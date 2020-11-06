New York, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mesoporous Silica Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Application, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982588/?utm_source=GNW



The global mesoporous silica market size is expected to reach USD 295.1 million by 2027 registering a CAGR of 9.7%. Rising product penetration in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to be a major driver for the market growth over the forecast period. Thermal stability, favorable chemical properties, and biocompatibility attributes of the mesoporous silica are anticipated to drive its demand in the pharmaceutical industry. The value chain of the market consists of raw material suppliers, manufacturers, research laboratories, distributors, and end-users.



The product is anticipated to be in the research stage and the market is characterized by a limited number of players engaged in the production and supply.The industry exhibits a moderate presence of established players controlling a significant market share.



The product demand is anticipated to be the highest in biomedical applications, which has prompted companies to focus more on research activities for the medical sector. Ongoing research and continuous development are expected to offer numerous growth opportunities in the medical industry.



• SBA series is expected to witness the fastest revenue growth from 2020 to 2027 on account of its properties of enhanced thermochemical stability desired for various pharmaceutical applications

• Drug delivery application is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to its high surface area, biocompatibility, and ease of surface modification desired as an active drug ingredient in several treatments including cancer

• Asia Pacific is estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 10.9%, in terms of revenue, owing to the rapid growth of the pharmaceutical industry and increasing expenditure on wastewater treatment

• The major manufacturers, such as Merck KGaA and Taiyo International, emphasize on the implementation of new technologies and R&D activities to have a competitive advantage and to serve various application requirements

