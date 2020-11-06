The Board of Directors at ALK (ALKB:DC / OMX: ALK B / AKABY / AKBLF) is to nominate Gitte Pugholm Aabo, CEO of GN Hearing A/S and Bertil Lindmark, Chief Medical Officer of Galecto A/S as new, independent members of the Board at the company’s next Annual General Meeting. The election process will follow the standard rules for new members of the Board, as stated in the Articles of Association of ALK. Should their nominations be approved, the number of shareholder-elected members on ALK’s Board will increase from five to seven, so that the majority of the Board members will be independent, in line with Denmark’s Recommendations on Corporate Governance.



Anders Hedegaard, Chairman of the Board of Directors of ALK, says: “These nominations expand and strengthen ALK’s Board, and I have no doubt that Gitte Aabo and Bertil Lindmark’s experience in the life science sector, as well as their business credentials, will prove valuable assets for the company. With the three-year transformation of the company almost complete, ALK stands on the threshold of an important new stage in its development – one of sustained growth, profitability and leveraging the strong platform to pursue new initiatives.”

Gitte Aabo, a Danish citizen born in 1967, is Chief Executive Officer at GN Hearing, the global leader in hearing aid innovation. Prior to this, she was President & Chief Executive Officer of LEO Pharma and brings with her extensive global leadership experience and a deep understanding of international management, finance, IT, sales and marketing, as well as considerable insights into building digital communities. Gitte Aabo has an MSc in Business administration from Copenhagen Business School.

Bertil Lindmark, a Swedish citizen born in 1955, is a member of the Board of Management at the clinical stage biotechnology company, Galecto, where he is Chief Medical Officer. He will bring to ALK considerable experience across the R&D spectrum, gained over three decades in roles at AstraZeneca, Almirall, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and eTheRNA Immunotherapies. Bertil Lindmark is an MD and holds a PhD in Molecular Epidemiology from the University of Lund, Sweden, as well as specialist qualifications in Internal Medicine and in Gastroenterology.

Full information on the proposed members of the Board of Directors will be provided in the notice convening the 2021 Annual General Meeting.

ALK-Abelló A/S

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations: Per Plotnikof, tel. +45 4574 7527, mobile +45 2261 2525

Media: Jeppe Ilkjær, mobile +45 3050 2014





About ALK

ALK is a global specialty pharmaceutical company focused on allergy and allergic asthma. It markets allergy immunotherapy treatments and other products and services for people with allergy and allergy doctors. Headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark, ALK employs around 2,400 people worldwide and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Find more information at www.alk.net.

Attachment