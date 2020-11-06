ST. LOUIS, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during first quarter of fiscal 2021:

Nov 12:Exane BNP Paribas Virtual Silicon Valley Tour
 Investor meeting only
 Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer
  
Nov 17:Needham Security, Networking & Communications Conference - Virtual
 Investor meetings only
 Angela Logothetis, Amdocs head of product management and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
  
Dec 1:42nd Nasdaq Investor Conference – Virtual
 8:30 am ET Webcast presentation + investor meetings
 Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
  
Dec 2:42nd Nasdaq Investor Conference – Virtual
 Investor meetings only
 Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
  
Dec 3:Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference - Virtual
 8:40 am ET Webcast presentation + investor meetings
 Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
  
Dec 7:Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors Conference
 Investor meetings only
 Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs chief strategy officer & group president and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
  
Dec 9:UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference
 Investor meetings only
 Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs chief strategy officer & group president and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
  
Dec 10:Barclays TMT Conference – Virtual
 8:30 am ET Webcast presentation + investor meetings
 Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations
  
Dec 14:Cowen’s 7th Annual Networking Summit – Virtual
 Investor meetings only
 Angela Logothetis, Amdocs head of product management and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Webcast presentation information and additional details to be available at https://investors.amdocs.com.

About Amdocs

About Amdocs

Amdocs’ purpose is to enrich lives and progress society, using creativity and technology to build a better connected world. Amdocs and its 25,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit Amdocs at www.amdocs.com.

