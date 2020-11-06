Revenues rose to $86.9 million, up 16.8% y-o-y
Comparable store sales up 13.5% y-o-y
Adjusted EBITDA up 140.8% and on a per diluted share basis up by 141.3% y-o-y
Launched new websites and iPhone applications as part of the omnichannel strategy featuring online booking capability, virtual optician appointment and bespoke frame orders
Continued integration of new technology to further elevate safety in stores and clinics in light of COVID-19
MONTREAL, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Look Vision Group Inc. ("New Look Vision" or the "Company") (TSX: BCI), a leader in the Canadian retail optical industry with stores across Canada and in Florida, reported financial results today for the 13 and 39 week periods ended September 26, 2020 (“Q3 2020”) and provided updates on actions in response to COVID-19, store re-openings, and new financing arrangements. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company’s management discussion and analysis (the “MD&A") and interim consolidated financial statements for the third quarter of 2020, which are available on the Company’s website at www.newlookvision.ca/investors and have been posted on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Q3 2020 Financial and Operational Highlights
Year-to-date Financial and Operating Results
It should be noted that the Company has adopted IFRS 16 Leases effective Q1 2020. The Company has applied a modified retrospective approach; the operating results of previous fiscal periods have not been restated. Occupancy costs previously recorded as operating expenses are now recorded through depreciation of right-of-use assets and interest expenses on lease liabilities.
Actions in response to COVID-19
COVID-19 has drastically altered the way optical retailers operate on both brick and mortar and ecommerce levels. As consumers increasingly move online, New Look Vision’s investments in omnichannel experience and anticipation of the evolving consumer journey complements and enhances their physical retail presence. This approach increases accessibility to differentiated, customized and precise eyecare, while ensuring safety for consumers across Canada. Our central lens processing facility pivoted to begin producing safety eyewear for use in health care facilities.
Phased Network Re-Opening Complete
Gradual store reopenings started on May 4th in line with local and professional regulations, with all of New Look Vision’s entire store network open for business by the end of the second quarter. In advance of reopening its stores, the Company issued stringent health and safety procedures, undertook extensive training in the form of in-store rehearsals and is providing each location with prescribed personal protection equipment.
Strong Balance Sheet Supported by New Financing Arrangements
In Q2 2020, the Company successfully secured an additional $73.9 million in bank and subordinated debt financing to strengthen its balance sheet and boost liquidity for both working capital and acquisition and development purposes. As at September 26, 2020, as a result, it had $70.0 million of cash on hand and undrawn credit and subordinated debt facilities of $51.2 million.
New Look Vision continues to carefully manage its cash flow and expenditures by proactively implementing back-to-basic measures including optimizing cash burn, reducing expenses, postponing CAPEX, temporarily suspending the dividend, and reducing executive pay.
President & CEO's comments
Antoine Amiel, the President and CEO of New Look Vision, stated that: "New Look Vision overcame ongoing market headwinds to deliver an exceptional set of third quarter results, largely driven by the phased reopening of our stores from mid-May as restrictions lifted. Revenues and comparable store sales rose 16.8% and 13.5% year-over-year respectively, which in combination with careful cost management are driving positive momentum, highlighted by EBITDA doubling year-over-year. Additionally, net debt decreased by $22.5 million compared to Q2. Complementary to our physical locations, our newly launched websites and iPhone applications deliver customer convenience and diversifies our revenue streams as part of our omnichannel strategy. Additionally, we continue to actively pursue our significant pipeline of acquisition opportunities in Canada and the United States. While ongoing mandated restrictive measures and their potential impacts on New Look Vision’s performance are difficult to predict, we’re looking to the future with an optimistic outlook, driven by the resiliency of our high quality, essential, eyecare and eyewear products and services as well as our ability to evolve ahead of market trends to drive long-term shareholder value."
Status of Dividend
The Board of Directors suspended the regular quarterly dividend and the corresponding dividend reinvestment plan until further notice, effective March 19, 2020, due to the pending impact of COVID-19 on the Company's business and liquidity. Based on Q3 2020 and ongoing results, the Company's current intention, subject to further review at the time, is to reinstate the regular quarterly dividend in the first quarter of 2021.
The decision to declare a dividend is made quarterly when the financial statements for a quarter or a financial year are made available to the Board of Directors. Although there is no guarantee that a dividend will be declared in the future, New Look Vision and its predecessor, Benvest New Look Income Fund, have regularly paid a dividend or distribution since 2005 through 2019.
As at October 30, 2020, New Look Vision had 15,660,199 Class A common shares issued and outstanding.
Attachments
a) EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders, adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders, free cash flow and adjusted cash flows related to operating activities are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities.
About New Look Vision Group Inc. New Look Vision is a leader in the eye care industry in Canada with a network of 390 stores operating mainly under the New Look Eyewear, Vogue Optical, Greiche & Scaff, Iris, and Edward Beiner banners (in the US) in addition to, laboratory facilities using state-of-the-art technologies. Tax information regarding payments to shareholders is available at www.newlookvision.ca in the Investors section.
All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the future financial position, business strategy, projected costs and plans and objectives of, or involving New Look Vision. Readers can identify many of these statements by looking for words such as “believe”, “expects”, “will”, “intends”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “plans”, “may”, “would” or similar words or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although management of New Look Vision believes that the plans, intentions or expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Some of the factors which could affect future results and could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained herein include: pending and proposed legislative or regulatory developments, competition from established competitors and new market entrants, technological change, interest rate fluctuations, general economic conditions, acceptance and demand for new products and services, and fluctuations in operating results, as well as other risks included in New Look Vision’s current Annual Information Form (AIF) which can be found at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and New Look Vision undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as provided by law.
For additional information please see our website at www.newlookvision.ca. For enquiries, please contact Lise Melanson (514) 877-4119.
TABLE A
NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.
Highlights
for the periods ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts
|13 weeks
|39 weeks
|Sept. 26, 2020
|Sept. 26, 2020 (excl. IFRS 16)
|Sept. 28, 2019
|Sept. 26, 2020
|Sept. 26, 2020 (excl. IFRS 16)
|Sept. 28, 2019
|Revenues
|$86,886
|$86,886
|$74,417
|$182,343
|$182,343
|$223,936
|Variance %
|16.8 %
|16.8 %
|(18.6 %)
|(18.6 %)
|Variance in comparable store sales orders(a)(b)
|13.5 %
|13.5 %
|1.6 %
|—
|—
|1.9 %
|Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders(b)
|$34,742
|$28,989
|$14,429
|$51,326
|$34,105
|$41,580
|Variance %
|140.8 %
|100.9 %
|23.4 %
|(18.0 %)
|% of revenues
|40.0 %
|33.4 %
|19.4 %
|28.1 %
|18.7 %
|18.6 %
|Per share (diluted)
|$2.22
|$1.85
|$0.92
|$3.28
|$2.18
|$2.66
|Variance %
|141.3 %
|101.1 %
|23.3 %
|(18.0 %)
|Net earnings attributed to shareholders
|$14,306
|$14,852
|$4,825
|$1,609
|$3,209
|$13,715
|Variance %
|196.5 %
|207.8 %
|(88.3 %)
|(76.6 %)
|% of revenues
|16.5 %
|17.1 %
|6.5 %
|0.9 %
|1.8 %
|6.1 %
|Net earnings per share
|Per share (diluted)
|$0.91
|$0.95
|$0.31
|$0.10
|$0.20
|$0.88
|Variance %
|193.5 %
|206.5 %
|(88.6 %)
|(77.3 %)
|Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders(b)
|$16,175
|$16,721
|$6,927
|$7,903
|$9,503
|$18,215
|Variance %
|133.5 %
|141.4 %
|(56.6 %)
|(47.8 %)
|% of revenues
|18.6 %
|19.2 %
|9.3 %
|4.3 %
|5.2 %
|8.1 %
|Per share (diluted)
|$1.03
|$1.07
|$0.44
|$0.50
|$0.61
|$1.17
|Variance %
|134.1 %
|143.2 %
|(57.3 %)
|(47.9 %)
|Cash flows related to operating activities
|$34,502
|$28,479
|$13,472
|$53,484
|$41,396
|$36,264
|Variance %
|156.1 %
|111.4 %
