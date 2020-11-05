미국 일리노이주 웨스트체스터, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 식품 제조업계에 각종 원료 솔루션을 공급하는 글로벌 리더인 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR)는 2020년 3분기 실적을 발표했다. 본 보도자료에 제시된 2020년도와 2019년도 수치는 미국 일반회계기준(GAAP)에 따른 것으로 자사의 비일반회계기준(non-GAAP) 재무자료상에서 제외된 항목들을 포함한다.

짐 젤리(Jim Zallie) Ingredion 사장 겸 CEO는 “3분기 자사의 경영 및 재무 실적에 만족한다. 코로나19발 봉쇄 조치의 완화로 소비자 활동이 반등했고, 이로 인하여 2020년도 2분기 동안 4개 지역에서 고객 수요의 규모가 꾸준히 회복세를 보였다”면서 “자사의 신고 및 조정 영업이익은 2분기 대비 각각 35%, 41% 증가했다. 고객 서비스와 경영에 집중한 덕에 우리는 대부분의 지역에서 연간 수익 성장세를 기록할 수 있었다”고 밝혔다.

그는 이어 “우리는 세계 각지의 경제 환경에 대처하면서 지역사회에 대한 책임의 일환으로 자사 인력에 대한 회복 탄력성을 유지하는 데 집중하였고, 아울러 고객사들의 사업이 차질 없이 지속되도록 하는 데 초점을 맞추었다. 고객사들과 함께 시장 진출 전략을 펼치며 뛰어난 민첩성과 창조성을 보여준 우리 팀원들이 대단히 자랑스럽다. 또 우리는, 달라진 업무 방식의 일환으로 새로운 디지털 협업 방식을 활용해 고객사들과 소통하고, 혁신적이고 창조적인 일을 함께 추진하고 있다. 현재 우리는 세계 곳곳에 있는 자사의 Idea Labs를 가상 인터렉티브 스튜디오로 전환하여 고객들이 어디에 있든 그들에게 혁신 프로세스를 지원하고 있다”고 말했다.

또 그는 “우리는 자사의 Driving Growth Roadmap을 한층 더 발전시킬 새로운 전략적 단계의 일환으로 지분 100%를 획득하는 Verdient Foods Inc. 인수 계획을 발표했다. 이 거래를 통해 우리는 순매출 성장을 가속화하고, 제조 역량을 강화하고, 증가 추세인 식물성 단백질 수요에 대응할 공급 네트워크를 효율적으로 관리할 수 있게 되었다. 또한 이번 분기에 자사에 통합된 PureCircle의 글로벌 인력과 사업을 통해 당 저감 부문 역량을 더욱 강화했다”고 말했다.

마지막으로 그는 “우리는 팬데믹 사태로 인한 불확실성을 효율적으로 관리하고 있으며, 고객사들과 그들의 변화하는 니즈에 성공적으로 대응하고 있다. 우리의 전략이 사업 성장과 주주 가치 제고에 여전히 유효하다고 자신 있게 말할 수 있다”고 밝혔다.

* 조정 희석주당순이익(조정 EPS), 조정 영업이익, 조정 법인세 실효세율, 조정 영업 현금 흐름은 비일반회계기준(non-GAAP) 재무 항목이다. 이러한 비일반회계기준 재무 항목들을 미국 GAAP 항목과 직접적으로 비교하려면 이 보도자료에 포함된 연결재무제표 Supplemental Financial Information의 section II에서 Non-GAAP Information을 참고하면 된다.

배당금

2020년 9월 자사는 분기별 배당금을 주당 00.63달러에서 주당 0.64달러로 인상했으며 당기 배당금으로 총 4,500만달러, 올해 현재까지의 배당금으로 1억 3,200만 달러를 지급했다.

2020년 전망

자사는 코로나19에 따른 지속적인 불확실성에 따라 올해 전체 실적에 대한 합리적인 예상을 내놓을 수 없으며 이에 따라 가이던스 역시 철회 상태를 유지한다.

자사는 코로나19가 모든 사업 지역의 순매출에 부정적 영향을 미칠 것으로 예상하며 매출 회복은 주로 각종 이동제약 조치의 완화와 소비자 이동 증가와 관련이 있다. 상당수 국가에서 팬데믹 상황이 만연해 있는 만큼 외식 소비가 지속적으로 하방 압력을 받고 외식업계에서 식음료에 사용하는 원료 소비량도 감소할 것으로 전망된다. 가정용 식품 수요는 여전히 증가세를 보이며 이들 식품에 사용되는 원료 소비량도 증가할 것으로 전망된다.

