HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UTStarcom (“UTStarcom” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:UTSI), a global telecommunications infrastructure provider, announced today the Company’s progress in the development of a disaggregated router platform optimized for use in 5G Transport Networks. Importantly, UTStarcom recently secured a win of a RFP for joint development of a disaggregated platform for 5G transport with one of the major telecom operators in China.



Scope of the project includes development of a chassis-based modular redundant white box hardware platform, ONIE (Open Network Install Environment) integration, implementation of hardware drivers and APIs enabling seamless SONiC support over Intel x86 CPU and Broadcom DNX switch chip, as well as integration of certain UTStarcom’s software modules to implement advanced features such as PTP (Precision Time Protocol), SyncE (Synchronous Ethernet) and chassis redundancy into the customer’s NOS (Network Operating System) based on the SONiC open source network operating system.

UTStarcom has completed hardware development and delivered first batch of test units for NOS porting and testing to the customer. Field deployment is expected to start in 2021.

UTStarcom’s Senior Vice President of Product & Technology, Mr. Steven Chen, commented, "We are excited about this project win at a major telecom operator in China, as it validates UTStarcom’s technology leadership and ongoing R&D efforts in 5G transport. Disaggregation of hardware and software in telecommunication networks, and more specifically in 5G transport networks, is an increasingly important technology. It has the potential to reduce capex and opex of transport networks, while enabling the support of a variety of requirements in a flexible and cost-efficient manner. The requirements include huge network capacity, scalability, synchronization delivery, network slicing, and a number of others.”

Mr. Chen continued, “We believe that with its rich telecom industry background and flexible design culture of customer-centric tailored products, UTStarcom is well positioned to fill the gap building full-featured telecom-grade redundant modular disaggregated (white box) routers optimized for access and aggregation in 5G transport networks as well as suitable for many other applications.”

The ongoing development of a disaggregated solution is an important step within the Company’s overall strategy to support 5G networks rollouts by delivering advanced transport network infrastructure products designed and optimized for 5G. As part of this strategy, the Company released earlier this year its advanced high-performance SkyFlux Converged Packet Transport integrated platform based on SR and FlexE technologies. The development of the disaggregated packet transport platform utilizes the Company’s expertise in telecom networks and carrier-grade products design to address the market demand for cost-effective and flexible 5G transport network edge/access and aggregation products based on open architectures.

About UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

UTStarcom is committed to helping network operators offer their customers the most innovative, reliable and cost-effective communication services. UTStarcom offers high performance advanced equipment optimized for the most rapidly growing network functions, such as mobile backhaul, metro aggregation and broadband access. UTStarcom has operations and customers around the world, with a special focus on Japan and India. UTStarcom was founded in 1991 and listed its shares on the Nasdaq Market in 2000 (symbol: UTSI). For more information about UTStarcom, please visit http://www.utstar.com.