|47.5 %
|14.2 %
|Per share (diluted)
|$2.20
|$1.82
|$0.86
|$3.42
|$2.64
|$2.32
|Variance %
|155.8 %
|111.6 %
|47.4 %
|13.8 %
|Free cash flow(b)(c)
|$31,860
|$25,837
|$11,129
|$46,248
|$34,160
|$29,928
|Variance %
|186.3 %
|132.2 %
|54.5 %
|14.1 %
|Per share (diluted)
|$2.03
|$1.65
|$0.71
|$2.95
|$2.18
|$1.91
|Variance %
|185.9 %
|132.4 %
|54.5 %
|14.1 %
|Total debt(d)
|$224,141
|$224,141
|$150,469
|Net debt / Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders(b)(e)
|2.35
|2.64
|2.54
|Cash dividend per share(f)
|—
|—
|$0.15
|—
|—
|$0.45
|Number of stores(g)
|390
|390
|378
|a)
|Comparable stores are stores which have been operating for at least 12 months. Due to the exceptional circumstances during the year, whereby the majority of the Company's stores were closed between March 2020 to June 2020 due to COVID-19, management deems the year-to-date period to be non-comparable and is therefore not reporting a comparable store sales metric for this period. Revenues are recognized at time of delivery of goods to customers, however management measures the comparable store performance on the basis of sales orders, whether delivered or not.
|b)
|Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders, adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders, free cash flow and comparable store sales orders are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. Refer to Table D and Table E for the reconciliations of these measures to net earnings, and to Table F for the reconciliation of cash flows.
|c)
|Free cash flow is defined as cash flows related to operating activities, less acquisitions of property, plant and equipment.
|d)
|Total debt is defined as long-term debt and instalments whereas but excludes lease liabilities under IFRS 16.
|e)
|Net debt is defined as total debt less cash. Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders represents the amount over the last four rolling quarters.
|f)
|The amounts of dividends shown in the table above refer to amounts declared in the periods.
|g)
|The increase in the number of stores in the last twelve months reflects the acquisition of 19 stores net of 6 planned closures and the sale of one clinic.
TABLE B
NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.
Impact of IFRS 16
for the periods ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts
The Company has adopted IFRS 16 Leases effective Q1 2020. This standard replaces IAS 17 Leases. The Company has applied a modified retrospective approach; the operating results of previous fiscal periods have not been restated. The adoption of this standard has impacted the Company’s financial results in 2020. Certain occupancy-related expenses previously recorded under the caption other operating expenses are now recorded as depreciation and interest expense.
This change has resulted in a reduction to Other operating expenses with a corresponding increase in EBITDA when compared to the same metrics under IAS 17. Depreciation and financial expenses have increased as a result of the application of the standard.
The impact of IFRS 16 on the key metrics in the third quarter and year-to-date period ended September 26, 2020 is summarized in the table below:
|13 weeks
|39 weeks
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Impact of
IFRS 16
|Sept. 26, 2020 (excl. IFRS 16)
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Change
(excl. IFRS 16)
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Impact of
IFRS 16
|Sept. 26, 2020 (excl. IFRS 16)
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Change
(excl. IFRS 16)
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders(a)
|$34,742
|$5,753
|$28,989
|$14,429
|$14,560
|$51,326
|$17,221
|$34,105
|$41,580
|($7,475)
|% of revenues
|40.0 %
|6.6 %
|33.4 %
|19.4 %
|14.0 %
|28.1 %
|9.4 %
|18.7 %
|18.6 %
|0.1 %
|Per share (diluted)
|$2.22
|$0.37
|$1.85
|$0.92
|$0.93
|$3.28
|$1.10
|$2.18
|$2.66
|($0.48)
|Net earnings attributed to shareholders
|$14,306
|($546)
|$14,852
|$4,825
|$10,027
|$1,609
|($1,600)
|$3,209
|$13,715
|($10,506)
|% of revenues
|16.5 %
|(0.6 %)
|17.1 %
|6.5 %
|10.6 %
|0.9 %
|(0.9 %)
|1.8 %
|6.1 %
|(4.3 %)
|Per share (diluted)
|$0.91
|($0.03)
|$0.95
|$0.31
|$0.64
|$0.10
|($0.10)
|$0.20
|$0.88
|($0.68)
|Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders(a)
|$16,175
|($546)
|$16,721
|$6,927
|$9,794
|$7,903
|($1,600)
|$9,503
|$18,215
|($8,712)
|% of revenues
|18.6 %
|(0.6 %)
|19.2 %
|9.3 %
|9.9 %
|4.3 %
|(0.9 %)
|5.2 %
|8.1 %
|(2.9 %)
|Per share (diluted)
|$1.03
|($0.03)
|$1.07
|$0.44
|$0.63
|$0.50
|($0.10)
|$0.61
|$1.17
|($0.56)
|Cash flows related to operating activities
|$34,502
|$6,023
|$28,479
|$13,472
|$15,007
|$53,484
|$12,088
|$41,396
|$36,264
|$5,132
|Per share (diluted)
|$2.20
|$0.38
|$1.82
|$0.86
|$0.96
|$3.42
|$0.77
|$2.64
|$2.32
|$0.32
|Free cash flow(a)
|$31,860
|$6,023
|$25,837
|$11,129
|$14,708
|$46,248
|$12,088
|$34,160
|$29,928
|$4,232
|Per share (diluted)
|$2.03
|$0.38
|$1.65
|$0.71
|$0.94
|$2.95
|$0.77
|$2.18
|$1.91
|$0.27
|a)
|Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders, adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders and free cash flow are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. Refer to Table D and Table E for the reconciliations of these measures to net earnings, and to Table F for the reconciliation of cash flows.
TABLE C
NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.
Consolidated Statement of Earnings
for the periods ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts
|13 weeks
|39 weeks
|Sept. 26, 2020
|Sept. 28, 2019
|Sept. 26, 2020
|Sept. 28, 2019
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Revenues
|86,886
|74,417
|182,343
|223,936
|Materials consumed
|19,576
|16,920
|43,689
|49,666
|Employee remuneration expenses
|21,061
|24,864
|52,943
|75,693
|Other operating expenses
|12,810
|19,646
|38,619
|59,784
|Earnings before depreciation, amortization, loss on disposal, financial expenses, and income from investments in joint ventures and associates
|33,439
|12,987
|47,092
|38,793
|Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal
|10,058
|4,478
|29,343
|13,342
|Financial expenses, net of interest revenue
|4,813
|1,750
|16,617
|7,285
|Earnings before income from investments in joint ventures and associates and income taxes
|18,568
|6,759
|1,132
|18,166
|Income from investments in joint ventures and associates
|905
|459
|1,218
|1,517
|Earnings before income taxes
|19,473
|7,218
|2,350
|19,683
|Income taxes
|Current
|4,262
|2,034
|2,407
|5,150
|Deferred
|503
|7
|(1,935)
|122
|Total income taxes
|4,765
|2,041
|472
|5,272
|Net earnings
|14,708
|5,177
|1,878
|14,411
|Net earnings attributed to:
|Non-controlling interest
|402
|352
|269
|696
|Shareholders of New Look Vision
|14,306
|4,825
|1,609
|13,715
|14,708
|5,177
|1,878
|14,411
|Net earnings (loss) per share
|Basic
|0.91
|0.31
|0.10
|0.88
|Diluted
|0.91
|0.31
|0.10
|0.88
TABLE D
NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Attributed to Shareholders
for the periods ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts
|13 weeks
|39 weeks
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 26, 2020 (excl. IFRS 16)
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 26, 2020 (excl. IFRS 16)
|Sept. 28,
2019
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Net earnings
|14,708
|15,266
|5,177
|1,878
|3,517
|14,411
|Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal
|10,058
|5,113
|4,478
|29,343
|14,655
|13,342
|Financial expenses, net of interest revenue
|4,813
|3,348
|1,750
|16,617
|12,218
|7,285
|Income taxes
|4,765
|4,963
|2,041
|472
|1,085
|5,272
|EBITDA(a)
|34,344
|28,690
|13,446
|48,310
|31,475
|40,310
|Equity-based compensation(b)
|128
|128
|126
|400
|400
|609
|Net loss from changes in fair value of foreign exchange contracts
|—
|—
|(16)
|—
|—
|(4)
|Acquisition-related costs(c)
|278
|278
|353
|1,138
|1,138
|1,100
|Other non-comparable items(d)
|228
|228
|678
|1,346
|1,346
|(276)
|Adjusted EBITDA(a)
|34,978
|29,324
|14,587
|51,194
|34,359
|41,739
|Variance in $
|20,391
|14,737
|9,455
|(7,380)
|Variance in %
|139.8%
|101.0%
|22.7%
|(17.7%)
|% of revenues
|40.3%
|33.7%
|19.6%
|28.1%
|18.8%
|18.6%
|Per share (basic)
|2.23
|1.87
|0.93
|3.27
|2.19
|2.67
|Per share (diluted)
|2.23
|1.87
|0.93
|3.27
|2.19
|2.67
The following table represents the adjusted EBITDA available to New Look Vision shareholders, which takes into consideration the investments in joint ventures and associates.
