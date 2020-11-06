Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hydrogen Peroxide Market Analysis Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Technology, Demand & Supply, End User Industries, Distribution Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Hydrogen Peroxide demand stood nearly at 4.1 million tonnes in 2019 and is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR of 5.1% during the period between 2021-2030. Hydrogen Peroxide is a bulk chemical that can be act as both bleaching agent and oxidant to serve diverse group of industrial applications. Increased usage of Hydrogen Peroxide as a disinfectant, and a key ingredient in cosmetics and healthcare industry and in environmental and industrial areas are driving to the market growth. One of the most important use of Hydrogen Peroxide is the production of Propylene Oxide (used majorly in Polyurethane industry) via advanced manufacturing techniques.
With this subscription you can access the global Hydrogen Peroxide market demand and supply analysis on a cloud-based platform for one year. The data is updated on near real time basis to add any new movement in the industry including but not limited to new plant announcement, plant shutdowns, temporary disruptions in the demand or supply, news and deals and much more specific to Hydrogen Peroxide.
Years Considered for Analysis:
Key Deliverables:
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hg4r5w
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: