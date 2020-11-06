In the third quarter of 2020, Hexagon Group generated NOK 770 (770) million in revenues and recorded an operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) of NOK 65 (49) million. Hexagon Ragasco results remained robust and Agility experienced a record strong quarter as it recovered from the sharp impacts of the global pandemic in the previous quarter. Hexagon Mobile Pipeline, however, remained impacted by the pandemic and resulting macro factors, as well as lower North American onshore oil and gas activity.
Key developments
Hexagon delivers safe and innovative solutions for a cleaner energy future. Our solutions enable storage, transportation, and conversion to clean energy in a wide range of mobility, industrial and consumer applications including light-,medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, ground storage, distribution, marine, rail and backup power solutions.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
