAP earnings per share$(3.72) $0.90  $0.78  $0.65  $(0.02) $(1.41)
            
* Amounts do not reflect intercompany eliminations           
** Operating results have been calculated using the 21% federal statutory rate effective for the 2019 fiscal year.
*** Downstream margin defined as operating revenues less purchased gas expense.
 


        
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
        
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)       
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
SUMMARY OF OPERATIONS2020 2019 2020 2019
Operating Revenues:       
Utility and Energy Marketing Revenues$78,016  $79,925  $728,336  $860,985 
Exploration and Production and Other Revenues155,811  166,262  611,885  636,528 
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering Revenues54,162  47,153  206,070  195,819 
 287,989  293,340  1,546,291  1,693,332 
Operating Expenses:       
Purchased Gas(5,773) 4,728  233,890  386,265 
Operation and Maintenance:       
Utility and Energy Marketing42,120  39,390  181,051  171,472 
Exploration and Production and Other39,800  38,847  148,856  147,457 
Pipeline and Storage and Gathering31,151  30,926  108,640  111,783 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes21,132  20,839  88,400  88,886 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization80,097  74,670  306,158  275,660 
Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties253,441    449,438   
 461,968  209,400  1,516,433  1,181,523 
        
Operating Income (Loss)(173,979) 83,940  29,858  511,809 
        
Other Income (Expense):       
Other Income (Deductions)159  1,435  (17,814) (15,542)
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt(32,159) (25,598) (110,012) (101,614)
Other Interest Expense(2,202) (1,081) (7,065) (5,142)
        
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes(208,181) 58,696  (105,033) 389,511 
        
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)(62,636) 11,415  18,739  85,221 
        
Net Income (Loss) Available for Common Stock$(145,545) $47,281  $(123,772) $304,290 
        
Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share       
Basic$(1.60) $0.55  $(1.41) $3.53 
Diluted$(1.60) $0.54  $(1.41) $3.51 
        
Weighted Average Common Shares:       
Used in Basic Calculation90,954,447 86,315,038 87,968,895 86,235,550
Used in Diluted Calculation90,954,447 86,807,821 87,968,895 86,773,259
        


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
  
 September 30, September 30,
(Thousands of Dollars) 2020  2019
    
ASSETS   
Property, Plant and Equipment$12,351,852  $11,204,838 
Less - Accumulated Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 6,353,785   5,695,328 
Net Property, Plant and Equipment 5,998,067   5,509,510 
Assets Held for Sale, Net 53,424    
    
Current Assets:   
Cash and Temporary Cash Investments 20,541   20,428 
Hedging Collateral Deposits    6,832 
Receivables - Net 143,583   139,956 
Unbilled Revenue 17,302   18,758 
Gas Stored Underground 33,338   36,632 
Materials, Supplies and Emission Allowances 51,877   40,717 
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs    2,246 
Other Current Assets 47,557   97,054 
Total Current Assets 314,198   362,623 
    
Other Assets:   
Recoverable Future Taxes 118,310   115,197 
Unamortized Debt Expense 12,297   14,005 
Other Regulatory Assets 156,106   167,320 
Deferred Charges 67,131   33,843 
Other Investments 154,502   144,917 
Goodwill 5,476   5,476 
Prepaid Post-Retirement Benefit Costs 76,035   60,517 
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 9,308   48,669 
Other 81   80 
Total Other Assets 599,246   590,024 
Total Assets$6,964,935  $6,462,157 
    
CAPITALIZATION AND LIABILITIES   
Capitalization:   
Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity   
Common Stock, $1 Par Value Authorized - 200,000,000 Shares; Issued and   
Outstanding - 90,954,696 Shares and 86,315,287 Shares, Respectively$90,955  $86,315 
Paid in Capital 1,004,158   832,264 
Earnings Reinvested in the Business 991,630   1,272,601 
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (114,757)  (52,155)
Total Comprehensive Shareholders' Equity 1,971,986   2,139,025 
Long-Term Debt, Net of Current Portion and Unamortized Discount and Debt Issuance Costs 2,629,576   2,133,718 
Total Capitalization 4,601,562   4,272,743 
    
