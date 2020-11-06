Royal Vopak: Interim Update Q3 2020
|Q3 2020
|Q2 2020
|Q3 2019
|in EUR millions
|YTD Q3 2020
|YTD Q3 2019
|Pro forma
YTD Q3 2019*
|297.0
|292.4
|312.4
|Revenues
|886.3
|953.8
|858.4
|Results -excluding exceptional items-
|200.1
|202.4
|202.4
|Group operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
|602.7
|625.0
|570.8
|126.6
|129.8
|132.6
|Group operating profit (EBIT)
|383.4
|407.0
|82.9
|83.4
|91.1
|Net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares
|249.0
|264.0
|0.65
|0.66
|0.72
|Earnings per ordinary share (in EUR)
|1.96
|2.07
|Results -including exceptional items-
|195.7
|235.4
|393.7
|Group operating profit before depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
|629.6
|833.8
|122.2
|162.8
|323.9
|Group operating profit (EBIT)
|410.3
|615.8
|79.5
|116.4
|280.6
|Net profit attributable to holders of ordinary shares
|276.9
|471.0
|0.63
|0.91
|2.20
|Earnings per ordinary share (in EUR)
|2.18
|3.69
|146.0
|264.7
|185.7
|Cash flows from operating activities (gross)
|553.4
|537.4
|- 125.4
|- 171.4
|225.0
|Cash flows from investing activities (including derivatives)
|- 267.0
|- 106.8
|Additional performance measures
|34.6
|34.4
|35.5
|Storage capacity end of period (in million cbm)
|34.6
|35.5
|91%
|88%
|82%
|Occupancy rate subsidiaries
|88%
|84%
|92%
|90%
|83%
|Proportional occupancy rate
|90%
|84%
|241.3
|245.6
|231.8
|Proportional EBITDA -excluding exceptional items-
|727.9
|711.2
|12.0%
|12.1%
|12.0%
|Return on capital employed (ROCE)
|11.8%
|12.4%
|4,052.0
|4,105.2
|4,252.2
|Average capital employed
|4,146.7
|4,246.1
|2,447.6
|2,450.4
|2,319.6
|Net interest-bearing debt
|2,447.6
|2,319.6
|2.71
|2.81
|2.81
|Senior net debt : EBITDA (for debt covenant)
|2.71
|2.81
|* Pro forma YTD Q3 2019 excludes the contributions from the terminals that were divested since 2019
Highlights for YTD Q3 2020 -excluding exceptional items-:
Exceptional items Q3 2020:
Looking ahead:
For 2020 and beyond, we will keep storing vital products with care to make a meaningful contribution to society, enabled by our financial performance.
Subsequent events:
The analysts’ presentation will be given via an on-demand audio webcast on Vopak’s corporate website, starting at 10:00 AM CET on 6 November 2020.
About Royal Vopak
Royal Vopak is the world’s leading independent tank storage company. We store vital products with care. With over 400 years of history and a focus on sustainability, we ensure safe, clean and efficient storage and handling of bulk liquid products and gases for our customers. By doing so, we enable the delivery of products that are vital to our economy and daily lives, ranging from chemicals, oils, gases and LNG to biofuels and vegoils. We are determined to develop key infrastructure solutions for the world’s changing energy systems, while simultaneously investing in digitalization and innovation. Vopak is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands. For more information, please visit vopak.com.
This press release contains inside information as meant in clause 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation. The content of this report has not been audited or reviewed by an external auditor.