올해 신고 법인세 실효세율은 32~36%, 조정 법인세 실효세율은 27~28%를 기록할 것으로 전망된다.

올해 설비 투자액은 2억2,900만~3억1,000만달러가 될 것으로 예상되며 이 중 1억달러 이상은 사업 성장에 사용될 것으로 전망된다.

컨퍼런스 콜 및 웹캐스트 안내

Ingredion은 11월2일 오전 8시 (미국시간) 짐 젤리 사장 겸 CEO, 제임스 그레이(James Gray) 부사장 겸 CFO가 참석하는 컨퍼런스 콜을 실시했다. 컨퍼런스 콜은 실시간으로 웹캐스트 중계됐다. 프레젠테이션은 홈페이지(www.ingredion.com)에 게재될 예정이며 컨퍼런스 콜 시작 몇 시간 전 다운로드 받을 수 있다. 웹캐스트 리플레이는 제한된 기간 동안 홈페이지(www.ingredion.com)에서 시청할 수 있다.

Ingredion Incorporated 개요

시카고 외곽에 본사를 둔 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR)는 120여 국가에 소재한 고객사들을 대상으로 각종 원료와 소재를 공급하는 글로벌 리더 기업이다. 연간 순매출액이 2019년 기준 60억 달러에 육박하는 당사는 곡물, 과일, 야채, 기타 식물성 재료를 부가가치 높은 원료 및 바이오 소재로 만들어 식품, 음료, 제지, 양조업 등 다양한 업계에 공급하고 있다. 전 세계 곳곳에 Idea Labs® 혁신 센터를 운영 중이며 1만1000여명의 직원들이 근무하고 있는 당사는 갈수록 변화하는 고객 니즈에 대응해 원료를 개발하고 있다. 자세한 정보는 ingredion.com에서 확인할 수 있다.

미래예측진술

이 보도자료는 1933년 제정된 증권법 Section 27A, 1934년 제정된 증권거래법 Section 21E에 의거해 미래예측진술을 포함할 수 있다. 이들 미래예측진술은 면책조항의 적용을 받는다.

미래예측진술에는 코로나19에 따라 당사가 받는 여파, Cost Smart 프로그램을 통한 비용 절감, 당사의 2020년 조정 법인세 실효세율, 설비 투자비에 대한 모든 진술을 포함한다. 이 진술에는 경영진의 계획 혹은 전략 및 목표, 전술된 사안들에 대한 추정, 기대 혹은 믿음이 포함된다. 미래예측진술들은 ‘아마도’, ‘~할 것’, ‘~해야 한다’, ‘예상한다’, ‘추정한다’, ‘믿는다’, ‘계획하다’, ‘기획하다’, ‘추산하다’, ‘기대하다’, ‘의도하다’, ‘지속하다’, ‘임시’, ‘예측’, ‘추진하다’, ‘기회’, ‘잠재력’, ‘일시적’과 기타 유사한 표현이나 부정적인 표현에 의해 구별된다. 이 보도자료에서 역사적 사실, 혹은 이와 관련된 진술을 제외한 모든 진술은 미래예측진술이다.

미래예측진술들은 현재 상황 혹은 기대치에 기반하지만 내재된 리스크와 불확실성을 담고 있으며 이 중 대부분은 예상이 어렵고 당사가 제어하기 힘든 요소들이다. 당사는 이러한 미래예측진술에 반영된 자체적 예상치들이 타당한 추정에 기반하고 있다고 판단한다. 다만 당사의 예상치들이 모두 입증될 것이라는 보장은 없기 때문에 투자자들은 이 부분에 주의해야 한다.

