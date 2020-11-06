Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Electronics Health Records (EHR) Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U.S. Electronic Health Record Market Report



The U.S. electronic health record market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 6% during the period 2019-2025.



INDUSTRY INSIGHTS



The U.S. EHR market is expected to be driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic disorders and the outbreak of pandemics. About 6 in 10 adults in the US have a chronic disease, according to the National Center for Chronic Disease Prevention and Health Promotion 2019. An increase in the prevalence of acute and chronic diseases, including several heart diseases, diabetes, cancer, pandemic such as COVID-19, high awareness regarding the benefits of electronic healthcare records are likely to fuel the growth of the market in the US.



EHRs offer a range of advantages to healthcare providers and patients, which ultimately increases productivity and patient satisfaction. The increasing adoption of software solutions such as data mining, clinical decision support system, and clinical trial management systems will propel the demand for EHR systems. A growing number of medical professionals opt for technologically advanced data management systems to save time and resources.



The phenomenal spread of COVID-19 in the US has increased the growth of the U.S. telehealth market. Telehealth services inpatient portals have eased overcrowding in hospitals and have allowed remote monitoring of patients, thereby decreasing the spread of the virus.



U.S. Electronic Health Records Market Segmentation



This research report includes a detailed segmentation by end-user, deployment, application. In 2019, the hospital segment was the largest end-user segment. It generates tremendous medical data daily. Hence, EHRs have become an integral part of patient data management owing to the convenience and increased productivity. The benefits offered by in-house EHR systems, including cost factor and time saving to large-scaled hospitals, are responsible for the revenue growth.



Nearly 90% of hospitals across the country used electronic health record systems in 2018. Computerized prescriber-order-entry (CPOE) systems with clinical decision support are used by 96% of hospitals, according to the ASHP National Survey of Pharmacy Practice in Hospital Settings: Prescribing and Transcribing-2016.



In 2019, the clinical application of electronic healthcare records dominated the U.S. electronic health records market with a share of around 30%. One of the key EHR application areas in the healthcare system is clinical patient care. The use of EHRs as a source of data in clinical investigations could involve additional considerations, planning, and management. The demand for complete, up-to-date, and accurate medical records drives the adoption of EHR in the clinical segment.



On-premise deployment involves hosting the EHR software on in-house servers maintained and implemented by an organization's IT team. Cloud-based is an online software-as-a-service implementation that hosts the software in the cloud where users access it via the internet. Both come with unique pros and cons that can impact decision-making. The cloud-based segment will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.



The cloud-based segment dominated the U.S. electronic health records market with a share of 56% for 2019. An increasing number of hospitals have shifted their preference for EMR systems from on-premise to cloud-based models, contributing to their market growth. Cloud EHR systems have a lower cost than on-premise products. Since cloud-based EHRs do not require capital investment in hardware, software, and network personnel, they are economical to implement and operate.



By Deployment

Cloud-based Software

On-premise Software

By Application

Clinical

Administrative

Reporting in Healthcare Systems

Healthcare Financing

Clinical Research

By End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Specialty Centers

Others

INSIGHTS BY VENDORS



The electronic health record (EHR) giant Epic continued to amass a greater share of the US hospital market in 2019. The presence of major companies, continuous progress in healthcare settings, and the expansion of healthcare IT infrastructure drive the U.S. electronic health records market. The electronic healthcare record market is in a growth stage, and it has achieved popularity and high penetration in developed countries such as the US. Allscripts, Cerner, E-clinical Works, and EPIC are the major vendors in the US market.



Prominent Vendors

Allscripts

Athenahealth Inc.

Cerner Corporation

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems

Other Prominent Vendors

Amkai Solutions EHR

Amrita Medical Solutions

Angel Systems

Askesis Development Group

Cantata Health

CGI

Co Centrix

Credible

DSS

Empower Systems

Evident

FEI Systems

GE Healthcare

Harris Healthcare

Health Care Software (HCS)

ICANotes

Indian Health Services

Infomedika

InterSystems

Marshfield Clinic

McKesson

MedConnect

MedEZ

Medsphere Systems Corp.

Meta Healthcare IT Solutions

MEDITECH

MindLinc

Morris Systems

Netsmart Technologies

NextGen

NTT Data

Optimus EMR

Point Click Care

Prognosis Innovation Healthcare

PsyTech Solutions

Qualifacts Systems

Remarkable Health

Sigma Care

Sigmund Software

Source Medical Solutions

Technomad

Tenzing Medical

Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation (UDSMR)

VeraSuite

World VistA

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the U.S. EHR market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the electronic health record market shares?

3. What is the growth of cloud-based software segment in the electronic medical records market?

4. Who are the leading vendors and what are their market shares?

5. How is COVID-19 impacting the market growth of U.S. electronic health records market share?