Current and Accrued Liabilities:   
Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper 30,000   55,200 
Current Portion of Long-Term Debt     
Accounts Payable 134,126   132,208 
Amounts Payable to Customers 10,788   4,017 
Dividends Payable 40,475   37,547 
Interest Payable on Long-Term Debt 27,521   18,508 
Customer Advances 15,319   13,044 
Customer Security Deposits 17,199   16,210 
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities 140,176   139,600 
Fair Value of Derivative Financial Instruments 43,969   5,574 
Total Current and Accrued Liabilities 459,573   421,908 
    
Deferred Credits:   
Deferred Income Taxes 696,054   653,382 
Taxes Refundable to Customers 357,508   366,503 
Cost of Removal Regulatory Liability 230,079   221,699 
Other Regulatory Liabilities 161,573   142,367 
Pension and Other Post-Retirement Liabilities 127,181   133,729 
Asset Retirement Obligations 192,228   127,458 
Other Deferred Credits 139,177   122,368 
Total Deferred Credits 1,903,800   1,767,506 
Commitments and Contingencies     
Total Capitalization and Liabilities$6,964,935  $6,462,157 


    
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
 Twelve Months Ended
 September 30,
(Thousands of Dollars)2020 2019
    
Operating Activities:   
Net Income (Loss) Available for Common Stock$(123,772) $304,290 
Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash
   
Provided by Operating Activities:   
Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties449,438   
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization306,158  275,660 
Deferred Income Taxes54,313  122,265 
Stock-Based Compensation14,931  21,186 
Other6,527  8,608 
Change in:   
Receivables and Unbilled Revenue(2,578) 6,379 
Gas Stored Underground and Materials, Supplies and Emission Allowances(6,625) (3,713)
Unrecovered Purchased Gas Costs2,246  1,958 
Other Current Assets49,367  (29,030)
Accounts Payable(4,657) (24,770)
Amounts Payable to Customers6,771  623 
Customer Advances2,275  (565)
Customer Security Deposits989  (9,493)
Other Accruals and Current Liabilities5,001  10,992 
Other Assets(24,203) 5,115 
Other Liabilities4,628  4,978 
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities$740,809  $694,483 
    
Investing Activities:   
Capital Expenditures$(716,153) $(788,938)
Acquisition of Upstream Assets and Midstream Gathering Assets(506,258)  
Other(1,205) (10,237)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities$(1,223,616) $(799,175)
    
Financing Activities:   
Changes in Notes Payable to Banks and Commercial Paper$(25,200) $55,200 
Dividends Paid on Common Stock(153,322) (147,418)
Net Proceeds From Issuance of Long-Term Debt493,007   
Net Proceeds from Issuance (Repurchase) of Common Stock161,603  (8,877)
Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities$476,088  $(101,095)
    
Net Decrease in Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash(6,719) (205,787)
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period27,260  233,047 
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Restricted Cash at September 30$20,541  $27,260 


          
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
          
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
          
UPSTREAM BUSINESS
          
          
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)September 30, September 30,
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SEGMENT2020 2019 Variance 20202019Variance
Total Operating Revenues$154,726  $164,887  $(10,161) $607,453 $632,740 $(25,287)
          
Operating Expenses:         
Operation and Maintenance:         
General and Administrative Expense16,653  16,063  590  63,429 64,003 (574)
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense54,983  50,409  4,574  203,670 186,626 17,044 
All Other Operation and Maintenance Expense3,548  3,425  123  12,542 11,130 1,412 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes4,103  4,168  (65) 15,646 17,726 (2,080)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization43,467  44,141  (674) 172,124 154,784 17,340 
Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties253,441    253,441  449,438  449,438 
 376,195  118,206  257,989  916,849 434,269 482,580 
          
Operating Income (Loss)(221,469) 46,681  (268,150) (309,396)198,471(507,867)
          
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs(395) (4) (391) (1,580)(16)(1,564)
Interest and Other Income115  273  (158) 698 1,107 (409)
Interest Expense(15,555) (14,216) (1,339) (58,098)(54,777)(3,321)
          
