Other major driving factors for TDLAadoption include growing process automation in various industries. Current and post COVID-19 growth prospects in the pharmaceuticals and healthcare industries are increasingly encouraging the use of TDLA products.



Oxygen analyzer to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

The market for the oxygen analyzer is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapid growth of industries.Additionally, oxygen-based gas analyzers provide reliable 02 concentration data to permit optimization of fuel consumption, increase combustion, improve process control, and reduce air pollution.



These analyzers are used in combustion facilities such as incinerators and boilers (small-sized, medium-sized).In natural gas, measurement of O2 is done at the well head.



Oxygen supports corrosion, and it interferes with downstream processes and may cause air leakage.Oxygen when combined with H2O, CO2, and H2S it forms carbonic acid or sulfuric acid which is corrosive in nature to carbon steel.



As natural gas may contain H2O, CO2, and H2S at high concentrations, then the method of measurement has to be immune to those contaminants. It should also have a rapid response in order to help detect where leaks are coming from as soon as possible.



China is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period.

UK is expected to lead the overall TDLA market in the coming years.Process industries such as chemical production and petroleum refining and public utilities, including electric power generation, are the leading industries in this country.



In 2020, China held ~49% of the global TDL market in APAC.China is a global manufacturing hub and holds an immense potential for the TDLA market.



The rapid growth of the TDLA market in China is largely accredited to the foundries based in the country, which form an integral part of the semiconductor chip manufacturing process.Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) (China) and Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (GSMC) (China) are among the topmost foundries in the world involved in wafer fabrication.



Therefore, tunable diode laser technology has significant applications in the country’ semiconductor industry.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company: Tier 1 = 22 %, Tier 2 = 45%, and Tier 3 = 33%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives = 33%, Directors = 22%, and Others = 45%

• By Region: Americas = 34%, Europe = 33%, APAC = 22%, and RoW = 11%



Major players profiled in this report are as follows:

• Emerson Electric Co. (US)

• Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

• Servomex (UK)

• SpectraSensors (Switzerland)

• AMETEK Inc. (US)

• ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (Switzerland)

• NEO Monitors (Norway)

• SICK AG (Germa ny)

• Siemens AG(Germany)

• Honeywell International Inc. (US)

• Focused Photonics Inc. (China)

• Teledyne Analytical Instruments (US)

• KIMO (France)

• Berthold Technologies (Germany)

• Bruker (US)

• Metrohm AG (Switzerland)

• PerkinElmer (US)

• TESTO (Germany)

• HORIBA (Japan)

• Fuji Electric (Japan)

• Envea-Environmental SA (France)

• General Electric (US)

• Dongwoo Optron Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

• Airoptic Corporation (Poland)



Research Coverage

In this report, the tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market has been segmented based on the methodology, gas analyzer, and geography.The tunable diode laser analyzer (TDLA) market, by methodology, has been segmented into in-situ and extractive.



In addition, the study segments the market by gas analyzer into oxygen (O2) analyzer, ammonia (NH3) analyzer, COx analyzer, moisture (H2O) analyzer, HX analyzer, CXHX analyzer and others. The study also covers the market in regions:North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the world.



