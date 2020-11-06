Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clinical Decision Support System Market 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Clinical Decision Support System Market is estimated to be USD 1.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 3.17 biilon by 2025 growing at CAGR of 11%.



The factors which are likely to further propel the growth of this market are the rising number of chronic diseases across the globe along with the technical advancements in big data such as use of machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) in understanding critical insights. Conversely, recent security breaches is one of the major concerns for CDSS vendors which can restrain the growth of this market.



Amidst the medication errors and the amount of medical data being stored today, the need for effective and efficient clinical decision-making is required by clinicians to aim towards achieving evidence-based clinical outcomes and avoid misdiagnosis during any medical process. A Clinical Decision Support System (CDS Systems) is being incorporated by healthcare providers in their clinical practices to promote the smooth functioning of diagnostic and monitoring of the patient. It helps the physicians make their clinical decisions more accurately. The market has been marked mainly by the presence of big and small players; however, during recent years, large companies have begun to take an interest in this space.



The report includes a IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.



Key Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, by Component



7 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, by Product



8 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, by Type



9 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, by Model



10 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, by Delivery Mode



11 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, by Application



12 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, by Level of Interactivity



13 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, by Setting



14 Global Clinical Decision Support System Market, by Geography



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 IGR Competitive Quadrants

15.2 Market Share Analysis

15.3 Competitive Scenario

15.3.1 Merger & Acquisition

15.3.2 Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

15.3.3 New Product Launch & Enhancement

15.3.4 Investment & Funding



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Cerner

16.2 Mckesson

16.3 Epic Systems

16.4 Meditech

16.5 Philips Healthcare (A Subsidiary of Royal Philips Electronics)

16.6 Wolters Kluwer Health

16.7 Hearst Health

16.8 Elsevier B.V. (A Division of Relx Group)

16.9 Ibm

16.10 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions



