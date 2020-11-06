New York, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Food Antioxidants Market by Source, Application, Type, Form, Region - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04608257/?utm_source=GNW

It is estimated to account for 52.4 KT in 2020 and is projected to account for 68.1 KT in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing demand for poultry, changing consumer preferences due to fast-paced lifestyles, and increased need for natural antioxidants in food products is driving the market for food antioxidants during the forecast period.



The market for natural type of antioxidants is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

The natural segment is the most dominant as well as fastest growing type in the food antioxidants market.Natural antioxidants are the oxidants that are found in natural sources, such as fruits, vegetables, spices & herbs, and botanical extracts.



Natural antioxidants can be found in all plant parts such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, leaves, roots, and barks.There are several common natural antioxidants, which are found in everyday foods, the most common of which being vitamin C (ascorbic acid), vitamin E (tocopherols), vitamin A (carotenoids), various polyphenols, including flavonoids, anthocyanins, lycopene (a type of carotenoid), and coenzyme Q10, also known as Ubiquitin, which is a type of protein.



Natural antioxidants are synthesized by plants (e.g., vitamins and other naturally occurring chemicals in our food). Natural antioxidants are found in most fresh foods.



The prepared meat & poultry segment accounted for the largest share in the food antioxidants market.



The prepared meat & poultry products segment accounts for the largest share and is also projected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.In 2019, the global poultry market increased significantly.



The countries with the highest volumes of poultry consumption in 2019 were China, the U.S, and Brazil, with a combined 40% share of global consumption. These countries were followed by Russia, Mexico, India, Japan, Indonesia, Iran, South Africa, Malaysia, and Myanmar, which together accounted for a further 21%. There is a significant increase for poultry meat therefore people are engaging in poultry farming and animal rearing to fulfil this demand. This has eventually caused a rise in demand for natural antioxidants in the meat & poultry products.

The use of antioxidants can extend the shelf life of meat & poultry products.Prepared meat & poultry products consisting of fat along with unsaturated fatty acids undergo oxidative degradation during storage.



Antioxidants hinder lipid oxidation and reduce rancidity without any undesirable impact on the nutritional or sensory properties, resulting in quality preservation and extension of shelf life of meat & poultry products.

Endogenous factors in live muscle can prevent lipid oxidation. However, these factors are lost during the conversion and processing of muscle to meat.



Botanical extracts segment in the natural food antioxidants is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2020 and 2025.

The botanical extracts segment in the natural food antioxidants is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Botanical extracts are used as ingredients in the food & beverage industry for the function of modifying flavors, aroma, or nutritional quality.



Botanical extracts also impart properties, such as enhanced flavor, extended shelf life, and reduced microbial spoilage.They are extracted from the tissue of a plant, usually by treating them with a solvent, such as alcohol or water.



Botanical extracts are included in food & beverage products for their various properties, which include enhanced organoleptic characteristics and improved nutritional profile.



The petroleum-derived segment in synthetic food antioxidants accounted for largest share during the forecast period.

Petroleum is also one of the major sources from which synthetic antioxidants such as BHA, BHT, and TBHQ are extracted.Food antioxidants extracted from petroleum contain statins and vitamin E, which help prevent cholesterol, cardiovascular diseases and prevent food from free radical damage.



The growth rate in Europe is lower as many countries in Europe prefer natural antioxidants as compared to synthetic antioxidants due to the safety issues associated with the latter.

Asia Pacific market for food antioxidants is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. “

The food antioxidants market is estimated to grow significantly in the Asia Pacific region.The Asia Pacific market is one of the largest consumers of food antioxidants and is growing at a fastest rate.



The Asia Pacific food & beverages sector is greatly influenced by the consumer preference for healthy eating, the trend towards natural and organic foods, and the growing need for convenience food products.With emerging economies, growing industrialization, increasing demand for processed foods, and consumer preference for quality products, ingredient suppliers are becoming increasingly optimistic about the growth of the food & beverage industry.



These trends and preferences have created a need for new additives in foods, despite the increasing awareness about the health hazards associated with synthetic food additives.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and sub-segments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with the key experts.



The breakup of the profiles of primary participants is as follows:

• By Manufacturers: Tier 1 – 65%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation: CXOs – 40%, Directors – 30%, Others – 30%

• By Geography: Europe – 45%, Asia Pacific – 25%, North America – 10%, South America – 5%, and RoW – 15%



Some of the major players in the market include Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Kemin Industries, Inc. (US)., BASF SE (Germany), DuPont (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Frutarom Ltd (Israel), Barentz Group (Netherlands), Camlin Fine Sciences, Ltd (India), Kalsec Inc. (US), and BTSA (Spain).



