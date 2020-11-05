TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX, TSX:TC), a provider of network access, domain names and other Internet services, today reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. All figures are in U.S. dollars.



COVID-19: Tucows shareholders and prospective investors are encouraged to read Tucows’ public statement regarding COVID-19, which is available here: https://bit.ly/2LavpOc .

Note on the Financial Impact of Tucows’ Sale of Ting Mobile Customer Relationships and Transition to Mobile Services Enabler Platform:

As previously announced, effective August 1, 2020 most of Tucows customers relationships were sold to DISH Networks (“DISH”) as part of Tucows’ transition of its mobile business to a Mobile Services Enabler (MSE) model from a Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) model, under which DISH became Tucows’s first MSE customer. Accordingly, the results of the Mobile Services business in our Network Access segment for the third quarter of 2020 reflect two months of operations under the new MSE model and one month of operations under the previous MVNO model. (All comparative prior-year periods are composed entirely of operations under Tucows’ previous MVNO model.)

Under the terms of the earn out arrangement for the Ting customer base acquired by DISH, the income generated by the customer base acquired by Dish are recognized (net of expenses) as “Other Income” under the heading “Gain on Sale of Ting Customer Assets”. As a result, revenue and gross margin for Mobile Services in the Network Access segment for the third quarter of 2020 are lower than those for the third quarter of 2019. Tucows will recognize fees paid by customers owned by DISH under the Ting brand, as well as customers under DISH’s Boost brand, that are added to Tucows’ MSE platform, as Mobile Platform Services revenue under the terms of the MSE Agreement signed with Dish. For more information, see Tucows’ Financial Statements and Management Discussion and Analysis for the third quarter of 2020.

Summary Financial Results

(In Thousands of US Dollars, Except Per Share Data)

3 Months ended September 30 9 Months ended September 30 2020

(Unaudited) 2019

(Unaudited)1 % Change 2020

(Unaudited) 2019

(Unaudited) % Change Net revenue 74,311 88,129 (15.7%) 240,418 251,199 (4.3%) Gross Profit 19,941 27,574 (27.7%) 68,057 74,732 (8.9%) Gain on Sale of Ting Customer Assets2 1,090 - n/a 1,090 - n/a Net income 716 4,205 (83.0%) 3,707 9,620 (61.5%) Basic Net earnings per common share 0.07 0.40 (82.5%) 0.35 0.90 (61.1%) Adjusted EBITDA3 13,270 14,832 (10.5%) 38,124 35,749 6.6% Net cash provided by operating activities 11,432 11,215 1.9% 34,444 27,185 26.7%

Tucows financial results for the third quarter of 2019 include the contribution of the bulk sale of domain names in the Company’s Portfolio business (generating $1.9 million in revenue) as part of its exit from that business at the end of the year. Gain on Sale of Ting Customer Assets for the Third Quarter of 2020, proceeds of $4.6 million under the DISH earn-out arrangement offset by the loss on disposal of Ting Customer Assets totalling $3.5 million. This Non-GAAP financial measure is described below and reconciled to GAAP net income in the accompanying table.





Summary of Revenues and Gross profit

(In Thousands of US Dollars)

Revenue Gross Profit 3 Months ended September 30 3 Months ended September 30 2020

(Unaudited) 2019

(Unaudited) 2020

(Unaudited) 2019

(Unaudited) Network Access Services: Mobile Services Retail Mobile Services 7,019 21,722 3,579 10,551 Mobile Platform Services 376 - 376 - Other Professional Services 1,457 - 190 - Total Mobile Services 8,852 21,722 4,145 10,551 Fiber Internet Services 4,657 2,890 2,975 1,954 Total Network Access Services 13,509 24,612 7,120 12,505 Domain Services: Wholesale Domain Services 47,261 47,259 10,449 8,922 Value Added Services 4,674 5,154 3,950 4,381 Total Wholesale 51,935 52,413 14,399 13,303 Retail 8,652 8,713 4,354 4,354 Portfolio4 215 2,391 108 2,211 Total Domain Services 60,802 63,517 18,861 19,868 Network Expenses: Network, other costs - - (2,612 ) (2,254 ) Network, depreciation and amortization costs - - (3,315 ) (2,545 ) Network, impairment (113 ) - Total Network expenses - - (6,040 ) (4,799 ) Total 74,311 88,129 19,941 27,574

4. Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, portfolio revenue consisted of individual sales from Tucows’ surname portfolio following the sale of the Company’s remaining domain name portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2019.





“The third quarter was once again demonstrative of the consistency and cash generating ability of the Tucows business,” said Elliot Noss, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tucows Inc. “Revenue and gross margin from our Domains and Ting Internet businesses, excluding the impact of a large bulk domains sale from our Domains Portfolio in the third quarter of last year, increased 2% and 10% year over year, respectively.”

