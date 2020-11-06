Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Transmission Repair Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), by Repair Type (Transmission General Repair and Transmission Overhaul), by Component, by Company and by Geography, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indian Transmission Repair Market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR over the next five years owing to increase in the average vehicle age, increasing average vehicle miles travelled and increasing vehicle sales in India.



Moreover, increasing ride sharing is also contributing to the growing share of the transmission repair market as ride sharing increases the average miles travelled.



The Indian Transmission Repair Market can be segregated into vehicle type, repair type and component. In terms of component, the market is segmented into gasket & seal, transmission filter, o-ring, fluid, flywheel, pressure plate, oil pump and others. The fluids segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market, in terms of value due to increasing adoption of preventive/periodic maintenance services, which not only increases the average vehicle age but also enhances fuel efficiency.



The major player operating in the Indian Transmission Repair Market are Allison Transmission, Schaeffler Technologies, Continental AG, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Lee Myles Autocare & Transmission, Firestone Complete Auto Care, Cottman Transmission and Total Auto Care, Borgwarner, Mister Transmission, Aamco Transmissions etc.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on India Transmission Repair Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Factors Influencing Repair Decision

5.2. Challenges & Unmet Needs

5.3. Brand Recall



6. India Transmission Repair Production Overview



7. India Transmission Repair Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.1.1. By Value & Volume

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.2.1. By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles)

7.2.2. By Repair Type (Transmission General Repair (TGRM) and Transmission Overhaul (TOM))

7.2.3. By Component (Gasket & Seal, Transmission Filter, O-Ring, Fluid, Flywheel, Pressure Plate, Oil Pump and Others)

7.2.4. By Region

7.3. Market Attractiveness Index



8. India Passenger Car Transmission Repair Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value & Volume

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Component

8.2.2. By Repair Type

8.2.3. By Country

8.3. Market Attractiveness Index



9. India Light Commercial Vehicle Transmission Repair Market Outlook



10. India Heavy Commercial Vehicle Transmission Repair Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Price Point Analysis



14. Policy & Regulatory



15. India Economic Profile



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. BorgWarner Emissions Systems Talegaon Pvt. Ltd.

16.2. ZF India

16.3. Continental India Private Limited

16.4. Allison Transmission Inc (Trident Services Pvt Ltd.)

16.5. Schaeffler India Limited



17. Strategic Recommendations



