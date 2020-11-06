Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cryogenic Insulation - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Cryogenic Insulation Market accounted for $2.47 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $5.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.
Rising environmental awareness and increasing demand for LPG/LNG from various sectors such as power generation and automotive are some of the factors propelling the growth of the market. However, volatile raw material prices are hampering the growth of the market.
Cryogenic insulation is a high-performance material used to reduce the energy leaks and to provide a high level of thermal isolation for applications operating below 75C. Cryogenic insulation is a technique that guarantees reliable storage and effective transport of inflammable products such as LNG. Cryogenic insulation is provided for an efficient transportation and safe storage of these gases.
Based on the insulation material type, the plastic foams segment is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to their properties and widespread applications like lightweight, moisture and fire-resistant, has low thermal conductivity and density, and provides better structural performance.
By geography, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period due to the high demand from rapidly growing end-use industries such as energy & power, fast-developing economies in the region including China, India, and South Korea, and increasing investment in the energy sector, urbanization, industrialization, and infrastructural development.
Some of the key players profiled in the Cryogenic Insulation Market include Armacell International Holding GmbH, Rochling Group, Pittsburgh Corning Corporation, Lydall Inc., Johns Manville Inc., Imerys Minerals, Hertel, G+H Group, Dunmore Corporation, Cabot Corporation, BASF SE, Aspen Aerogels, Isover (Saint Gobain), and Amol Dicalite Limited.
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End-user Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of COVID-19
4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By Insulation Material Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
5.3 Polyamide
5.4 BoPET (Biaxially-oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate)
5.5 Wool
5.5.1 Fiberglass
5.5.2 Mineral Wool
5.6 Plastic Foams
5.6.1 Polyurethane (PU) & Polyisocynurate (PIR)
5.6.2 Expanded & Extruded Polystyrene
5.7 Other Insulation Material Types
5.7.1 Straw
5.7.2 Sheep's Wool
5.7.3 Perlite
5.7.4 Elastomer Foams
5.7.5 Cellulose
5.7.6 Aerogel
5.7.7 Cellular Glass
6 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By Form
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Bulk-Fill
6.3 Foam
6.4 Multi-Layer
6.4.1 Film
6.4.2 Foil
7 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By Equipment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Vaporizers
7.3 Valves
7.4 Tanks
7.5 Pumps
7.6 Pressure Container
7.7 Other Equipments
7.7.1 Tunnel Freezers
7.7.2 Gauges
7.7.3 Flanges
7.7.4 Dewar Vessels
8 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By Application
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Terminals
8.3 Transport & Storage
8.4 Pipe Systems
8.5 Fuel Tanks
8.6 Other Applications
8.6.1 Floating Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) & Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Ships
8.6.2 Bunkering Tank Supports
8.6.3 Rocket Fuel Handling
9 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By End-user
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Shipping
9.3 Refrigeration
9.4 Oil and Gas
9.5 Metallurgical
9.6 Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC)
9.7 Energy & Power
9.8 Electronics
9.9 Chemicals
9.10 Other End-users
9.10.1 Transportation of Perishable Items
9.10.2 Space Applications
9.10.3 Healthcare
9.10.4 Food & Beverage
9.10.5 Biological
9.10.6 Aerospace
10 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By Insulation Type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Fibrous
10.3 Cellular
10.4 Granular
10.5 Flake
10.6 Reflective
11 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By Type
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Double Side Coated
11.3 Single Side Coated
12 Global Cryogenic Insulation Market, By Geography
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launches
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 Armacell International Holding GmbH
14.2 Rochling Group
14.3 Pittsburgh Corning Corporation
14.4 Lydall Inc.
14.5 Johns Manville Inc.
14.6 Imerys Minerals
14.7 Hertel
14.8 G+H Group
14.9 Dunmore Corporation
14.10 Cabot Corporation
14.11 BASF SE
14.12 Aspen Aerogels
14.13 Isover (Saint Gobain)
14.14 Amol Dicalite Limited
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
