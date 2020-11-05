伊利諾伊州威斯特徹斯特郡, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 全球領先的食品和飲品製造業配料解決方案供應商 Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) 今日公告了 2020 年第三季度的業績。該結果根據 2020 年及 2019 年美國公認會計原則（「GAAP」）報告，包括從公司提供的非公認會計 (non-GAAP) 原則財務指標中排除的項目。

「我們對第三季度的營運行政及財務表現感到滿意。Ingredion 主席兼行政總裁 Jim Zallie 說：「在 2020 年第二季度，由於消費者為應對新冠肺炎的限制而增加活動，我們的客戶數量需求出現了連續改善。報告及調整後的營業收入分別比第二季度增長了 35％ 和 41％。我們專注於服務客戶及營運執行，讓我們公司能夠在大部分地區實現逐年的利潤增長。」

Zallie 又繼續說：「隨著我們持續在世界各地駕馭不同的經濟環境，我們一直專注員工的應對能力、對我們營運所在社區負責，並確保客戶的業務連續性。我們的團隊展現卓越的靈活性及創造力，讓我們與客戶能合力促進市場策略，我亦為他們深感自豪。作為新工作方式的一部分，我們正在利用新的數碼合作形式與客戶聯繫、創新以及共同創作。在世界各地，我們正在將公司的 Idea Labs 轉移到虛擬互動工作室，讓我們的客戶無論身在何處，都可為他們帶來創新流程。」

Zallie 總結說：「今天，我們宣佈了另一項策略性步驟，就是透過收購 Verdient Food Inc. 來推動我們的 拓展增長路線圖 ，從而使我們的所有權達到 100％。這項交易使我們能夠加速淨銷售增長，進一步擴大我們的製造能力，並加強管理我們的供應網絡，以滿足植物性蛋白質日益增長的需求。在本季度，透過整合 PureCircle 的全球團隊及營運，我們還進一步增強了減糖能力。」

我們處於良好的位置，可以有效管理由於疫情的蔓延而引起的不確定性，並成功為我們的客戶及其不斷變化的需求提供支持。我們對擴展業務及為股東創造價值的相關性策略仍然充滿信心。」

*調整後的每股攤薄收益（「調整後的每股收益」），調整後的營業收入、調整後的實際所得稅稅率以及調整後的經營現金流量均為非 GAAP 財務指標。在本新聞稿中包含的簡明綜合財務報表後，參見名為「非公認會計準則資訊」的補充財務資訊第二部分，以將這些非 GAAP 財務指標與最直接可比的美國 GAAP 指標進行對賬。

每股攤薄收益 (EPS)





影響報告及調整後 EPS 變化的估計因素



**由於四捨五入的因素，總數可能有出入

財政摘要

業務評論

所有 Ingredion



報告的營業收入

調整後的營業收入

淨銷售額



營業收入

北美洲

淨銷售額



部門營業收入

營業收入



南美洲

淨銷售額

部門營業收入

營業收入

亞太區

淨銷售額



部門營業收入

營業收入

歐洲、中東及非洲 (EMEA)

淨銷售額



部門營業收入

營業收入

股息

股息在 2020 年 9 月，公司將季度股息從每股 0.63 美元增至 0.64 美元，並在第三季度支付了 4,500 萬美元的股息，年初至今共支付了 1.32 億美元。

2020 年展望

由於新冠肺炎的影響帶來持續的不確定性，公司目前無法合理估計全年業績，並須撤回指引。

公司預計新冠肺炎在四季度將持續對我們各業務部門的淨銷售額帶來持續影響，而淨銷售額的回升通常與增加消費者活動相關。在多個地區普遍存在大流行病發比率升降，我們預計出外消費將繼續波動，因此抑制消費者對出外消費的飲食材料需求量。我們預計在家用餐的食物需求將適度增加，因此這些餐單食譜食材的數量也將會增加。

對於全年，我們預計報告的稅率為 32％ 至 36％，調整後的有效稅率範圍約為 27％ 至 28％。

公司全年資本支出預計在 2.9 億美元至 3.1 億美元之間，當中將投資超過 1 億美元用於推動專業發展。

前瞻性陳述

本新聞稿可能包含《1933 年證券法》（修訂版）第 27A 節及《1934 年證券交易法》（修訂版）第 21E 節所規定的前瞻性聲明。本公司擬將這些前瞻性陳述納入此類陳述的安全港原則。

前瞻性陳述包括（其中包括）有關新冠肺炎影響的預期，以及公司對 2020 年有效稅率及資本支出的任何陳述，以及上述內容的任何假設、期望或信念。這些陳述有時可以通過使用前瞻性詞語來識別，例如「可能」、「將」、「應該」、「預期」、「假設」、「相信」、「計劃」、「項目」、「估計」、「打算」、「繼續」、「準備」、「預測」、「展望」、「推動」、「機會」、「潛力」、「臨時」或其他類似表達或其否定。除本新聞稿中的歷史事實陳述或本新聞稿中提及的所有陳述均為「前瞻性陳述」。

