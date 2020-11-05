EDMONTON, Alberta, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Highlights
Melcor REIT (TSX: MR.UN) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. Rental revenue was up 6% compared to the Q3-2019 and up 6% over the prior year. Net operating income decreased 8% over Q3-2019 to $10.57 million and increased 1% to $34.27 million year to date. ACFO was down 26% to $3.59 million or $0.12 per unit over Q3-2019 and down 7% to $13.30 million or $0.46 per unit year to date.
Darin Rayburn, President & CEO of Melcor REIT commented: "The fundamentals of our business have remained stable in the third quarter and throughout 2020 and we remain confident in our strategy. We completed lease renewals representing 209,644 sf for a healthy retention rate of 79.6% at quarter end. New leasing has been steady across the portfolio with 98,523 sf in new deals commencing to date in 2020 and an additional 69,000 sf committed for the future. Occupancy is slightly up at 88.4% and has held relatively steady in a challenging market. Revenue growth of 6% in both the quarter and year to date is attributable to recent portfolio growth. The acquisition completed in November 2019 (renamed Melcor Crossing) increased the size of our portfolio by 10% based on GLA.
The impacts of COVID-19 through Q2-2020 and early Q3 are now more fully understood. In addition to the property value write-downs of $59.83 million year to date, we have provided for $1.31 million in doubtful accounts and have forgiven $0.67 million (net) in rent related to the CECRA program, which we applied for on behalf of 79 tenants. We also deferred $0.78 million in rent payable via deferral agreements with our tenants which provide for the deferred rent to be paid back over a period of 1 to 4 months.
COVID case numbers are currently spiking in Alberta. We are hopeful that this current rise can be curtailed by individuals taking responsibility for their own health and safety as well as those around them, rather than resorting to a second round of business closures. As the CECRA program has now ended, tenants will have individual access to new government programs should they require.
We worked diligently with our tenants to support them through the first phase of COVID. We believe that the strong relationships that we continually build with our tenants have been a key factor in minimizing the impact of COVID on our business.
Although the environment appears more stable than it was following the second quarter, it is still not possible to accurately predict the extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on our future results.
We believe that continued solidarity and partnership with our tenants will provide them the best opportunity to endure the pandemic and be successful in the long-term.
We continue to monitor the situation, make thoughtful decisions and take action to come through this together with our tenants."
Q3-2020 Highlights:
Our portfolio performance remained stable through the nine months ended September 30, 2020 in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic compounding already challenging markets. While leasing activity has slowed as a result of the pandemic, we remained proactive in renewing existing tenants, resulting in a healthy retention rate of 79.6% at quarter-end. We also continue to pursue new tenant opportunities and achieved a modest increase in occupancy to 88.4% compared to year end.
COVID-19 continues to impact results as described in the Significant Event - COVID-19 section of our Q3-2020 MD&A. The main impacts in Q3-2020 and year to date are:
Highlights of our performance in the third quarter include:
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
CREATING UNITHOLDER VALUE
SUBSEQUENT EVENT
|Financial Highlights
|Three months ended
September 30
|Nine months ended
September 30
|($000s)
|2020
|2019
|Δ%
|2020
|2019
|Δ%
|Non-standard KPIs
|Net operating income (NOI)
|10,567
|11,460
|(8)%
|34,270
|33,854
|1%
|Same-asset NOI
|9,532
|11,249
|(15)%
|30,730
|33,490
|(8)%
|Funds from operations (FFO)
|5,417
|6,570
|(18)%
|18,660
|19,579
|(5)%
|Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO)
|3,485
|4,860
|(28)%
|12,983
|14,253
|(9)%
|Adjusted cash flow from operations (ACFO)(5)
|3,593
|4,875
|(26)%
|13,299
|14,295
|(7)%
|Rental revenue
|18,441
|17,468
|6%
|55,830
