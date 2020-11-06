New York, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Metal Matrix Composite Market by Matrix Type, Reinforcement Type, Production Technology, Reinforcement Material, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982890/?utm_source=GNW





Powder metallurgy production technology to dominate the market in terms of value.

The powder metallurgy segment holds the majority of the share in the MMC market. The powder metallurgy technology is widely used for MMC production as it gives products having superior properties and modest cost, and the process is commercially available. Compatibility with various materials and the increasing demand for powder metallurgically produced MMC products from industries such as aerospace and ground transportations are expected to drive the global MMC market in powder metallurgy production technology

Super Alloys is the fastest-growing matrix type in the market in terms of value.

Super alloys MMC is the fastest-growing segment in the market in terms of matrix type.Super alloy metals provide resistance against heat and wear.



They have a melting point above 3,632°F and possess high strength.These MMCs possess properties such as high strength at elevated temperature, high resistance to thermal shock, and good electrical and heat-conducting properties.



Owing to their hardness at elevated temperatures and wear resistance, refractory MMCs are used in various industrial tools.



Discontinuous reinforcement held the major market in terms of value.



Discontinuous reinforcements holds the major share in the global MMC market owing to increased usage of short fibers and whiskers.The discontinuous reinforcement MMC offers benefits such as a higher production rate than continuous MMC.



Discontinuous MMCs can be produced by various production techniques such as powder metallurgy, low-pressure infiltration, squeeze casting, and spray depositions.



Silicon Carbide is the largest segment in the global metal matrix composite market in the reinforcement material segment.

Silicon Carbide is the most widely used type of reinforcement material in the globalMMC market owing to high demand from the electrical & electronics, automotive, and others sectors.SiC reinforcement increases the tensile strength, hardness, density, and wear resistance of MMC.



The particle distribution plays a vital role in the properties of the Al MMC and is improved by intensive shearing. SiC is the most preferred reinforcement material in MMC as it is used with various matrix systems such as aluminum, magnesium, and copper.



North America is the fastest-growing metal matrix composite, in terms of volume.



North America is the largest MMC market due to its rising demand from aircraft manufacturers and space component manufacturers in the US and Canada.The growing need to produce lightweight vehicles by using metal matrix composites in order to enhance fuel efficiency is further contributing to the growth of the market.



Morevre, the company has the presence of major MMC manufacturers, including MAterion Corporation, 3M, and CPS Technologies Corporation, to name a few.