|13 weeks
|26 weeks
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 26, 2020
(excl. IFRS 16)
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 26, 2020
(excl. IFRS 16)
|Sept. 28,
2019
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Adjusted EBITDA(a)
|34,978
|29,324
|14,587
|51,194
|34,359
|41,739
|Income from investments in joint ventures and associates
|(905)
|(929)
|(459)
|(1,218)
|(1,311)
|(1,517)
|EBITDA from investments in joint ventures and associates
|1,619
|1,414
|788
|3,000
|2,323
|2,682
|EBITDA attributed to non-controlling interest
|(950)
|(820)
|(487)
|(1,650)
|(1,266)
|(1,324)
|Adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders(a)
|34,742
|28,989
|14,429
|51,326
|34,105
|41,580
|a.
|EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders are not recognized measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders are useful financial metrics as they assist in determining the ability to generate cash from operations. Investors should be cautioned that EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA attributed to shareholders should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings or cash flows as determined under IFRS.
|b.
|Equity-based compensation represents the fair value of New Look Vision stock options vested in the period.
|c.
|Acquisition-related costs are composed of wages and professional fees specifically incurred in the business acquisition process, whether an acquisition is completed or not.
|d.
|Other non-comparable items include one-time expenses (income) connected with restructuring and transition related matters.
TABLE E
NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.
Reconciliation of Net Earnings Attributed to Shareholders to Adjusted Net Earnings Attributed to Shareholders
for the periods ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts
|13 weeks
|39 weeks
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 26, 2020
(excl. IFRS 16)
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 26, 2020
(excl. IFRS 16)
|Sept. 28,
2019
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Net earnings attributed to shareholders
|14,306
|14,852
|4,825
|1,609
|3,209
|13,715
|Amortization of acquired intangibles
|1,834
|1,834
|1,651
|5,270
|5,270
|4,912
|Acquisition-related costs
|278
|278
|353
|1,138
|1,138
|1,100
|Equity-based compensation
|128
|128
|126
|400
|400
|609
|Other non-comparable items
|228
|228
|678
|1,346
|1,346
|(276)
|Related income taxes
|(599)
|(599)
|(706)
|(1,860)
|(1,860)
|(1,845)
|Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders(a)
|16,175
|16,721
|6,927
|7,903
|9,503
|18,215
|Variance in $
|9,248
|9,794
|(10,312)
|(8,712)
|Variance in %
|133.5 %
|141.4 %
|(56.6 %)
|(47.8 %)
|% of revenues
|18.6 %
|19.2 %
|9.3 %
|4.3 %
|5.2 %
|8.1 %
|Per share amount
|Basic
|1.03
|1.07
|0.44
|0.50
|0.61
|1.17
|Diluted
|1.03
|1.07
|0.44
|0.50
|0.61
|1.17
|a)
|Adjusted net earnings attributed to shareholders are not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that this disclosure provides useful information as it allows the comparison of net results excluding amortization of acquired intangibles, acquisition-related costs, equity-based compensation, other non-comparable items and related income taxes, which may vary significantly from quarter to quarter. Investors should be cautioned that adjusted net earnings should not be considered as an alternative to net earnings as determined under IFRS.