“Our Domains business once again saw strong transaction activity, although softening from the first two quarters of this year, as micro- and small-sized businesses and start-ups continued to establish a web presence for the first time amid the pandemic, while we continued to benefit from our focus on the quality of our customer base for gross margin contribution. In our Mobile Services business, we generated our first fees under our new MSE agreement with DISH and we look forward to increasing that revenue in the future as DISH adds customers under the Ting Mobile brand and we migrate DISH’s Boost customers to the MSE platform. In the Ting Internet business, we achieved another record quarter for capital expenditure on the network, as we continued to add passed addresses, serviceable addresses and new customers, and grow revenue and gross margin.”

Financial Results



Net revenue for the third quarter of 2020 was $74.3 million, a decrease of 16% from $88.1 million for the third quarter of 2019. The majority of the decrease was due to the absence of Ting Mobile MVNO revenue for approximately two months of the third quarter of 2020 following the Company’s sale of its Ting Mobile customer relationships to DISH and the related earn out being recognized as Other Income. The decrease was also due to a $1.9 million bulk domain sale from the Domains Portfolio business in the third quarter of 2019 that was not repeated in the third quarter of 2020 as the Company exited its Portfolio business at the end of 2019. Excluding the Mobile Services business, as well as the impact of the bulk Domains sale in the third quarter of 2019, net revenue for the combined Domains and Ting Internet businesses for the third quarter of 2020 increased 2% year over year.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $19.9 million, a decrease of 28% from $27.6 million for the third quarter of 2019. The decrease in gross profit is attributable to the same factors as the decline in revenue. Excluding the Mobile Services business, as well as the impact of the bulk Domains sale in the third quarter of 2019, gross margin for the combined Domains and Ting Internet businesses for the third quarter of 2020 increased 10% year over year.

Net income for the third quarter of 2020 was $0.7 million, or $0.07 per share, compared with $4.2 million, or $0.40 per share. Net income was impacted by the one-time $3.5 million non-cash write-down of certain assets related to the sale of the Ting Mobile customer relationships to DISH, which was netted from the $4.6 million Gain on Sale of Ting Customer Assets under Other Income. Excluding the after-tax impact of the write-down, net income would have been $3.4 million, or $0.33 per share, down 19% year over year.

Adjusted EBITDA1 for the third quarter of 2020 was $13.3 million compared with $14.8 million for the third quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of an outsized Portfolio bulk domain name sale in the third quarter of 2019, Adjusted EBITDA grew 3%.

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter of 2020 was $10.2 million compared with $8.9 million at the end of the second quarter of 2020 and $12.0 million at the end of the third quarter of 2019.

Notes:

1. Adjusted EBITDA

Tucows reports all financial information required in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Along with this information, to assist financial statement users in an assessment of our historical performance, the Company typically discloses and discusses a non-GAAP financial measure, adjusted EBITDA, in press releases and on investor conference calls and related events that exclude certain non-cash and other charges as the Company believes that the non-GAAP information enhances investors' overall understanding of our financial performance.

The Company believes that the provision of this supplemental non-GAAP measure allows investors to evaluate the operational and financial performance of the Company’s core business using similar evaluation measures to those used by management. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to measure its performance and prepare its budgets. Since adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial performance measure, the Company’s calculation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies; and should not be considered in isolation, as a substitute for, or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Because adjusted EBITDA is calculated before recurring cash charges, including interest expense and taxes, and is not adjusted for capital expenditures or other recurring cash requirements of the business, it should not be considered as a liquidity measure. Non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may differ from non-GAAP financial measures with the same or similar captions that are used by other companies and/or analysts and may differ from period to period. The Company endeavors to compensate for these limitations by providing the relevant disclosure of the items excluded in the calculation of adjusted EBITDA to net income based on U.S. GAAP, which should be considered when evaluating the Company's results. Tucows strongly encourages investors to review its financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

The Company’s adjusted EBITDA definition excludes depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, income tax provision, interest expense (net), accretion of contingent consideration, stock-based compensation, loss on disposal of Ting Mobile customer assets, gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions and infrequently occurring items, including acquisition and transition costs. Gains and losses from unrealized foreign currency transactions removes the unrealized effect of the change in the mark-to-market values on outstanding unhedged foreign currency contracts, as well as the unrealized effect from the translation of monetary accounts denominated in non-U.S. dollars to U.S. dollars.

