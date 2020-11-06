Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Analysis Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Hydrogen Peroxide demand stood nearly at 4.1 million tonnes in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.1% during the period between 2021-2030. Hydrogen Peroxide is a bulk chemical that can be act as both bleaching agent and oxidant to serve diverse group of industrial applications. Increased usage of Hydrogen Peroxide as a disinfectant, and a key ingredient in cosmetics and healthcare industry and in environmental and industrial areas are driving to the market growth. One of the most important use of Hydrogen Peroxide is the production of Propylene Oxide (used majorly in Polyurethane industry) via advanced manufacturing techniques.



Years Considered for Analysis:

Historical Years: 2015 - 2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021 - 2030

Key Deliverables:

Production Capacity By Company: Production Capacity at global level along with individual capacity of leading players

Production Capacity By Process: Production Capacity by different Processes

Production Capacity By Technology: Production Capacity by different technologies being used to produce Hydrogen Peroxide

Production By Company: Actual production done by different companies

Operating Efficiency By Company: Operating Efficiency at which different companies are operating their plants

Demand By End-Use: Demand/Sale of Hydrogen Peroxide in different end-user industries

Demand By Sales Channel: Demand/Sale of Hydrogen Peroxide by different sales channels

Demand By Region: Demand/Sale of Hydrogen Peroxide in different regions like North America, South America, Europe, Asia, Middle East & Africa

Demand & Supply Gap: Demand & Supply Gap at global level

Market Share of Leading Players: Revenue shares of leading players

News & Deals: Historical & Current News & Deals in Hydrogen Peroxide market