這些陳述基於當前的情況或期望，但受某些固有風險及，不確定因素的影響，其中許多風險及，不確定因素很難預測並且超出我們的控制範圍。雖然我們認為這些前瞻性陳述中反映我們的預期是基於合理假設的，但我們提醒投資者，我們不能保證預期將會是正確的。

由於以下風險及不確定性，實際結果及發展可能與我們的前瞻性聲明表達或暗示的預期存在重大差異，其中包括：消費偏好及，觀念的變化，包括與高果糖粟米糖漿有關的偏好及，觀念；全球經濟狀況以及影響我們購買原材料或製造或出售產品的各個地理區域及國家／地區的客戶及，消費者的總體政治、經濟、商業及市場條件的影響，尤其是經濟、南美的貨幣及政治狀況以及歐洲的經濟及，政治狀況，以及這些因素可能對我們的銷售量、產品定價、進入信貸市場的權限以及我們從客戶收取應收款的能力產生影響；我們的養老金資產獲得的投資回報出現不利變化；我們服務的主要行業之未來財務業績，並從中獲得很大一部分營業額，包括食品、飲料、動物營養及，釀造行業；透過基因改造及生物技術開發的產品的可接受性之不確定性；我們以足以滿足期望的價格或質量的速度開發或獲取新產品及，服務的能力；美國及，外國政府政策、法律或法規的變更以及法律合規成本；粟米提煉行業及相關行業的競爭壓力及，／或客戶壓力增加，包括在我們的農產品及我們的副產品（尤其是粟米油）的市場及，價格方面；原材料的可用性，包括馬鈴薯澱粉、木薯澱粉、阿拉伯樹膠及我們某些建基於特定粟米品種的產品，我們有能力將潛在的粟米或其他原材料成本上漲轉嫁給客戶；原材料及，能源成本及可用性；我們控製成本的能力，達成預算並實現預期的協同作用，包括關於我們按時、按預算完成計劃中的維護及投資項目的能力，並根據我們的 Cost Smart 計劃以及貨運及運輸成本實現預期的節省；金融及，資本市場對我們借貸成本的影響，包括由於外幣波動、利率及匯率波動以及市場多變，還有對沖此類波動而產生的相關風險的結果；氣候變化的潛在影響；我們具有以優惠條件成功確定並完成收購或戰略聯盟的能力，並且我們成功整合所收購業務或實施及維持戰略聯盟並在上述所有方面實現預期協同作用的能力；我們製造工廠的運作困難或鍋爐可靠性方面的問題；與產品安全、質量及對環境、健康及，安全，以及食品安全法律及法規有關的風險；在外國使用外國貨幣及，國家之間的運輸產品在國外經營時固有的經濟，政治及其他風險，包括關稅、配額、關稅方面的風險；可能影響我們的資訊技術系統、流程及網站的中斷，安全漏洞或故障；我們維持令人滿意的勞資關係之能力；天氣、自然災害、戰爭或類似的敵對行為、恐怖主義行為及威脅，例如：新冠肺炎等疫情的爆發或延續及其他重大事件可能對我們的業務造成影響；商譽或長期資產減值準備的潛在確認；我們稅率的變動或其他所得稅負債的承擔；以及以合理的速度籌集資金以發展及擴展我們的業務之能力。

我們的前瞻性陳述僅代表截止日期，我們沒有義務更新任何前瞻性陳述，以反映新陳述或未來事件後陳述日期後的事件或情況或發展。如果我們更新或更正其中的一個或多個陳述，投資者及，其他人不應該斷定我們將進行額外的更新或更正。有關這些及其他風險的進一步描述，請參閱我們截至 2019 年 12 月 31 日止的年度報告之 10-K 表格、截至 2020 年 3 月 31 日止的季度報告之 10-Q 表格中包含的「風險因素」以及我們在 10-Q 及 8-K 表格的後續報告。

II. Non-GAAP Information

To supplement the consolidated financial results prepared in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”), we use non-GAAP historical financial measures, which exclude certain GAAP items such as acquisition and integration costs, restructuring and impairment cost, Mexico tax provision, and certain other special items. We generally use the term “adjusted” when referring to these non-GAAP amounts. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures internally for strategic decision making, forecasting future results and evaluating current performance. By disclosing non-GAAP financial measures, management intends to provide investors with a more meaningful, consistent comparison of our operating results and trends for the periods presented. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with our GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP; therefore, the information is not necessarily comparable to other companies. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP historical financial measure to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables below.

Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") to

Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income attributable to Ingredion and Adjusted Diluted EPS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019 September 30, 2020 September 30, 2019

(in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS (in millions) Diluted EPS

Net income attributable to Ingredion $ 92 $ 1.36 $ 99 $ 1.47 $ 233 $ 3.45 $ 304 $ 4.51

Add back:

Acquisition/integration costs, net of income tax benefit of $1 million and $2 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and $ - million and $1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively (i) 4 0.06 - - 6 0.10 1 0.02

Restructuring/impairment charges, net of income tax benefit of $1 million and $7 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, and $6 million and $9 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, respectively (ii) 15 0.22 22 0.32 34 0.51 32 0.47

Charge for fair value markup of acquired inventory, net of income tax benefit of $ - for the three and nine months ending September 30, 2020, respectively (iii) 3 0.04 - - 3 0.04

Charge for early extinguishment of debt, net of income tax benefit of $1 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively (iv) 4 0.06 - - 4 0.06 - -

North America storm damage, net of income tax benefit of $ - for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively (v) 2 0.03 - - 2 0.03 - -

Tax (benefit) provision - Mexico (vi) (6 ) (0.08 ) 3 0.04 16 0.24 2 0.03

Other tax matters (vii) 6 0.09 2 0.03 6 0.09 2 0.03

Non-GAAP adjusted net income attributable to Ingredion $ 120 $ 1.77 $ 126 $ 1.86 $ 304 $ 4.50 $ 341 $ 5.06

Net income, EPS and tax rates may not foot or recalculate due to rounding.

Notes

(i) The 2020 period primarily includes costs related to the acquisition and integration of the business acquired from PureCircle Limited. The 2019 period primarily includes costs related to the acquisition and integration of the business acquired from Western Polymer, LLC.

(ii) During the three months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded $6 million of pre-tax restructuring/impairment charges, consisting of $4 million of employee-related and other costs, including professional services, associated with its Cost Smart SG&A program and $2 million of restructuring related expenses primarily in North America and APAC as part of its Cost Smart cost of sales program. During the nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company recorded $31 million of pre-tax restructuring/impairment charges, consisting of, $17 million of restructuring related expenses primarily in North America and APAC as part of its Cost Smart cost of sales program and $14 million of employee-related and other costs, including professional services, associated with its Cost Smart SG&A program. In addition, the Company recorded a $10 million impairment of its equity method investment during the three months ended September 30, 2020, triggered by the decrease in fair value of its investment resulting from the agreed upon purchase price of the remaining 80% interest in Verdient Foods, Inc. The Company expects to complete the acquisition during Q4 2020.



During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded $28 million and $41 million of pre-tax restructuring charges, respectively. During the third quarter of 2019, the Company recorded $14 million of net restructuring related expenses as part of the Cost Smart cost of sales program, including $6 million of employee-related costs and accelerated depreciation as part of the closure of our Lane Cove, Australia facility. Additionally, we recorded $4 million of employee-related costs in South America and APAC, and $4 million of other costs, including professional services, within the Cost Smart cost of sales program. The Company also recorded $14 million of restructuring related costs as part of the Cost Smart SG&A program, including $7 million of employee-related severance and $7 million of other costs, including professional services, primarily in North America and South America. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company recorded $41 million of restructuring charges including $20 million of employee-related and other costs, including professional services, associated with its Cost Smart SG&A program, $18 million of other costs, including professional services, and employee-related costs associated with its Cost Smart cost of sales program, including the closure of the Lane Cove, Australia facility, and $3 million of other costs related to the Latin America finance transformation initiative.

(iii) The three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 includes the flow-through of costs associated with the purchase of PureCircle Limited inventory that was adjusted to fair value at the acquisition date in accordance with business combination accounting rules.

(iv) During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company incurred $5 million of costs directly related to the early debt extinguishment of the $400 million 4.625% senior notes due November 1, 2020. The Company recorded the debt extinguishment charges within Financing costs, net on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(v) During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, the Company incurred storm damage to the Cedar Rapids, IA manufacturing facility. The facility was shut down for 10 days, and the storm related damage resulted in $2 million of charges during the three months ended September 30, 2020. The Company recorded the storm damage costs within Other expense (income), net on the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income.

(vi) The tax item represents the impact of the Company’s use of the U.S. dollar as the functional currency for its subsidiaries in Mexico. Mexico’s effective tax rate is strongly influenced by the remeasurement of the Mexican peso financial statements into U.S. dollars. The company recorded a tax benefit of $6 million and a tax provision of $16 million three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively, as a result of the movement of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar during the periods. During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019, the company recorded a tax provision of $3 million and $2 million, respectively, as a result of the movement of the Mexican peso against the U.S. dollar during the periods.

(vii) This relates to other tax settlements, tax adjustments for an intercompany reorganization, and tax results of the above non-GAAP addbacks.

II. Non-GAAP Information (continued)

Ingredion Incorporated ("Ingredion")

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended

September 30, September 30,

(in millions, pre-tax) 2020 2019 2020 2019

Operating income $ 153 $ 165 $ 419 $ 494

Add back:

Acquisition/integration costs (i) 5 - 8 2

Restructuring/impairment charges (ii) 16 28 41 41

Charge for fair value markup of acquired inventory (iii) 3 - 3 0

North America storm damage (v) 2 - 2 -

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income $ 179 $ 193 $ 473 $ 537