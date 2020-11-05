CINCINNATI, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In order to celebrate the achievements of its member schools, the INTERalliance of Greater Cincinnati has released its list of Chapter Winners for the 2019-2020 school year.



Throughout the year, Chapters will be recognized for their efforts with three primary awards being distributed across participating schools.

INTERalliance Chapter Honorees: Given to Chapters that attended at least 75% of the INTERalliance Chapter Events.

The Most Winning Chapter Award: Determined by the number of times chapters placed in the top three during the Chapter Competitions and Showcase.

Chapter of the Year: Determined by the summation of points from the preceding categories, the Chapter of the Year embodies students who are fully engaged and passionate about their futures in Technology!

INTERalliance is proud to announce the 2019- 2020 Chapter Winners!



INTERalliance Chapter Honorees: Walnut Hills High School

St. Henry District High School

St. Xavier High School

Elder High School

Loveland High School

Milford High School

Seven Hills High School

CCMEP

Larry A. Ryle High School

Moeller High School

Warren County Career Center Most Winning Chapter Award: Walnut Hills High School

The Chapter of the Year Winner: Walnut Hills High School

Hosted by the INTERalliance, Chapter Competitions bring together schools from across the region to compete in various IT challenges. Past contests have included everything from pitching an IT product to designing logos and building websites. As a reward for their innovation and effort, student winners receive cash prizes to improve and fund their school’s chapter. The 2019-2020 Chapter Competition Winners are as follows:

• October 2019:

1st Place: Milford High School

2nd Place: Moeller High School

3rd place: Walnut Hills High School • February 2020:

1st Place: Elder High School

2nd Place: Walnut Hills High School

3rd Place: St. Henry High School • TechOlympics 2020 Showcase Winner: The Seven Hills School for their project “Software Application for Deaf/Hearing Impaired to Experience Music for Better Quality of Life.”

• March 2020:

1st Place: Walnut Hills High School

During the 2020-2021 school year, the Chapters Program will continue to grow and expand. Through a partnership with Microsoft and Apprenti Cincinnati, chapters will be offered the chance to earn critical certifications in Azure Fundamentals. Similarly, INTERalliance and Girls Who Code (GWC) have combined forces to bring GWC content directly to INTERalliance chapters.



In addition to new partnerships, INTERalliance is committed to enhancing the Chapter experience through new content and experiences. The Chapters Team will be providing students with weekly packets containing ideas and materials to spur meeting content. In the spirit of collaboration, INTERalliance is encouraging and enabling individual Chapters to host the shared virtual events for Chapters in other High Schools.

Based in Cincinnati, INTERalliance is a student-run non-profit whose mission is to inspire and assist young talent to pursue an IT career in Greater Cincinnati. Member companies of the INTERalliance include The Kroger Co., Procter & Gamble, Great American Insurance, FIS, GE, Vora Technologies, Fifth Third Bank, Western & Southern Financial Group, among many others.