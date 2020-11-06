Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pool Heat Pump Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The pool heat pump market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the period 2019-2025.



The industry is expected to offer opportunities as the shipment is likely to surpass two million units by 2025. The US, China, Australia, France, and Italy have been the major revenue contributors though the penetration level has remained low historically. With potential threats from solar and gas boiler heating, the competitive pool heating market is expected to be more strategic oriented with opportunities to increase global footprint.



It is estimated that over 85% of the revenue is expected to come from North America and Europe during the forecast period owing to the high acceptance level and vendor concentration. Swimming pools have become a major investment site for residential and commercial spaces. While they enhance the popularity and value of outdoor spaces, they also serve as the differentiator for leading resorts, hotels, and water parks.



Global Pool Heat Pump Market Segmentation



The global pool heat pump market research report includes a detailed segmentation by type, capacity, end-user, geography. The air source segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during 2019-2025. The growth is expected to be vital from India, Malaysia, Thailand, and Singapore, with China leading the market. With the highest number of outdoor pools, North American contributed the highest share in the segment in terms of unit shipment. Factors such as affordability, low maintenance, and less complexity in the installation are driving the segment.



The >20kW segment is expected to pose an absolute growth of 40% during the forecast period. Increased focus on booming commercial construction activities such as hotels, spas, and resorts can upscale market value in China, the US, and GCC countries. Pool heat pumps could be given preference in extreme weather conditions such as European markets where load requirements for pools are generally higher than others.



The residential segment is expected to pose an absolute growth of 39% by the end of 2025. As government bodies and associations are increasing the adoption of these pumps via rebates, financial incentives, the growth is expected to be certain during the next five years. The growth in sustainable housing construction projects is acting as an effective driver for pool heat pumps. North America is expected to generate an incremental growth of $590 million during the forecast period.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the pool heat pump market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the pool heat pump market shares?

3. What is the growth of Asia Pacific pool heat pump market during the forecast period?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope Of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 OVERVIEW



8 Impact Of COVID-19

8.1 COVID-19 Impact



9 Market Opportunities & Trends

9.1 Preference For Smart Pool Heat Pumps

9.2 Boom In Spa Industry



10 Market Growth Enablers

10.1 Need For Energy Efficiency And Sustainability

10.2 Favorable Government Policies And Incentives

10.3 Growth In Swimming Pool Construction



11 Market Restraints

11.1 High Installation And Upfront Costs

11.2 Low Awareness In Growing Economies



12 Market Landscape

12.1 Market Overview

12.2 Market Size & Forecast

12.3 Five Forces Analysis



13 Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

13.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

13.3 Market Overview

13.4 Air Source

13.5 Water/Geothermal Source



14 Capacity

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

14.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

14.3 Market Overview

14.4 (&lessThan; 10KW)

14.5 10KW - 20KW

14.6 (>20KW)



15 End User

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

15.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

15.3 Market Overview



16 Residential

16.1 Market Overview



17 Commercial

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

17.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

17.3 Market Overview

17.4 Hotels And Resorts

17.5 SPAS

17.6 Educational Institutions

17.7 Water Parks

17.8 Sports Club

17.9 Others



18 Geography

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Revenue)

18.2 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine (Unit Shipments)

18.3 Geographic Overview



Competitive Landscape



Prominent Vendors

Rheem Manufacturing Company

AquaCal

Pentair

Hayward Industries Inc.

Fluidra S.A.

Other Prominent Vendors

Aqualux International

CIAT

Daishiba

Nirvana Chauffe-piscine Inc

Viessmann Group

ZANTIA

PHNIX Eco-energy Solution Ltd.

Ascler

Venus Home Appliances

Dantherm Ltd.

Evo Industries Australia

Guangzhou Sprsun New Energy Technology Development Co.

Madimack

AquaPro Systems

GulfStream Manufacturing

Thermeau Industries Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ueapp1

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900