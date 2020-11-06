Oslo and Paris, 6 November 2020 - Adevinta ASA (ADE) (“Adevinta” or the Company”) has appointed Alexandre Collinet as Integration Director to oversee Adevinta’s integration with eBay Classifieds Group (“eCG”), following the announcement on 21 July 2020 to acquire eCG. In his new role, Alexandre will continue to be based in Paris and will report directly to Adevinta CEO Rolv Erik Ryssdal.

Adevinta’s announced acquisition of eCG is expected to complete in the first quarter of 2021, subject to regulatory approvals. Combining the two companies will create the world’s largest online classifieds group, with an extensive footprint across 20 countries and leading marketplace brands.

Alexandre is a senior executive with deep knowledge of Adevinta's operations, having worked at Adevinta’s leading French online classifieds brand leboncoin for more than a decade. Alexandre has held responsibility for overseeing both commercial and functional teams and has been instrumental in leboncoin’s development. He has overseen a number of acquisitions at leboncoin, including l’Argus in 2019, and he brings a wealth of experience in integration projects.

“Alexandre is a highly experienced executive with significant expertise in the classifieds industry. Having worked at leboncoin for over ten years, he has first-hand knowledge of how Adevinta operates, and is uniquely familiar with our teams and our culture,” said Rolv Erik Ryssdal, CEO of Adevinta.

“His appointment comes at a pivotal point in Adevinta’s evolution, as we embark on the creation of the world’s leading online classifieds company. I am confident in his ability to guide us through this exciting period of change and to help us realise the full value of the proposed combination with eBay Classifieds Group.”

Prior to joining leboncoin, Alexandre Collinet began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1998. He then spent ten years in the media industry as CFO and COO of NRJ Global and French media outline Metro France. He joined leboncoin as CFO and COO in 2010 as the company’s fifteenth employee. Alexandre graduated from EDHEC Business School in 1997 with a Master’s degree in Finance.



Alexandre Collinet commented: “Having been part of the incredible growth story at leboncoin, I am excited to take on my new role as Integration Director at Adevinta at such an important moment in the company’s history. I look forward to working with the team as we focus on unlocking the full potential of the combined business.”





-end-





Notes to Editor



Media contacts

Mélodie Laroche

Corporate Communications

T: +33 (0) 6 84 30 52 76

melodie.laroche@adevinta.com



About Adevinta

Adevinta is a global online classifieds specialist, operating digital marketplaces in 12 countries. The company provides technology-based services to connect buyers with sellers and to facilitate transactions, from job offers to real estate, cars, consumer goods and more. Adevinta’s portfolio spans over 30 digital products and websites, attracting 1.3 billion average monthly visits. Leading brands include top-ranked leboncoin in France, InfoJobs and Milanuncios in Spain, and 50% of fast-growing OLX Brazil. Adevinta spun off from Schibsted ASA and publicly listed in Oslo, Norway in 2019. Adevinta is majority owned by Schibsted ASA and employs 4,700 people committed to supporting users and customers daily. Find out more at Adevinta.com.



Attachment