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes(237,304) 32,734  (270,038) (368,376)144,785 (513,161)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)(68,133) 7,526  (75,659) (41,472)32,978 (74,450)
Net Income (Loss)$(169,171) $25,208  $(194,379) $(326,904)$111,807 $(438,711)
          
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)$(1.86) $0.29  $(2.15) $(3.72)$1.29 $(5.01)
          


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
          
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
          
MIDSTREAM BUSINESSES
          
          
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)September 30, September 30,
PIPELINE AND STORAGE SEGMENT2020 2019 Variance 20202019Variance
Revenues from External Customers$54,090  $47,143  $6,947  $205,998 $195,808 $10,190 
Intersegment Revenues26,236  22,764  3,472  103,606 92,475 11,131 
Total Operating Revenues80,326  69,907  10,419  309,604 288,283 21,321 
          
Operating Expenses:         
Purchased Gas74  241  (167) 75 1,124 (1,049)
Operation and Maintenance25,233  26,099  (866) 87,440 94,710 (7,270)
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes8,053  7,820  233  32,569 30,268 2,301 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization14,638  11,387  3,251  53,951 44,947 9,004 
 47,998  45,547  2,451  174,035 171,049 2,986 
          
Operating Income32,328  24,360  7,968  135,569 117,234 18,335 
          
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit (Costs) Credit(394) 930  (1,324) (917)3,257 (4,174)
Interest and Other Income701  1,882  (1,181) 5,552 5,900 (348)
Interest Expense(10,695) (7,132) (3,563) (32,731)(29,142)(3,589)
          
Income Before Income Taxes21,940  20,040  1,900  107,473 97,249 10,224 
Income Tax Expense5,895  4,672  1,223  28,613 23,238 5,375 
Net Income$16,045  $15,368  $677  $78,860 $74,011 $4,849 
          
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$0.18  $0.18  $  $0.90 $0.85 $0.05 
          
          
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
GATHERING SEGMENT2020 2019 Variance 20202019Variance
Revenues from External Customers$72  $10  $62  $72 $11 $61 
Intersegment Revenues39,467  35,132  4,335  142,821 127,064 15,757 
Total Operating Revenues39,539  35,142  4,397  142,893 127,075 15,818 
          
Operating Expenses:         
Operation and Maintenance6,455  5,229  1,226  22,942 18,702 4,240 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes22  18  4  72 81 (9)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization6,785  5,202  1,583  22,440 20,038 2,402 
 13,262  10,449  2,813  45,454 38,821 6,633 
          
Operating Income26,277  24,693  1,584  97,439 88,254 9,185 
          
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs(71) (1) (70) (285)(86)(199)
Interest and Other Income346  57  289  545 546 (1)
Interest Expense(4,115) (2,397) (1,718) (10,877)(9,406)(1,471)
          
Income Before Income Taxes22,437  22,352  85  86,822 79,308 7,514 
Income Tax Expense4,887  5,450  (563) 18,191 20,895 (2,704)
Net Income$17,550  $16,902  $648  $68,631 $58,413 $10,218 
          
Net Income Per Share (Diluted)$0.19  $0.19  $  $0.78 $0.67 $0.11 
          


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
          
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
          
DOWNSTREAM BUSINESS
          
          
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)September 30, September 30,
UTILITY SEGMENT2020 2019 Variance 20202019Variance
Revenues from External Customers$73,000  $67,189  $5,811  $642,855 $715,813 $(72,958)
Intersegment Revenues944  1,645  (701) 9,443 11,629 (2,186)
Total Operating Revenues73,944  68,834  5,110  652,298 727,442 (75,144)
          
Operating Expenses:         
Purchased Gas15,243  14,712  531  263,112 342,832 (79,720)
Operation and Maintenance41,573  38,845  2,728  178,896 168,684 10,212 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes8,578  8,563  15  38,872 39,792 (920)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization14,007  13,630  377  55,248 53,832 1,416 
 79,401  75,750  3,651  536,128 605,140 (69,012)
          
Operating Income (Loss)(5,457) (6,916) 1,459  116,170 122,302 (6,132)
          
