New York, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Laryngeal Mask Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Patient, By End Use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982593/?utm_source=GNW



Laryngeal Mask Market Growth & Trends



The global laryngeal mask market size is expected to reach USD 789.0 million by 2027 according to a new report, expanding at a CAGR of 6.0%, over the forecast period. An increase in the number of surgeries that include anesthesia procedures coupled with the rising morbidity related to chronic diseases is the key contributor to market growth.



The key advantages of the product, such as ventilation management during anesthesia, induction, maintenance, & emergence, are anticipated to drive the market growth.Furthermore, the placement of these masks does not require laryngoscopy & muscle relaxants like succinylcholine, which is known to cause postoperative myalgia in certain patients.



Hence, the usage of these masks greatly reduces the incidence of postoperative myalgia.



There is an increased demand for disposable devices in critical care units.This can be attributed to the cost-effectiveness, easy assembly, and flexible process designs of these technologies.



Such factors are anticipated to increase the demand for disposable laryngeal masks over the forecast period.In addition, the products need smaller footprints and lower investment, as they are simpler and do not require sanitization & cleaning.



Factors like these are expected to encourage emerging companies with low capital resources to invest in the market.



Laryngeal Mask Market Report Highlights

• The disposable mask type segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of around 6.6% over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for disposable masks in critical care units

• The adult patient segment led the global market in 2019 with a revenue share of over 58% and will retain its dominant position throughout the forecast period

• The hospitals & clinics end-user segment accounted for the largest revenue share of over 60% in 2019

• This higher was attributed to rising awareness and supportive government and favorable reimbursement policies

• Due to the presence of well-established companies and advance healthcare infrastructure, North America was the leading regional market in 2019

• However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period owing to supportive government initiatives & rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries

• Industry players have undertaken several business strategies, such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborative agreements, and geographic expansion, to gain a higher market share

• For instance, in May 2019, Ambu A/S entered into a strategic partnership with Cook Medical; according to which, Cook Medical distributed Ambu’s products in the U.S.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982593/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001