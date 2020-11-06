New York, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "String Wound Filter Materials Market by Yarn Type, End-Use Industry, Core Material, End-Use Industry And Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05982887/?utm_source=GNW

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for string wound filter materials has been declining due to a slump in the manufacturing output and delay of the expansion projects across the globe.



polypropylene string wound filter materials is projected to witness significant CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of volume, the polypropylene segment accounted for the largest yarn type in the global string wound filter materials market.Compared to the other types, polypropylene yarn offers a cost advantage and is also compatible with a wide variety of process fluids.



Many string wound filter manufacturers also have polypropylene-based string wound filters as their key yarn type.



water & wastewater treatment is projected to lead the string wound filter materials market from 2020 to 2025.

In terms of value, water & wastewater treatment is projected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. New investment in the expansion of existing manufacturing facilities or water treatment plants is expected to drive the demand in the coming years. Government initiatives for the stringent water treatment norms also play an important factor in the boost in demand during the forecast period



APAC projected to account for the maximum share of the global string wound filter materials market during the forecast period.

APAC is projected to lead the global string wound filter materials market from 2020 to 2025.The market in the region is expected to witness a growing demand from the growing investment in end-use industries such as chemical & petrochemical, water treatment, and food & beverages.



The growth of the APAC chemical sector is also creating opportunities for the string wound filter materials market. The growing desalination industry is also driving the consumption of a string wound filter materials market for water treatment applications within the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and other executives from various key organizations operating in the string wound filter materials market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 20%, and Tier 3: 40%

• By Designation: C-level Executives: 20%, Directors: 20%, and Others: 60%

• By Region: North America: 40%, Europe: 15%, Asia Pacific: 40%, and Rest of World: 5%



The global string wound filter materials market comprises major manufacturers such as Johns Manville (US), COATS (US), MMP Filtration (India), Reliance Industries (India), Dongguan Donggang Chemical Fiber (China), Jiangsu Sisiyuan Fiber (China), and Shanghai Jin Chi Industrial (China)