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs(2,001) (2,040) 39  (26,963)(27,600)637 
Interest and Other Income589  870  (281) 3,583 3,579 4 
Interest Expense(5,720) (5,492) (228) (22,150)(23,443)1,293 
          
Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes(12,589) (13,578) 989  70,640 74,838 (4,198)
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)(5,620) (5,850) 230  13,274 13,967 (693)
Net Income (Loss)$(6,969) $(7,728) $759  $57,366 $60,871 $(3,505)
          
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)$(0.08) $(0.09) $0.01  $0.65 $0.70 $(0.05)
          


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
          
SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS AND STATISTICS
(UNAUDITED)
          
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
(Thousands of Dollars, except per share amounts)September 30, September 30,
ALL OTHER2020 2019 Variance 20202019Variance
Revenues from External Customers$5,988  $13,977  $(7,989) $89,435 $148,582 $(59,147)
Intersegment Revenues237  71  166  836 1,127 (291)
Total Operating Revenues6,225  14,048  (7,823) 90,271 149,709 (59,438)
Operating Expenses:         
Purchased Gas5,263  13,439  (8,176) 80,485 144,292 (63,807)
Operation and Maintenance2,139  1,837  302  7,895 7,549 346 
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes243  141  102  765 540 225 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization1,064  115  949  1,716 1,291 425 
 8,709  15,532  (6,823) 90,861 153,672 (62,811)
          
Operating Loss(2,484) (1,484) (1,000) (590)(3,963)3,373 
          
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs(69) (11) (58) (276)(153)(123)
Interest and Other Income201  319  (118) 873 1,371 (498)
Interest Expense(13) (6) (7) (66)(21)(45)
          
Loss before Income Taxes(2,365) (1,182) (1,183) (59)(2,766)2,707 
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)(565) (316) (249) 210 (955)1,165 
Net Loss$(1,800) $(866) $(934) $(269)$(1,811)$1,542 
Net Loss Per Share (Diluted)$(0.02) $(0.01) $(0.01) $ $(0.02)$0.02 
      
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
CORPORATE2020 2019 Variance 20202019Variance
Revenues from External Customers$113  $134  $(21) $478 $378 $100 
Intersegment Revenues1,463  1,144  319  4,744 4,638 106 
Total Operating Revenues1,576  1,278  298  5,222 5,016 206 
Operating Expenses:         
Operation and Maintenance4,481  4,348  133  13,401 14,258 (857)
Property, Franchise and Other Taxes133  129  4  476 479 (3)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization136  195  (59) 679 768 (89)
 4,750  4,672  78  14,556 15,505 (949)
          
Operating Loss(3,174) (3,394) 220  (9,334)(10,489)1,155 
          
Other Income (Expense):         
Non-Service Pension and Post-Retirement Benefit Costs(775) (647) (128) (3,101)(2,679)(422)
Interest and Other Income37,730  28,993  8,737  127,524 115,605 11,919 
Interest Expense on Long-Term Debt(32,159) (25,598) (6,561) (110,012)(101,614)(8,398)
Other Interest Expense(1,922) (1,024) (898) (6,610)(4,726)(1,884)
          
Loss before Income Taxes(300) (1,670) 1,370  (1,533)(3,903)2,370 
Income Tax Expense (Benefit)900  (67) 967  (77)(4,902)4,825 
Net Income (Loss)$(1,200) $(1,603) $403  $(1,456)$999 $(2,455)
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)$(0.01) $(0.02) $0.01  $(0.02)$0.02 $(0.04)
          
          
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
INTERSEGMENT ELIMINATIONS2020 2019 Variance 20202019Variance
Intersegment Revenues$(68,347) $(60,756) $(7,591) $(261,450)$(236,933)$(24,517)
Operating Expenses:         
Purchased Gas(26,353) (23,664) (2,689) (109,782)(101,983)(7,799)
Operation and Maintenance(41,994) (37,092) (4,902) (151,668)(134,950)(16,718)
 (68,347) (60,756) (7,591) (261,450)(236,933)(24,517)
          
Operating Income         
          
Other Income (Expense):         
Interest and Other Deductions(35,818) (29,186) (6,632) (123,467)(116,373)(7,094)
Interest Expense35,818  29,186  6,632  123,467 116,373 7,094 
Net Income (Loss)$  $  $  $ $ $ 
Net Income (Loss) Per Share (Diluted)$  $  $  $ $ $ 


            
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
            
SEGMENT INFORMATION (Continued)
(Thousands of Dollars)
            
            
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
 (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
     Increase     Increase
 2020 2019 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease)
            
Capital Expenditures:           
Exploration and Production (1) $375,466 (3)$100,215(4)$275,251  $670,455 (3)(4)$491,889(4)(5)$178,566 
Pipeline and Storage42,520 (3)54,878(4)(12,358) 166,652 (3)(4)143,005(4)(5)23,647 
Gathering (2)251,606 (3)10,254(4)241,352  297,806 (3)(4)49,650(4)(5)248,156 
Utility32,034 (3)37,483(4)(5,449) 94,273 (3)(4)95,847(4)(5)(1,574)
Total Reportable Segments701,626  202,830 498,796  1,229,186  780,391 448,795 
All Other2  5 (3) 39  128 (89)
Corporate102  358 (256) 522  727 (205)
Eliminations(1,130)  (1,130) (1,130)  (1,130)
Total Capital Expenditures$700,600  $203,193 $497,407  $1,228,617  $781,246 $447,371 


(1)2020 includes $285.6 million related to the acquisition of upstream assets acquired from Shell, of which $284.5 million is included in Property, Plant and Equipment and $1.1 million is included in Materials, Supplies and Emission Allowances.  Excluding liabilities accrued, the amount paid was $282.8 million.
  
(2)2020  includes $223.5 million related to the acquisition of midstream gathering assets acquired from Shell, of which $223.4 million is included in Property, Plant and Equipment and $0.1 million is included in Materials, Supplies and Emission Allowances.
  
(3)Capital expenditures for the quarter and year ended September 30, 2020, include accounts payable and accrued liabilities related to capital expenditures of $45.8 million, $17.3 million, $13.5 million, and $10.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively.  These amounts have been excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2020, since they represent non-cash investing activities at that date.
  
(4)Capital expenditures for the year ended September 30, 2020, exclude capital expenditures of $38.0 million, $23.8 million, $6.6 million and $12.7 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively.  These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2019 and paid during the year ended September 30, 2020.  These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2019, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date.  These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2020.
  
(5)Capital expenditures for the year ended September 30, 2019, exclude capital expenditures of $51.3 million, $21.9 million, $6.1 million and $9.5 million in the Exploration and Production segment, Pipeline and Storage segment, Gathering segment and Utility segment, respectively.  These amounts were in accounts payable and accrued liabilities at September 30, 2018 and paid during the year ended September 30, 2019.  These amounts were excluded from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2018, since they represented non-cash investing activities at that date.  These amounts have been included in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows at September 30, 2019.


          
DEGREE DAYS         
       Percent Colder
       (Warmer) Than:
Three Months Ended September 30,Normal 2020 2019 Normal (1) Last Year (1)
          
Buffalo, NY162 101 45 (37.7) 124.4 
Erie, PA124 68 12 (45.2) 466.7 
          
Twelve Months Ended September 30,         
          
Buffalo, NY6,653 6,103 6,699 (8.3) (8.9)
Erie, PA6,181 5,449 5,911 (11.8) (7.8)
          


(1)Percents compare actual 2020 degree days to normal degree days and actual 2020 degree days to actual 2019 degree days.


            
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
            
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
            
            
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
     Increase     Increase
 2020 2019 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease)
            
Gas Production/Prices:           
Production (MMcf)           
Appalachia63,548  54,952  8,596   225,513  195,906  29,607  
West Coast455  491  (36) 1,889  1,974  (85)
Total Production64,003  55,443  8,560   227,402  197,880  29,522  
            
Average Prices (Per Mcf)           
Appalachia$1.63  $1.95  $(0.32) $1.75  $2.40  $(0.65)
West Coast3.31  3.94  (0.63) 3.82  5.15  (1.33)
Weighted Average1.64  1.97  (0.33) 1.77  2.43  (0.66)
Weighted Average after Hedging1.92  2.26  (0.34) 2.07  2.44  (0.37)
            
Oil Production/Prices:           
Production (Thousands of Barrels)           
Appalachia  —     —  
West Coast555  611  (56) 2,345  2,320  25  
Total Production556  612  (56) 2,348  2,323  25  
            
Average Prices (Per Barrel)           
Appalachia$31.22  $60.70  $(29.48) $45.69  $57.14  $(11.45)
West Coast41.22  61.85  (20.63) 45.94  64.18  (18.24)
Weighted Average41.21  61.85  (20.64) 45.94  64.17  (18.23)
Weighted Average after Hedging55.70  61.00  (5.30) 56.96  61.65  (4.69)
            
Total Production (MMcfe)67,339  59,115  8,224   241,490  211,818  29,672  
            
Selected Operating Performance Statistics:           
General & Administrative Expense per Mcfe (1)$0.25  $0.27  $(0.02) $0.26  $0.30  $(0.04)
Lease Operating and Transportation Expense per Mcfe (1)(2)$0.82  $0.85  $(0.03) $0.84  $0.88  $(0.04)
Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization per Mcfe (1)$0.65  $0.75  $(0.10) $0.71  $0.73  $(0.02)
            


(1)Refer to page 16 for the General and Administrative Expense, Lease Operating and Transportation Expense and Depreciation, Depletion, and Amortization Expense for the Exploration and Production segment.
  
(2)Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.56 per Mcfe for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. Amounts include transportation expense of $0.57 and $0.56 per Mcfe for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively.


 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
       
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
 
       
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2021 Volume  Average Hedge Price
Oil Swaps      
Brent 936,000 BBL $59.45 / BBL
NYMEX 156,000 BBL $51.00 / BBL
Total 1,092,000  BBL $58.24 / BBL
       
Gas Swaps      
NYMEX 149,160,000 MMBTU $2.63 / MMBTU
DAWN 600,000 MMBTU $3.00 / MMBTU
No Cost Collars 25,850,000 MMBTU $2.28 / MMBTU (Floor) / $2.77 / MMBTU (Ceiling)
Fixed Price Physical Sales 65,421,882 MMBTU $2.20 / MMBTU
Total 241,031,882  MMBTU   
       
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2022 Volume  Average Hedge Price
Oil Swaps      
Brent 300,000 BBL $60.07 / BBL
NYMEX 156,000 BBL $51.00 / BBL
Total 456,000  BBL $56.97 / BBL
       
Gas Swaps      
NYMEX 128,530,000 MMBTU $2.65 / MMBTU
No Cost Collars 2,350,000 MMBTU $2.28 / MMBTU (Floor) / $2.77 / MMBTU (Ceiling)
Fixed Price Physical Sales 43,814,854 MMBTU $2.30 / MMBTU
Total 174,694,854  MMBTU   
       
       
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2023 Volume  Average Hedge Price
Gas Swaps      
NYMEX 23,240,000 MMBTU $2.54 / MMBTU
Fixed Price Physical Sales 38,508,864 MMBTU $2.29 / MMBTU
Total 61,748,864  MMBTU   
       
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2024 Volume  Average Hedge Price
Gas Swaps      
NYMEX 1,150,000 MMBTU $2.45 / MMBTU
Fixed Price Physical Sales 20,971,393 MMBTU $2.25 / MMBTU
Total 22,121,393  MMBTU   
       
Hedging Summary for Fiscal 2025 Volume  Average Hedge Price
Fixed Price Physical Sales 2,293,200 MMBTU $2.18 / MMBTU


    
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
    
EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INFORMATION
    
Reserve Quantity Information
(Unaudited)
    
    
 Gas MMcf
 U.S.
 AppalachianWest CoastTotal
 RegionRegionCompany
Proved Developed and Undeveloped Reserves:   
September 30, 20192,915,886 33,633 2,949,519 
Extensions and Discoveries7,246  7,246 
Revisions of Previous Estimates(85,647)(2,772)(88,419)
Production(225,513)(1,889)(227,402)
Purchases of Minerals in Place684,141  684,141 
September 30, 20203,296,113 28,972 3,325,085 
    
Proved Developed Reserves:   
September 30, 20191,901,162 33,633 1,934,795 
September 30, 20202,744,851 28,972 2,773,823 
    
    
 Oil Mbbl
 U.S.
 AppalachianWest CoastTotal
 RegionRegionCompany
Proved Developed and Undeveloped Reserves:   
September 30, 201913 24,860 24,873 
Extensions and Discoveries 288 288 
Revisions of Previous Estimates2 (715)(713)
Production(3)(2,345)(2,348)
September 30, 202012 22,088 22,100 
    
Proved Developed Reserves:   
September 30, 201913 24,246 24,259 
September 30, 202012 22,088 22,100 
    


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
            
            
            
Pipeline & Storage Throughput - (millions of cubic feet - MMcf)    
            
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
     Increase     Increase
 2020 2019 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease)
Firm Transportation - Affiliated13,021 14,194 (1,173) 111,166 121,618 (10,452)
Firm Transportation - Non-Affiliated162,727 153,838 8,889  641,607 596,676 44,931 
Interruptible Transportation857 189 668  2,859 2,163 696 
 176,605 168,221 8,384  755,632 720,457 35,175 
            
Gathering Volume - (MMcf)           
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
     Increase     Increase
 2020 2019 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease)
Gathered Volume - Affiliated73,441 65,170 8,271  264,305 234,760 29,545 
            
            
Utility Throughput - (MMcf)           
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
     Increase     Increase
 2020 2019 (Decrease) 2020 2019 (Decrease)
Retail Sales:           
Residential Sales4,033 3,247 786  60,977 63,828 (2,851)
Commercial Sales503 490 13  8,798 9,489 (691)
Industrial Sales31 63 (32) 537 702 (165)
 4,567 3,800 767  70,312 74,019 (3,707)
Transportation9,040 10,115 (1,075) 68,272 76,028 (7,756)
 13,607 13,915 (308) 138,584 150,047 (11,463)
            


NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

In addition to financial measures calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this press release contains information regarding Adjusted Operating Results, Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow, which are non-GAAP financial measures.  The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they provide an alternative method for assessing the Company's ongoing operating results or liquidity and for comparing the Company’s financial performance to other companies.  The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures for the same purpose, and for planning and forecasting purposes. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be a substitute for financial measures in accordance with GAAP. 

Management defines Adjusted Operating Results as reported GAAP earnings before items impacting comparability.  The following table reconciles National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted Operating Results for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
(in thousands except per share amounts)2020 2019 2020 2019
Reported GAAP Earnings$(145,545) $47,281  $(123,772) $304,290 
Items impacting comparability:       
Impairment of oil and gas properties (E&P)253,441    449,438   
Tax impact of impairment of oil and gas properties(69,698)   (123,187)  
Deferred tax valuation allowance as of March 31, 2020    56,770   
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform      (5,000)
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness (E&P)  (1,313)   (2,096)
Tax impact of mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness  276    440 
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments (Corporate/All Other)(2,439) 949  (1,645) 2,045 
Tax impact of unrealized (gain) loss on other investments512  (199) 345  (429)
Adjusted Operating Results$36,271  $46,994  $257,949  $299,250 
        
Reported GAAP Earnings per share$(1.60) $0.54  $(1.41) $3.51 
Items impacting comparability:       
Impairment of oil and gas properties, net of tax (E&P)2.02    3.71   
Deferred tax valuation allowance as March 31, 2020    0.65   
Remeasurement of deferred income taxes under 2017 Tax Reform      (0.06)
Mark-to-market adjustments due to hedge ineffectiveness, net of tax (E&P)  (0.01)   (0.02)
Unrealized (gain) loss on other investments, net of tax (Corporate/All Other)(0.02) 0.01  (0.01) 0.02 
Earnings per share impact of diluted shares    (0.02)  
Adjusted Operating Results Per Share$0.40  $0.54  $2.92  $3.45 

