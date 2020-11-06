ST. LOUIS, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced it will attend the following investor conferences during first quarter of fiscal 2021:

Nov 12: Exane BNP Paribas Virtual Silicon Valley Tour Investor meeting only Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer Nov 17: Needham Security, Networking & Communications Conference - Virtual Investor meetings only Angela Logothetis, Amdocs head of product management and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations Dec 1: 42nd Nasdaq Investor Conference – Virtual 8:30 am ET Webcast presentation + investor meetings Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations Dec 2: 42nd Nasdaq Investor Conference – Virtual Investor meetings only Shuky Sheffer, Amdocs president & chief executive officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations Dec 3: Credit Suisse 24th Annual Technology Conference - Virtual 8:40 am ET Webcast presentation + investor meetings Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations Dec 7: Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors Conference Investor meetings only Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs chief strategy officer & group president and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations Dec 9: UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference Investor meetings only Anthony Goonetilleke, Amdocs chief strategy officer & group president and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations Dec 10: Barclays TMT Conference – Virtual 8:30 am ET Webcast presentation + investor meetings Tamar Rapaport-Dagim, Amdocs chief financial officer & chief operating officer and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations Dec 14: Cowen’s 7th Annual Networking Summit – Virtual Investor meetings only Angela Logothetis, Amdocs head of product management and Matt Smith, Amdocs head of Investor Relations

Webcast presentation information and additional details to be available at https://investors.amdocs.com.



Amdocs and its 25,000 employees partner with the leading players in the communications and media industry, enabling next-generation experiences in 85 countries. Our cloud-native, open and dynamic portfolio of digital solutions, platforms and services brings greater choice, faster time to market and flexibility, to better meet the evolving needs of our customers as they drive growth, transform and take their business to the cloud. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.1 billion in fiscal 2019.

