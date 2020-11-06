New York, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Polylactic Acid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End-use, By Region And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982578/?utm_source=GNW



The global polylactic acid market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2027., expanding at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2020 to 2027. Changing lifestyle preferences of consumers, modern retail trades, and the increasing popularity of quick-service restaurants are prominently fueling the growth of flexible packaging. The growing flexible packaging industry is expected to create significant demand for polylactic acid (PLA) during the forecast period.



Polylactic acid is majorly utilized to produce microwaveable containers, including food containers and disposable cutlery. Multiple beneficial properties, including resistance to grease and oil, improved aesthetic appeal, and better printability, are positively impacting the demand for PLA in the formulation of food packaging products across the globe.



In the textile industry, polylactic acid is extruded into fibers, which are then used to manufacture various products, including upholstery material, casual and sports apparel, and diapers. Furthermore, rising demand for protective apparel and equipment due to the outbreak of COVID-19 is anticipated to fuel the demand for PLA in the textile and medical end-use segments.



Polylactic acid is manufactured from renewable sources, and hence it is biodegradable.PLA offers properties, which are at par or better than conventionally produced plastics.



Growing awareness among the consumers regarding the need for recyclability, sustainability, and green packaging solutions is expected to drive the global PLA demand over the forecast period. Packaging products based on bioplastics, which includes rigid packaging and flexible packaging, has witnessed regulatory support owing to the reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.



