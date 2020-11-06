Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pool Heat Pump Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The pool heat pump market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2025.
The industry is expected to offer opportunities as the shipment is likely to surpass two million units by 2025. The US, China, Australia, France, and Italy have been the major revenue contributors though the penetration level has remained low historically. With potential threats from solar and gas boiler heating, the competitive pool heating market is expected to be more strategic oriented with opportunities to increase global footprint.
It is estimated that over 85% of the revenue is expected to come from North America and Europe during the forecast period owing to the high acceptance level and vendor concentration. Swimming pools have become a major investment site for residential and commercial spaces. While they enhance the popularity and value of outdoor spaces, they also serve as the differentiator for leading resorts, hotels, and water parks.
Global Pool Heat Pump Market Segmentation
The global pool heat pump market research report includes a detailed segmentation by type, capacity, end-user, geography. The air source segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2019-2025. The growth is expected to be vital from India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore, with China leading the market. With the highest number of outdoor pools, North American contributed the highest share in the segment in terms of unit shipment. Factors such as affordability, low maintenance, and less complexity in the installation are driving the segment.
The >20kW segment is expected to pose an absolute growth of 40% during the forecast period. Increased focus on booming commercial construction activities such as hotels, spas, and resorts can upscale market value in China, the US, and GCC countries. Pool heat pumps could be given preference in extreme weather conditions such as European markets where load requirements for pools are generally higher than others.
The residential segment is expected to pose an absolute growth of 39% by the end of 2025. As government bodies and associations are increasing the adoption of these pumps via rebates, financial incentives, the growth is expected to be certain during the next five years. The growth in sustainable housing construction projects is acting as an effective driver for pool heat pumps. North America is expected to generate an incremental growth of $590 million during the forecast period.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the pool heat pump market size and growth rate during the forecast period?
2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the pool heat pump market shares?
3. What is the growth of Asia Pacific pool heat pump market during the forecast period?
4. Who are the leading vendors in the market?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 OVERVIEW
8 Impact Of COVID-19
8.1 COVID-19 Impact
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
9.1 Preference For Smart Pool Heat Pumps
9.2 Boom In Spa Industry
10 Market Growth Enablers
10.1 Need For Energy Efficiency And Sustainability
10.2 Favorable Government Policies And Incentives
10.3 Growth In Swimming Pool Construction
11 Market Restraints
11.1 High Installation And Upfront Costs
11.2 Low Awareness In Growing Economies
12 Market Landscape
12.1 Market Overview
12.2 Market Size & Forecast
12.3 Five Forces Analysis
13 Type
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
13.3 Market Overview
13.4 Air Source
13.5 Water/Geothermal Source
14 Capacity
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
14.3 Market Overview
14.4 (&lessThan; 10KW)
14.5 10KW - 20KW
14.6 (>20KW)
15 End User
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
15.3 Market Overview
16 Residential
16.1 Market Overview
17 Commercial
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
17.3 Market Overview
17.4 Hotels And Resorts
17.5 SPAS
17.6 Educational Institutions
17.7 Water Parks
17.8 Sports Club
17.9 Others
18 Geography
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)
18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)
18.3 Geographic Overview
Competitive Landscape
Prominent Vendors
Other Prominent Vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ueapp1
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: