Through COVID-19, Canadian Immigrant, the largest National multi-media platform for newcomers and immigrants, continues to find innovative ways to provide newcomers and immigrants with opportunities to learn, network and connect. As we put our large-scale signature fairs across Canada on hold until Spring 2021, we bring you two free informative and interactive Virtual Fairs on November 18 and 20, on the lines of our in-person fairs.

Sponsored by BMO, the Virtual Fairs will offer a dynamic environment for immigrants who need help as they look for jobs, go back to school and settle into their new home. Virtual attendees will have an opportunity to connect with exhibitors at the Fair, including employers, recruiters, immigrant service providers, educational institutions and more.

These all-day events, being held from 10 am-4 pm, will also provide an opportunity to hear from key leaders and attend sessions on topics ranging from immigrant integration to entrepreneurship, small business, banking and soft skills.

In the opening panel discussion, key immigrant voices including business leader Gina Cody who made a historic $15 million gift to Concordia University; entrepreneur, leader and philanthropist Bruce Poon Tip of G Adventures; leading voices from settlement agencies, and immigration experts share their unique perspectives on opportunities for newcomers and immigrants to better integrate socially, economically and culturally as they settle into their new home.

Break-out sessions during the day include financial tips for newcomers by event sponsor BMO. This will be the first session after the panel discussion, sharing financial knowledge and expertise with newcomers so they can make sound decisions about managing their finances as they build new lives in Canada.

The Canadian Immigrant Virtual Fair for the Western Region (British Columbia, Alberta and Manitoba) is being held on Wednesday, November 18 from 10 am–4 pm (PST). For updates on speakers and sessions, go to www.canadianimmigrant.ca/careerfair/virtual/western.

The Canadian Immigrant Virtual Fair for the Central and Eastern Region (Ontario and Nova Scotia) is being held on Friday, November 20 from 10 am–4 pm (EST). For updates on speakers and sessions, go to www.canadianimmigrant.ca/careerfair/virtual/eastern.

To make all this happen, Canadian Immigrant is in building a customized online platform that will enable these virtual connections and conversations.

“Whether it is organizing in-person events or a virtual fair in these challenging times, our goal remains the same. We do everything we can to provide a one-stop shop for immigrants and newcomers to find the information they need and connect with opportunities,” says magazine publisher Sanjay Agnihotri.

Attendees must pre-register to attend. To learn more about the panels, speakers and exhibitors, visit canadianimmigrant.ca /virtual.