TABLE F
NEW LOOK VISION GROUP INC.
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow and Adjusted Cash Flows Related to Operating Activities
for the periods ended September 26, 2020 and September 28, 2019
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts
|13 weeks
|39 weeks
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 26, 2020
(excl. IFRS 16)
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 26, 2020
(excl. IFRS 16)
|Sept. 28,
2019
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Earnings before income taxes
|19,473
|20,229
|7,218
|2,350
|4,602
|19,683
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation, amortization and loss on disposal
|10,058
|5,113
|4,478
|29,343
|14,655
|13,342
|Equity-based compensation
|128
|128
|126
|400
|400
|609
|Financial expenses
|4,952
|3,487
|1,881
|17,025
|12,626
|7,577
|Interest revenue
|(139)
|(139)
|(131)
|(408)
|(408)
|(292)
|Other
|62
|62
|(123)
|(952)
|(952)
|(208)
|Income from investments in joint ventures and associates
|(905)
|(929)
|(459)
|(1,218)
|(1,311)
|(1,517)
|Income taxes received (paid)
|(376)
|(376)
|(1,103)
|(1,460)
|(1,460)
|(3,848)
|Cash flows related to operating activities, before changes in working capital items
|33,253
|27,575
|11,887
|45,080
|28,152
|35,346
|Changes in working capital items
|1,249
|904
|1,585
|8,404
|13,244
|918
|Cash flows related to operating activities
|34,502
|28,479
|13,472
|53,484
|41,396
|36,264
Free cash flow
|13 weeks
|39 weeks
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 26, 2020 (excl. IFRS 16)
|Sept. 28,
2019
|Sept. 26,
2020
|Sept. 26, 2020
(excl. IFRS 16)
|Sept. 28,
2019
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Cash flows related to operating activities
|34,502
|28,479
|13,472
|53,484
|41,396
|36,264
|Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment
|(2,642)
|(2,642)
|(2,343)
|(7,236)
|(7,236)
|(6,336)
|Free cash flow(a)
|31,860
|25,837
|11,129
|46,248
|34,160
|29,928
|a)
|Free cash flow is not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that this disclosure provides useful information as it provides insight on operating cash flows available after considering necessary capital investments. Investors should be cautioned that free cash flow should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows related to operating activities as determined under IFRS.
Adjusted cash flows related to operating activities
|13 weeks
|39 weeks
|September 26,
2020
|September 26, 2020
(excl. IFRS 16)
|September 28,
2019
|September 26,
2020
|September 26, 2020
(excl. IFRS 16)
|September 28,
2019
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|$
|Cash flows related to operating activities
|34,502
|28,479
|13,472
|53,484
|41,396
|36,264
|Income taxes paid
|376
|376
|1,103
|1,460
|1,460
|3,848
|Changes in working capital items
|(1,249)
|(904)
|(1,585)
|(8,404)
|(13,244)
|(918)
|Acquisition-related costs
|278
|278
|353
|1,138
|1,138
|1,100
|Other non-comparable items
|228
|228
|678
|1,346
|1,346
|(276)
|Adjusted cash flows related to operating activities(a)
|34,135
|28,457
|14,021
|49,024
|32,096
|40,018
|a)
|Adjusted cash flows related to operating activities are not a recognized measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar measures used by other entities. New Look Vision believes that this disclosure provides useful information as it allows the comparison of net operating cash flows excluding income taxes paid, changes in working capital items, acquisition-related costs and other non-comparable items, which may vary significantly from quarter to quarter. Certain occupancy-related expenses previously recorded in the cash flows related to operating activities are now presented in the cash flows related to financing activities. Investors should be cautioned that adjusted cash flows related to operating activities should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows related to operating activities as determined under IFRS.
New Look Vision Group Inc.
Montreal, Quebec, CANADA
newlook_eng.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: