Global Precision Source Measure Unit Market accounted for $361.72 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $894.93 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period.



While the factors like increasing demand from the automotive and medical industries and high level of integration and flexibility of precision source measure unit are driving the growth of the market. However, the availability of alternatives and technical factors are restraining the market growth.



The precision source measure unit is an electronic device that has the capability of both measuring and sourcing simultaneously. They are designed for extremely accurate source or load simulation with precision voltage and current measurements and used mainly in the testing applications that require precision, high resolution, accuracy and flexibility in the measurement.



Based on the End-user, the automotive segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the growing number of electronic parts in vehicles; there is a need for these parts to carry out their functions precisely and perfectly. To concentrate on these challenges, precision source measure units are used to offer multipoint measurements in automotive test applications. Thus, the rising adoption of automation in the automotive industry is likely to drive the precision source measure unit market in the automotive segment during the forecast period.



By geography, North America is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the demand from various end-user industries such as aerospace, defense & government services, automotive, and energy. Furthermore, the shift toward connected cars and intelligent transportation systems is expected to drive the market in this region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Precision Source Measure Unit Market include Marvin Test Solutions, National Instruments, Chroma ATE, Tektronix, Yokogawa Electric, Rohde & Schwarz, Artisan Technology Group, Vx Instruments, Ossila, Keysight Technologies, Mouser Electronics, Entest, Dan-El Technologies, Testequity, and Amplicon Liveline.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and Recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End-user Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Precision Source Measure Unit Market, By Form Factor

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Modular

5.3 Benchtop



6 Global Precision Source Measure Unit Market, By Current Range

6.1 Introduction

6.2 1 a (Microampere) - 1 Ma (Milliampere)

6.3 1 Ma (Milliampere) - 1 A (Ampere)

6.4 More Than 1 A (Ampere)



7 Global Precision Source Measure Unit Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sensors/IoT

7.3 Transistor

7.4 Power Electronics

7.5 Semiconductor Devices

7.6 Nanomaterials



8 Global Precision Source Measure Unit Market, By End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Wireless Communication & Infrastructure

8.3 Aerospace, Defense & Government Services

8.4 Energy

8.5 Automotive

8.6 Medical Equipment Manufacturing

8.7 Consumer Electronics & Appliances



9 Global Precision Source Measure Unit Market, By Geography



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launches

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Marvin Test Solutions

11.2 National Instruments

11.3 Chroma ATE

11.4 Tektronix

11.5 Yokogawa Electric

11.6 Rohde & Schwarz

11.7 Artisan Technology Group

11.8 Vx Instruments

11.9 Ossila

11.10 Keysight Technologies

11.11 Mouser Electronics

11.12 Entest

11.13 Dan-El Technologies

11.14 Testequity

11.15 Amplicon Liveline



