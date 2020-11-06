New York, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Gastric and Gastroesophageal Junction Adenocarcinoma - Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982881/?utm_source=GNW

Notably, G/GEJAC incidence rates are much higher in East Asia, particularly in Japan, China, and Korea.



Approximately 90-95% of G/GEJACs are adenocarcinomas, while the rest represent rarer gastric malignancies, such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors, lymphomas, and neuroendocrine tumors.Historically, treatment of G/GEJAC has been mostly reliant on chemotherapy, with this remaining the mainstay for HER2-negative patients.



Since 2010, the introduction of Roche’s Herceptin, Eli Lilly’s Cyramza and more recently BMS’s Opdivo and Merck’s Keytruda have allowed for this first sequential therapy option for these patients.the analyst is expecting a total of 9 new entrants to launch over the forecast period in the 8MM from 2019-2029, while specific marketed agents are expected to move into earlier lines of treatment as novel combinations.



The new competitive landscape will be driven by novel HER-2 targeting agents, novel biomarker-driven therapies and the label expansions of immunotherapies.



Key Highlights

- The main drivers of growth include the anticipated launch of novel HER2-targeting drugs, new drug classes and label expansions of currently marketed therapies across the 8MM during the forecast period.

- The main barriers to growth in the 8MM include the patent expiry of the market leading drugs.

- Among the late-stage pipeline products and marketed agents, marketed drug combinations, novel HER2-targeting agents and novel biomarker-led therapies are expected to generate the greatest revenues over the forecast period.

- The most important unmet needs in the G/GEJAC market include: the lack of approved therapies for metastatic patients, alternatives to chemotherapy in the neoadjuvant/adjuvant setting for resectable disease patients, the identification of widespread biomarkers and the adoption of a cost-effective screening programs.