실제 결과나 상황은 여러 가지 요인들로 인해 미래예측진술에서 표현되거나 암시된 것과 실질적으로 달라질 수 있다. 여기에는 액상과당 등의 제품에 대한 소비 취향 변화, 남미 지역 정치경제, 환율 상황과 유럽 지역 정치경제 상황 등 글로벌 경제 상황과 이것이 당사 판매량과 제품 가격 책정에 미칠 영향, 고객사로부터 미수금을 회수하고 적절한 수준의 금리로 자금을 조달할 수 있는 당사의 능력, 식품과 음료, 제지, 양조업 등 당사가 진출한 분야에서 거둘 미래 재무 실적, 유전학 및 생명공학을 통해 개발한 제품의 시장 수용성과 관련된 불확실성, 기대치를 충족시키는 품질의 신제품과 신규 서비스를 개발 혹은 매입할 수 있는 당사의 능력, 미국 및 해외 정부의 정책, 법률, 규제 변화 및 법 준수 비용, 옥수수 오일 등 연산품에 대한 시장 내 가격 변동성 등 옥수수 정제 및 관련 산업의 경쟁 및 고객사 압박 증가, 감자녹말, 타피오카, 아라비아 검, 기타 당사 제품들이 원료로 사용하는 곡물 등 원자재 조달 가능 여부, 옥수수 등 기타 원자재에 대한 고객사 공급량을 늘릴 수 있는 능력, 원자재 및 에너지 비용 및 조달 가능 여부, 계획된 공장 정비와 투자 프로젝트를 예산 내에서 성공적으로 실행하고 Cost Smart 프로그램을 통해 예상되는 선적, 항공 수송 등 비용 절감을 달성하는 등 예산 내 집행 달성 및 기대되는 시너지를 확보할 수 있는 당사의 능력, 외환 변동성, 금리 및 환율 변동성, 시장 변동성 및 이에 대한 리스크 헤징 등 금융 및 자본시장 변동 상황이 자금 조달 비용에 미칠 영향, 기후변화에 따른 영향, 유리한 조건으로 타 기업을 인수하거나 전략적 동맹을 체결할 수 있는 능력, 다른 기업을 성공적으로 통합, 흡수하고 전략적 동맹을 유지하며 전술한 시너지 효과를 획득할 수 있는 능력, 보일러 신뢰성에 따른 제조공장 운영상의 어려움, 제품 안전성 및 품질, 그리고 환경과 보건, 안전 관련 컴플라이언스, 식품안전법 및 규제와 관련된 리스크, 관세, 쿼터 등 외환을 사용하는 외국에서 사업을 운영하며 국가 간 제품을 수송하는 데 따른 경제적, 정치적 리스크, 사업 중단과 보안 유출이 당사의 정보기술 시스템과 프로세스, 사업장에 미칠 영향, 노사관계 유지 능력, 날씨나 자연재해, 전쟁, 기타 유사한 테러 활동 등 적대 행위의 지속이나 코로나19 등 전염병 창궐이나 기타 중대한 이벤트가 회사 사업에 미치는 영향, 영업권이나 장기 자산에 대한 감손회계 가능성, 추가적인 법인세 예수금에 대한 세율 및 익스포져 변동, 합리적 수준의 금리로 자금을 조달해 사업을 확장시킬 수 있는 능력 등이 있지만 여기에 한정되지는 않는다.

당사의 미래예측진술은 보도자료 발표일을 기준으로 하며 당사는 발표 이후 발생하는 이벤트나 상황에 따른 새로운 정보를 업데이트할 의무가 없다. 만약 당사가 이들 미래예측진술을 업데이트, 혹은 수정할 경우에도 투자자들은 당사가 추가적으로 업데이트, 혹은 수정할 것이라고 판단해서는 안 된다. 기타 미래예측진술과 다른 리스크에 대한 사항은 당사의 10-K 형식 연례 보고서(2019년 12월 31일 마감), 10-Q, 8-K 형식의 분기 보고서(2020년 3월 31일 마감)의 Risk Factors란을 참고하면 된다.

CONTACTS:

Investors: Tiffany Willis, 708-551-2592

Media: Becca Hary, 708-551-2602

To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), we use non-GAAP historical financial measures, which exclude certain GAAP items such as acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and impairment cost, Mexico tax provision, and certain other special items. We generally use the term “adjusted” when referring to these non-GAAP amounts. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for strategic decision making, forecasting future results and evaluating current performance. By disclosing non-GAAP financial measures, management intends to provide investors with a more meaningful, consistent comparison of our operating results and trends for the periods presented. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP; therefore, the information is not necessarily comparable to other companies. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP historical financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables below.

Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019

(in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS

Net income attributable to Ingredion $ 92 $ 1.36 $ 99 $ 1.47 $ 233 $ 3.45 $ 304 $ 4.51

Add back:

Acquisition/integration costs, net of income tax benefit of $1 million and $2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and $ - million and $1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively (i) 4 0.06 - - 6 0.10 1 0.02

Restructuring/impairment charges, net of income tax benefit of $1 million and $7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and $6 million and $9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively (ii) 15 0.22 22 0.32 34 0.51 32 0.47

Charge for fair value markup of acquired inventory, net of income tax benefit of $ - for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2020, respectively (iii) 3 0.04 - - 3 0.04

Charge for early extinguishment of debt, net of income tax benefit of $1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively (iv) 4 0.06 - - 4 0.06 - -

North America storm damage, net of income tax benefit of $ - for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively (v) 2 0.03 - - 2 0.03 - -

Tax (benefit) provision - Mexico (vi) (6 ) (0.08 ) 3 0.04 16 0.24 2 0.03

Other tax matters (vii) 6 0.09 2 0.03 6 0.09 2 0.03

Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion $ 120 $ 1.77 $ 126 $ 1.86 $ 304 $ 4.50 $ 341 $ 5.06

Net income, EPS and tax rates may not foot or recalculate due to rounding.

Notes

(i) The 2020 period primarily includes costs related to the acquisition and integration of the business acquired from PureCircle Limited. The 2019 period primarily includes costs related to the acquisition and integration of the business acquired from Western Polymer, LLC.

(ii) During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded $6 million of pre-tax restructuring/impairment charges, consisting of $4 million of employee-related and other costs, including professional services, associated with its Cost Smart SG&A program and $2 million of restructuring related expenses primarily in North America and APAC as part of its Cost Smart cost of sales program. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded $31 million of pre-tax restructuring/impairment charges, consisting of, $17 million of restructuring related expenses primarily in North America and APAC as part of its Cost Smart cost of sales program and $14 million of employee-related and other costs, including professional services, associated with its Cost Smart SG&A program. In addition, the Company recorded a $10 million impairment of its equity method investment during the three months ended September 30, 2020, triggered by the decrease in fair value of its investment resulting from the agreed upon purchase price of the remaining 80% interest in Verdient Foods, Inc. The Company expects to complete the acquisition during Q4 2020.



During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded $28 million and $41 million of pre-tax restructuring charges, respectively. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company recorded $14 million of net restructuring related expenses as part of the Cost Smart cost of sales program, including $6 million of employee-related costs and accelerated depreciation as part of the closure of our Lane Cove, Australia facility. Additionally, we recorded $4 million of employee-related costs in South America and APAC, and $4 million of other costs, including professional services, within the Cost Smart cost of sales program. The Company also recorded $14 million of restructuring related costs as part of the Cost Smart SG&A program, including $7 million of employee-related severance and $7 million of other costs, including professional services, primarily in North America and South America. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded $41 million of restructuring charges including $20 million of employee-related and other costs, including professional services, associated with its Cost Smart SG&A program, $18 million of other costs, including professional services, and employee-related costs associated with its Cost Smart cost of sales program, including the closure of the Lane Cove, Australia facility, and $3 million of other costs related to the Latin America finance transformation initiative.

(iii) The three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes the flow-through of costs associated with the purchase of PureCircle Limited inventory that was adjusted to fair value at the acquisition date in accordance with business combination accounting rules.



(iv) During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company incurred $5 million of costs directly related to the early debt extinguishment of the $400 million 4.625% senior notes due November 1, 2020. The Company recorded the debt extinguishment charges within Financing costs, net on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.



(v) During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company incurred storm damage to the Cedar Rapids, IA manufacturing facility. The facility was shut down for 10 days, and the storm related damage resulted in $2 million of charges during the three months ended September 30, 2020. The Company recorded the storm damage costs within Other expense (income), net on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.



(vi) The tax item represents the impact of the Company’s use of the U.S. dollar as the functional currency for its subsidiaries in Mexico. Mexico’s effective tax rate is strongly influenced by the remeasurement of the Mexican peso financial statements into U.S. dollars. The company recorded a tax benefit of $6 million and a tax provision of $16 million three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as a result of the movement of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar during the periods. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the company recorded a tax provision of $3 million and $2 million, respectively, as a result of the movement of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar during the periods.

(vii) This relates to other tax settlements, tax adjustments for an intercompany reorganization, and tax results of the above non-GAAP addbacks.

II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)

Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

(in millions, pre-tax) 2020 2019 2020 2019

Operating income $ 153 $ 165 $ 419 $ 494

Add back:

Acquisition/integration costs (i) 5 - 8 2

Restructuring/impairment charges (ii) 16 28 41 41

Charge for fair value markup of acquired inventory (iii) 3 - 3 0

North America storm damage (v) 2 - 2 -

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 179 $ 193 $ 473 $ 537