Tustin, CA, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freeze Tag (OTC: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, announces that Jacksonville, Florida’s Downtown Business Improvement District, Downtown Vision, launched a virtual community engagement event using the Eventzee scavenger hunt app. Utilizing Eventzee technology, the “Halloweek” event encouraged residents and visitors to frequent a variety of businesses in Downtown Jacksonville.

“The Halloweek event by the Downtown Jacksonville team is a wonderful example of how creative organizations can be in motivating community members to visit local businesses who have been adversely affected during this pandemic,” said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag, “We believe similar programs using our Eventzee platform would be of benefit to many other downtown organizations across the country.”

According to Downtown Vision, Halloweek was designed to bring people back Downtown and to help keep visitors and businesses safe by spreading out the visitation numbers throughout the week. In lieu of the one-day Trick-or-Treat on the Street this year, they invited residents to join the Halloween Hunt.

Using the built-in leaderboard and scoring mechanisms in the Eventzee app, players were challenged to seek out and scan at least 10 QR codes at participating businesses between Monday, October 26th and Friday, October 30th. All those players who achieved this goal received a $20 #DTJax e-Gift Card from Downtown Vision. In addition, all hunters who scanned at least 10 QR Codes were entered into a drawing to receive prize baskets from Downtown businesses. Players were encouraged to participate in special photo challenges for extra entries into the contest.

“This year, we were looking to transform our annual one-day Halloween festivity into a safe and socially distant scavenger hunt as part of Halloweek,” said Lexi Brantman, Downtown Vision’s Director of Communications. “Eventzee came highly recommended during the International Downtown Association’s annual conference and was the perfect fit for our needs and budget. Players really got into the QR Hunt around Downtown. In addition, Eventzee allowed us to add photo challenges to our game giving us more than 150 photos we can use to market all the happenings in Downtown.”

Downtown Vision shared that the scavenger hunt was successful, with more than 35 Downtown businesses participating, all of who appreciated the increased traffic to their stores. In fact, Downtown Vision is planning on conducting additional events using the Eventzee virtual event platform in the coming months.

About Downtown Jacksonville

Downtown Vision, Inc. (DVI) is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to help revitalize DTJax through clean and safe initiatives, experience creation, marketing and information management. Created by commercial property owners through a self-assessment and governed by a board representing Downtown property owners, DVI administers a 90-block Business Improvement District. For more information, visit downtownjacksonville.com.

About Freeze Tag, Inc.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with nearly 10 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,200 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: https://www.freezetag.com

