However, the increasing demand for natural refrigerants will act as an opportunity for the market.



Carbon dioxide is expected to be the fastest-growing type segment in the refrigerants market.

Carbon dioxide is used as a refrigerant in various applications such as supermarket/hypermarket, transport, industrial, and chillers.Its thermos-physical properties such as good heat transfer coefficient, negligible pressure loss, and low viscosity make it a potential refrigerant for these applications.



Carbon dioxide is estimated to be the fastest-growing refrigerant during the forecast period.Inorganic refrigerants such as carbon dioxide are mostly used in supermarket/hypermarket and the pharmaceutical & food industry.



Factors such as the growing organized retail sector and increasing infrastructure spending on supermarkets with large sales areas are driving the demand for carbon dioxide in the region.



The split ACs application is projected to account for the largest share, in terms of volume and value, of the overall refrigerants market between 2018 and 2023.

Split ACs is estimated to be the largest application segment in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.Refrigerants have a high demand in the split ACs application in APAC.



This is due to the surge in the building & construction end-use industry, high economic growth rate, and an increasing standard of living and disposable income. Economic & demographic growth, increasing residential building activities, growing urbanization, and housing construction expenditure are the important drivers of the refrigerants market in the split ACs application.



APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing refrigerants market during the forecast period, in terms of volume.

APAC is the fastest-growing refrigerants market.The rising disposable income of consumers along with the changing lifestyle plays a significant role in boosting the refrigerants market.



The market growth of refrigerants in the region is mainly attributed to China – the largest refrigerants market globally.Large consumer markets and lower cost of production in India and China are driving the region’s refrigerants market.



Moreover, rapid urbanization, demand for domestic consumer appliances, and the reviving infrastructure industry in countries such as Thailand and Indonesia are expected to support the growth of the refrigerants market in Southeast Asia during the forecast period.

In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments identified through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. A breakdown of the profiles of the primary interviewees are as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 45%, Tier 2 - 30%, and Tier 3 - 25%

• By Designation: C-Level - 46%, Director Level - 25%, and Others - 29%

• By Region: North America - 27%, Europe - 27%, APAC - 33%, South America - 7%, and Middle East & Africa - 6%,



The key market players profiled in the report include Arkema S.A. (France), Dongyue Group Co. Ltd. (China), Honeywell International Inc. (US), The Chemours Company (US), The Linde Group (Ireland), Air Liquide (France), Sinochem Lantian Co. Ltd. (China), Daikin Industries (Japan), Mexichem (Mexico), and Asahi Glass Corporation (Japan).



• Impact of COVID-19 on Refrigerants Market



