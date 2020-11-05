A conference call to discuss Swiss Water’s recent financial results will be held tomorrow, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 am Pacific Time (1:00 pm Eastern Time). To access the conference call, please dial 1-844-602-0380 (toll free) or 1-862-298-0970 (international). A replay will be available through November 20, 2020 at 1-877-481-4010 (toll free) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) passcode: 38572.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX– SWP) (“Swiss Water” or “the company”), a leading specialty coffee company and premium green coffee decaffeinator, today reported financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.
Third Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights
“We are pleased to report that our volumes have remained resilient, despite the ongoing trading challenges resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, and that all of our financial metrics continue to track in line with our expectations,” said Frank Dennis, Swiss Water’s President and CEO. “Given our strong competitive position, the positive macro trends driving our business and the strength of the Swiss Water brand, we remain confident about the longer term prospects for our business. That said, the continuing negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic make the short-term outlook for us impossible to predict with any surety.”
“At the same time, we are moving ahead strategically to prepare the company for a resumption of the strong growth trajectory we’d established prior to the pandemic. During the third quarter, the commissioning of the first new production line at our Delta, BC facility was completed and we produced the first run of commercial-grade coffee at this site. As we have noted previously, we need to relocate all production from our legacy facility in Burnaby, BC by June 2023 due to the coming expiry of our lease there. Planning for the financing, design, and construction of a second line in Delta is underway with a targeted completion date before the 2023 deadline in Burnaby. Based on engineering reports from a third-party engineering firm, when both are completed, we expect the two new lines in Delta together will have a targeted end capacity at least 40% greater than the current Burnaby facility,” said Dennis.
Operational Highlights
The following table shows changes in volumes shipped during the third quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2020, compared to the same periods in 2019.
|Volumes
|3 months ended September 30, 2020
|9 months ended September 30, 2020
|Change in total volumes
|-1
|%
|-6
|%
|By customer type
|Roasters
|+5
|%
|-4
|%
|Importers
|-11
|%
|-10
|%
|Specialty
|+8
|%
|-6
|%
|Commercial
|-6
|%
|-6
|%
Financial Highlights
|In $000’s except per share amounts
|3 months ended September 30
|9 months ended September 30
|(unaudited)
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Sales
|$
|24,862
|$
|23,645
|$
|73,059
|$
|72,207
|Gross profit
|3,431
|4,737
|12,791
|12,388
|Operating income
|606
|2,291
|5,011
|4,623
|Net income
|106
|884
|3,269
|2,228
|EBITDA1
|2,036
|3,485
|7,870
|8,894
|EBITDA excluding IFRS 16-Leases2
|1,335
|2,696
|5,853
|6,547
|Net income per share – basic3
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.25
|Net income per share – diluted3
|$
|0.01
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.25
1 EBITDA is defined in the ‘Non-IFRS Measures’ section of the MD&A and is a “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” as defined by CSA Staff Notice 52-306.
2 EBITDA excluding the impact of IFRS 16 - Leases is defined as EBITDA, less lease payments made during the year.
3 Per-share calculations are based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during the periods. Diluted earnings per share take into account shares that may be issued upon conversion of convertible debt and RSUs as well as the impact on earnings from changes in the fair market value of the embedded option in the convertible debt and conversion of RSUs.
Company Profile
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator that employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of solvents such as methylene chloride. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions, a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in the cities of Burnaby and Delta, British Columbia, Canada.
Additional Information
A more detailed discussion of Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.’s recent financial results is provided in the company’s Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the company’s website (investor.swisswater.com).
For more information, please contact:
Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.
Phone: 604.420.4050
Email: investor-relations@swisswater.com
Website: investor.swisswater.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking” statements which involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, such statements may include such words as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan” and other similar terminology. These statements reflect management’s current expectations regarding future events and operating performance, as well as management’s current estimates, but which are based on numerous assumptions and may prove to be incorrect. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to processing volumes and sales growth, operating results, the supply of utilities, the supply of coffee, general industry conditions, commodity price risks, technology, competition, foreign exchange rates, construction timing, costs and financing of capital projects, a potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and general economic conditions.
The forward-looking statements and financial outlook information contained herein are made as of the date of this press release and are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Except to the extent required by applicable securities law, Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such statements to reflect any change in management’s expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those described herein.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.
Delta, British Columbia, CANADA
Swiss-Water-primary-blue-logo-PNG.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: