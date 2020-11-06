New York, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Blow Molded Plastic Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Technology, By Application, By Point Of Usage And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982579/?utm_source=GNW



Europe Blow Molded Plastic Market Growth & Trends



The Europe blow molded plastic market size is anticipated to reach USD 24.6 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 2.1%. The market is characterized by various stringent environmental regulations by regulatory bodies, such as the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) and the European Commission, among other federal-level environmental agencies. The regional market may have a slow growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising unemployment and debt crisis in Europe.



The demand for Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) in packaging applications is expected to increase over the forecast period.Recent developments in the disposal & recycling of PET bottles have overcome the challenges caused by strict regulations.



During the global COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for PET and Polypropylene (PP) is expected to increase as they are used in the production of face shields, face masks, protective gowns, and blow molded plastic bottles for hand sanitizers.



Household and Industrial Chemical (HIC) containers are primarily used in the packaging of detergents, bleaches, fabric softeners, automotive and marine supplies, antifreeze chemicals, motor oils, and agricultural chemicals. Polyethylene is commonly used to produce blow molded HIC containers, which are lightweight, and offer excellent stiffness and durability.



Injection blow molding is used to produce containers for toiletries & cosmetics and personal care & medical point of usage products, which require small-sized containers. Polyethylene, which includes both Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE) and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE), is used to produce toiletries & cosmetics and personal care & medical packaging point of usage.



Europe Blow Molded Plastic Market Report Highlights

• Polyethylene (PE) was the largest product segment in 2019. PE compounds are commonly used in the packaging and electrical & electronics industries for manufacturing different grades of bottles used for packaging of a wide range of products, such as food and chemical products

• Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing product segment over the forecast period owing to rising demand for electrical & electronics and consumer goods

• ABS is used for the manufacturing of electrical and electronic enclosures & assemblies, golf club heads, plastic clarinets, drain-waste-vent pipe systems, and protective headgears

• The household industrial chemical containers point of usage segment accounted for over 21.0% of the overall revenue share in 2019 and is estimated to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2020 to 2027

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982579/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001