Management defines Adjusted EBITDA as reported GAAP earnings before the following items:  interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, other income and deductions, impairments, and other items reflected in operating income that impact comparability.  The following tables reconcile National Fuel's reported GAAP earnings to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019:

 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
(in thousands)2020 2019 2020 2019
Reported GAAP Earnings$(145,545) $47,281  $(123,772) $304,290 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization80,097  74,670  306,158  275,660 
Other (Income) Deductions(159) (1,435) 17,814  15,542 
Interest Expense34,361  26,679  117,077  106,756 
Income Taxes(62,636) 11,415  18,739  85,221 
Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness  (1,313)   (2,096)
Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties253,441    449,438   
Adjusted EBITDA$159,559  $157,297  $785,454  $785,373 
        
Adjusted EBITDA by Segment       
Pipeline and Storage Adjusted EBITDA$46,966  $35,747  $189,520  $162,181 
Gathering Adjusted EBITDA33,062  29,895  119,879  108,292 
Total Midstream Businesses Adjusted EBITDA80,028  65,642  309,399  270,473 
Exploration and Production Adjusted EBITDA75,439  89,509  312,166  351,159 
Utility Adjusted EBITDA8,550  6,714  171,418  176,134 
Corporate and All Other Adjusted EBITDA(4,458) (4,568) (7,529) (12,393)
Total Adjusted EBITDA$159,559  $157,297  $785,454  $785,373 



 
NATIONAL FUEL GAS COMPANY
AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDA
 
 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
 September 30, September 30,
(in thousands)2020 2019 2020 2019
Exploration and Production Segment       
Reported GAAP Earnings$(169,171) $25,208  $(326,904) $111,807 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization43,467  44,141  172,124  154,784 
Other (Income) Deductions280  (269) 882  (1,091)
Interest Expense15,555  14,216  58,098  54,777 
Income Taxes(68,133) 7,526  (41,472) 32,978 
Mark-to-Market Adjustments due to Hedge Ineffectiveness  (1,313)   (2,096)
Impairment of Oil and Gas Producing Properties253,441    449,438   
Adjusted EBITDA$75,439  $89,509  $312,166  $351,159 
        
Pipeline and Storage Segment       
Reported GAAP Earnings$16,045  $15,368  $78,860  $74,011 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization14,638  11,387  53,951  44,947 
Other (Income) Deductions(307) (2,812) (4,635) (9,157)
Interest Expense10,695  7,132  32,731  29,142 
Income Taxes5,895  4,672  28,613  23,238 
Adjusted EBITDA$46,966  $35,747  $189,520  $162,181 
        
Gathering Segment       
Reported GAAP Earnings$17,550  $16,902  $68,631  $58,413 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization6,785  5,202  22,440  20,038 
Other (Income) Deductions(275) (56) (260) (460)
Interest Expense4,115  2,397  10,877  9,406 
Income Taxes4,887  5,450  18,191  20,895 
Adjusted EBITDA$33,062  $29,895  $119,879  $108,292 
        
Utility Segment       
Reported GAAP Earnings$(6,969) $(7,728) $57,366  $60,871 
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization14,007  13,630  55,248  53,832 
Other (Income) Deductions1,412  1,170  23,380  24,021 
Interest Expense5,720  5,492  22,150  23,443 
Income Taxes(5,620) (5,850) 13,274  13,967 
Adjusted EBITDA$8,550  $6,714  $171,418  $176,134 
        
Corporate and All Other       
Reported GAAP Earnings$(3,000) $(2,469) $(1,725) $(812)
Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization1,200  310  2,395  2,059 
Other (Income) Deductions(1,269) 532  (1,553) 2,229 
Interest Expense(1,724) (2,558) (6,779) (10,012)
Income Taxes335  (383) 133  (5,857)
Adjusted EBITDA$(4,458) $(4,568) $(7,529) $(12,393)
                

Management defines free cash flow as funds from operations less capital expenditures. The Company is unable to provide a reconciliation of projected free cash flow as described in this release to its comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable efforts. This is due to our inability to calculate the comparable GAAP projected metrics, including operating income and total production costs, given the unknown effect, timing, and potential significance of certain income statement items.