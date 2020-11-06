New York, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Semiconductor Intellectual Property Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Design IP, IP Core, IP Source, End User, Vertical And Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05147405/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, increasing demand for electronics from healthcare industry due to COVID-19, and increasing demand for teleconference instruments amid the COVID-19 pandemic could play a key role in driving the growth of the semiconductor IP market.

Interface IPs provide designers with the confidence to develop complex SoCs in accordance with automotive process capability index distributions

The interface design IP segment is projected to grow at the second highest CAGR from 2020 to 2025 for semiconductor IP market, by design IP.To handle the increasing multimedia processing and connectivity needs within low power consumption budgets, several electronic devices require efficient processor IPs and interface IPs.



The growing concern for safety features in today’s automotive SoCs requires devices to meet stringent safety and reliability standards.Interface IPs provide designers with the confidence to develop complex SoCs in accordance with automotive process capability index distributions.



All these factors are expected to contribute to the growth of interface IPs during the forecast period.



Automotive vertical is estimated to register higher CAGR growth during forecast period

The automotive segment for semiconductor IP market is estimated to register higher CAGR growth during the forecast period, by vertical.This is mainly due to the increasing application of microprocessor units (MPUs), microcontroller units (MCUs), sensors, analog integrated circuits (ICs), interfaces, and memory in autonomous and premium cars.



Roughly, 100 processors are used in a high–end automobiles, which makes it a flourishing application segment in the semiconductor IP market.Moreover, with the ongoing trends like touch–free human–machine interfaces revolutionizing the automotive industry, there is a growing significance of connected cars, which is further encouraging R&D in the semiconductor IP market.



The introduction of technologies, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), adaptive cruise control, and intelligent parking assistance systems are expected to further drive the market growth.



APAC is projected to become the fastest geographical market between 2020 and 2025

APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR for semiconductor IP market during the forecast period.The semiconductor & electronics industry is booming in the region due to the high demand for consumer electronics.



The availability and demand for low–cost electronic products in APAC countries such as China and India are expected to further contribute to an increased demand for semiconductors in the region.Favorable policies by the Chinese government and increased funding for promoting applications of semiconductors are expected to further drive the semiconductor IP market in China.



All these factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the semiconductor IP market in APAC.



Breakdown of profiles of primary participants:

• By Company: Tier 1 = 30%, Tier 2 = 50%, and Tier 3 = 20%

• By Designation: C-level Executives = 25%, Directors = 35%, and Others (sales, marketing, and product managers, as well as members of various organizations) = 40%

• By Region: APAC = 25%, North America = 35%, Europe=30%, and ROW=10%



Major players profiled in this report:

The semiconductor IP market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Arm Holdings (UK), Synopsys (US), Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (US), CEVA (US), Imagination Technologies (UK), Rambus Inc. (US), eMemory Technology Corporation (Taiwan), Mentor Graphics (US), and Lattice Semiconductor Corp. (US).



Research coverage

This report offers detailed insights into the semiconductor IP market based on design IP (processor IP, interface IP, and memory IP), IP core (soft core and hard core), IP source(licensing and royalty), end user (IDM, foundry, and OSAT), vertical (consumer electronics, automotive, telecom & data centers, commercial, and industrial), and region (Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW) which includes the Middle East and Africa (MEA)).

The report also provides a comprehensive review of market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in the semiconductor IP market. The report also covers qualitative aspects in addition to the quantitative aspects of these markets.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and the sub-segments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the semiconductor IP market and provides them information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