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted EBITDA (dollars in thousands):

3 months ended September 30 9 months ended September 30 2020 (Unaudited) 2019 (Unaudited) 2020 (Unaudited) 2019 (Unaudited) Net income for the period 716 4,205 3,707 9,620 Depreciation of property and equipment 3,110 2,348 9,255 6,445 Impairment of property and equipment 113 - 1,638 - Loss on disposition of property and equipment - 73 - 73 Amortization of intangible assets 2,645 2,858 8,776 7,463 Impairment of definite life intangible assets - - 1,431 - Disposal of Ting Mobile customer assets 3,513 - 3,513 - Interest expense, net 760 1,263 2,756 3,549 Accretion of contingent consideration 86 - 258 - Provision for income taxes 840 3,133 2,390 6,209 Stock-based compensation 1,016 830 2,664 2,040 Unrealized loss (gain) on change in fair value of forward contracts (175 ) (16 ) (263 ) (204 ) Unrealized loss (gain) on foreign exchange revaluation of foreign denominated monetary assets and liabilities 81 88 479 (402 ) Acquisition and transition costs* 565 50 1,520 956 Adjusted EBITDA 13,270 14,832 38,124 35,749 *Acquisition and other costs represent transaction-related expenses, transitional expenses, such as duplicative post-acquisition expenses, primarily related to our acquisition of Ascio in March 2019 and Cedar in January 2020 and disposition of certain Ting Mobile assets in August 2020. Expenses include severance or transitional costs associated with department, operational or overall company restructuring efforts, including geographic alignments.

Conference Call

About Tucows

Tucows is a provider of network access, mobile technology services, domain names and other Internet services.

Tucows Inc. September 30, December 31, Consolidated Balance Sheets 2020 2019 (Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 10,155 $ 20,393 Accounts receivable 12,623 14,564 Inventory 1,139 3,457 Prepaid expenses and deposits 13,703 13,478 Derivative instrument asset, current portion 2,402 731 Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees, current portion 95,694 91,252 Income taxes recoverable 3,553 1,800 Total current assets 139,269 145,675 Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees, long-term portion 17,546 17,915 Property and equipment 109,767 82,121 Right of use operating lease asset 11,625 11,335 Contract costs 359 1,400 Intangible assets 50,087 57,654 Goodwill 116,270 109,818 Total assets $ 444,923 $ 425,918 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 8,552 $ 6,671 Accrued liabilities 9,525 9,373 Customer deposits 14,372 14,074 Derivative instrument liability 135 - Operating lease liability, current portion 1,692 1,413 Deferred revenue, current portion 128,569 123,101 Accreditation fees payable, current portion 975 952 Income taxes payable 881 1,324 Total current liabilities 164,701 156,908 Derivative instrument liability 112 - Deferred revenue, long-term portion 25,661 26,202 Accreditation fees payable, long-term portion 200 216 Operating lease liability, long-term portion 9,679 9,424 Loan payable 113,672 113,503 Other long-term liability 3,330 - Deferred tax liability 27,187 25,471 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock - no par value, 1,250,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding - - Common stock - no par value, 250,000,000 shares authorized; 10,593,514 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2020 and 10,585,159 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2019 19,989 16,633 Additional paid-in capital 983 880 Retained earnings 78,038 76,208 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 1,371 473 Total stockholders' equity 100,381 94,194 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 444,923 $ 425,918





Tucows Inc. Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollares) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Net revenues $ 74,311 $ 88,129 $ 240,418 $ 251,199 Cost of revenues: Cost of revenues 48,330 55,756 153,308 162,561 Network expenses (*) 2,612 2,254 7,513 7,034 Depreciation of property and equipment 2,985 2,231 8,892 6,070 Amortization of intangible assets 330 314 1,010 802 Impairment of property and equipment 113 - 1,638 - Total cost of revenues 54,370 60,555 172,361 176,467 Gross profit 19,941 27,574 68,057 74,732 Expenses: Sales and marketing (*) 8,318 8,769 26,521 26,366 Technical operations and development (*) 3,162 2,876 8,980 8,151 General and administrative (*) 4,868 4,574 15,074 13,818 Depreciation of property and equipment 125 117 363 375 Loss on disposition of property and equipment - 73 - 73 Amortization of intangible assets 2,315 2,544 7,766 6,661 Impairment of definite life intangible assets - - 1,431 - Loss (gain) on currency forward contracts (159 ) 20 (99 ) (90 ) Total expenses 18,629 18,973 60,036 55,354 Income from operations 1,312 8,601 8,021 19,378 Other income (expenses): Interest expense, net (760 ) (1,263 ) (2,756 ) (3,549 ) Gain on sale of Ting Customer Assets, net 1,090 - 1,090 - Other income (86 ) - (258 ) - Total other income (expenses) 244 (1,263 ) (1,924 ) (3,549 ) Income before provision for income taxes 1,556 7,338 6,097 15,829 Provision for income taxes 840 3,133 2,390 6,209 Net income for the period 716 4,205 3,707 9,620 Other comprehensive income, net of tax Unrealized income (loss) on hedging activities 729 (175 ) 609 614 Net amount reclassified to earnings 46 26 289 167 Other comprehensive income (loss) net of tax expense (income) of $230 and ($47) for the three months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 and $261 and $250 for the six months ended September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 775 (149 ) 898 781 Comprehensive income, net of tax for the period $ 1,491 $ 4,056 $ 4,605 $ 10,401 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.40 $ 0.35 $ 0.90 Shares used in computing basic earnings per common share 10,577,731 10,626,754 10,585,785 10,639,544 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.07 $ 0.39 $ 0.35 $ 0.89 Shares used in computing diluted earnings per common share 10,682,808 10,745,834 10,679,162 10,798,099 (*) Stock-based compensation has been included in expenses as follows: Network expenses $ 138 $ 95 $ 333 $ 224 Sales and marketing $ 456 $ 363 $ 1,203 $ 857 Technical operations and development $ 208 $ 179 $ 558 $ 428 General and administrative $ 214 $ 193 $ 570 $ 531