|52,886
|6%
|Income before fair value adjustments
|3,054
|3,189
|(4)%
|10,148
|9,366
|8%
|Fair value adjustment on investment properties(1)
|(2,535)
|462
|nm
|(59,831)
|(258)
|nm
|Cash flows from operations
|4,549
|2,979
|53%
|10,954
|6,842
|60%
|Distributions to unitholders
|1,174
|2,218
|(47)%
|4,565
|6,666
|(32%
|Distributions(2)
|$0.09
|$0.17
|—%
|$0.35
|$0.51
|—%
|Per Unit Metrics
|Net income (loss)
|Basic
|($0.13)
|$0.18
|$1.64
|$0.36
|Diluted
|($0.13)
|$0.18
|($1.44)
|$0.36
|Weighted average number of units for net income (000s):(3)
|Basic
|13,051
|13,149
|(1)%
|13,083
|13,169
|(1)%
|Diluted
|13,051
|13,149
|(1)%
|29,208
|13,169
|122%
|FFO
|Basic
|$0.19
|$0.23
|$0.64
|$0.70
|Diluted
|$0.18
|$0.23
|$0.61
|$0.69
|Payout ratio
|48%
|72%
|55%
|73%
|AFFO
|Basic
|$0.12
|$0.17
|$0.44
|$0.51
|Payout ratio
|75%
|97%
|78%
|100%
|ACFO(5)
|Basic
|$0.12
|$0.17
|$0.46
|$0.51
|Payout ratio
|73%
|97%
|77%
|99%
|Weighted average number of units for FFO, AFFO and ACFO (000s):(4)
|Basic
|29,176
|28,048
|4%
|29,208
|28,069
|4%
|Diluted
|36,344
|32,775
|11%
|36,376
|32,796
|11%
|Sep 30, 2020
|Dec 31, 2019
|Δ%
|Total assets ($000s)
|729,109
|783,534
|(7)%
|Equity ($000s)(1)
|289,055
|289,873
|—%
|Debt ($000s)(2)
|451,918
|454,013
|—%
|Weighted average interest rate on debt
|3.74%
|3.78%
|(1)%
|Debt to GBV, excluding convertible debentures (maximum threshold - 60%)
|50%
|50%
|—%
|Debt to GBV (maximum threshold - 65%)
|59%
|59%
|—%
|Finance costs coverage ratio(3)
|2.31
|2.45
|(6)%
|Debt service coverage ratio(4)
|2.71
|2.26
|20%
|Operational Highlights
|Sep 30, 2020
|Dec 31, 2019
|Δ%
|Number of properties
|39
|39
|—%
|Gross leasable area (GLA) (sf)
|3,208,299
|3,208,950
|—%
|Occupancy (weighted by GLA)
|88.4%
|88.0%
|—%
|Retention (weighted by GLA)
|79.6%
|59.6%
|34%
|Weighted average remaining lease term (years)
|4.04
|4.37
|(8)%
|Weighted average base rent (per sf)
|$16.51
|$16.79
|(2)%
MD&A and Financial Statements
Information included in this press release is a summary of results. This press release should be read in conjunction with the REIT's Q3-2020 quarterly report to unitholders. The REIT’s consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three and nine-months ended September 30, 2020 can be found on the REIT’s website at www.MelcorREIT.ca or on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).
Conference Call & Webcast
Unitholders and interested parties are invited to join management on a conference call to be held November 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM ET (9:00 AM MT). Call 416-915-3239 in the Toronto area; 1-800-319-4610 toll free.
The call will also be webcast (listen only) at www.gowebcasting.com/10826. A replay of the call will be available at the same URL shortly after the call is concluded.
About Melcor REIT
Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 39 properties representing approximately 3.21 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.MelcorREIT.ca.
Non-standard Measures
NOI, FFO, AFFO and ACFO are key measures of performance used by real estate operating companies; however, they are not defined by International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), do not have standard meanings and may not be comparable with other industries or income trusts. These non-IFRS measures are defined and discussed in the REIT’s MD&A for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Forward-looking Statements:
This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the REIT's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general and local economic and business conditions; the financial condition of tenants; the REIT’s ability to refinance maturing debt; leasing risks, including those associated with the ability to lease vacant space; and interest rate fluctuations. The REIT’s objectives and forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, including that the general economy remains stable, interest rates remain stable, conditions within the real estate market remain consistent, competition for acquisitions remains consistent with the current climate and that the capital markets continue to provide ready access to equity and/or debt. All forward-looking information in this press release speaks as of the date of this press release. The REIT does not undertake to update any such forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained in the REIT’s filings with securities regulators.