Tucows Inc. Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollar amounts in thousands of U.S. dollars) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash provided by: Operating activities: Net income for the period $ 716 $ 4,205 $ 3,707 $ 9,620 Items not involving cash: Depreciation of property and equipment 3,110 2,348 9,255 6,445 Loss on write off/impairment of property and equipment 113 120 1,638 142 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 68 64 202 232 Amortization of intangible assets 2,645 2,858 8,776 7,463 Net amortization contract costs (15 ) (61 ) 109 (8 ) Accretion of contingent consideration 86 - 258 - Impairment of definite life intangible asset - - 1,431 - Foreign exchange impact of impairment of definite life intangible asset - - 223 - Deferred income taxes (recovery) 180 (170 ) (927 ) 1,741 Excess tax benefits on share-based compensation expense (164 ) (53 ) (508 ) (790 ) Net Right of use operating assets/Operating lease liability 137 (54 ) 249 (5 ) Loss on disposal of domain names - 66 15 72 Loss (gain) on change in the fair value of forward contracts (175 ) (16 ) (263 ) (204 ) Disposal of Ting Mobile customer assets 3,513 - 3,513 - Stock-based compensation 1,016 830 2,664 2,040 Change in non-cash operating working capital: Accounts receivable 118 (1,763 ) 2,670 (1,920 ) Inventory (123 ) (644 ) 1,681 (128 ) Prepaid expenses and deposits 2,905 (329 ) (317 ) (3,243 ) Prepaid domain name registry and ancillary services fees 984 3,819 (4,073 ) 3,754 Income taxes recoverable (2,475 ) 1,576 (1,681 ) (1,299 ) Accounts payable 509 (2,394 ) 759 (2,778 ) Accrued liabilities (668 ) 3,687 (334 ) 7,274 Customer deposits 69 1,394 463 873 Deferred revenue (1,070 ) (4,200 ) 4,927 (2,062 ) Accreditation fees payable (47 ) (68 ) 7 (34 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 11,432 11,215 34,444 27,185 Financing activities: Proceeds received on exercise of stock options 632 118 678 312 Payment of tax obligations resulting from net exercise of stock options (132 ) (20 ) (479 ) (544 ) Repurchase of common stock - (4,986 ) (3,281 ) (4,986 ) Proceeds received on loan payable - 5,000 - 45,371 Repayment of loan payable - 3 - (4,600 ) Payment of loan payable costs - 2 (32 ) (639 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities 500 117 (3,114 ) 34,914 Investing activities: Additions to property and equipment (10,636 ) (10,308 ) (32,729 ) (31,157 ) Acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group (net of cash of $66) - - (8,770 ) - Acquisition of Ascio Technologies (net of cash of $1) - - - (28,024 ) Acquisition of intangible assets - (1,038 ) (69 ) (3,566 ) Net cash used in investing activities (10,636 ) (11,346 ) (41,568 ) (62,747 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 1,296 (14 ) (10,238 ) (648 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 8,859 12,003 20,393 12,637 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 10,155 $ 11,989 $ 10,155 $ 11,989 Supplemental cash flow information: Interest paid $ 635 $ 1,267 $ 2,638 $ 3,561 Income taxes paid, net $ 3,249 $ 1,959 $ 5,449 $ 6,123 Supplementary disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities: Property and equipment acquired during the period not yet paid for $ 1,697 $ 991 $ 1,697 $ 991 Fair value of shares issued for acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group $ - $ - $ 2,000 $ - Fair value of contingent consideration for acquisition of Cedar Holdings Group $ - $ - $ 3,072 $ - Acquisition of intangible assets transferred from other assets $ - $ 2,501 $ - $ -



