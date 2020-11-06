New York, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ventilators Market by Mobility, Type, Mode, Interface, End-User Covid-19 Impact - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04109728/?utm_source=GNW

However, factors such as dearth of skilled medical workers, reimbursement concerns, complications associated with the use of ventilators, reluctance among physicians for the adoption of new technologies are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent during the forecast period.



The intensive care ventilators segment to grow at the largest share of the ventilators market.

On the basis of mobility, the market for the ventilators is segmented into intensive care ventilators and portable/transportable ventilators.The intensive care ventilators segment accounted for the largest share of the ventilators market.



The large share of the intensive care ventilators segment can be attributed to the rising number of intensive care beds equipped with ventilators. The increasing ICU admission due to COVID-19 and readmissions in developed countries coupled with appropriate reimbursement is also responsible for the large share of the ICU ventilators segment.



The adult/pediatric ventilators segment to grow at the highest growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of type, the market for the ventilators is segmented into adult/pediatric ventilators and neonatal/infant ventilators.The adult/pediatric ventilators segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the ventilators market during the forecast period.



Growth in this segment is largely driven by the large adult population suffering from COVID-19, chronic diseases such as COPD & asthma, the high prevalence of smoking, and the rising geriatric population.



The invasive ventilationsegment to grow at the largest share of the ventilators market.

On the basis of interface, the market for ventilators is segmented into invasive ventilation and non-invasive ventilation segment.The invasive ventilation segment accounted for the largest share of the ventilators market.



Growth in the invasive ventilation market can be attributed to increasing severity in COVID-19 patients and the rising prevalence of respiratory diseases, neurological diseases, and sleeping disorders.



Advantageous of combined-mode ventilation over other modes are driving market growth for combined-mode ventilation.

Based on the mode of ventilation, the ventilators market is segmented into volume-mode ventilation, pressure-mode ventilation, combined-mode ventilation, and other modes.The combined-mode ventilation segment accounted for the largest share of the ventilators market.



The large share of the segment is attributed to its advantages over conventional pressure-mode ventilation and volume-mode ventilation. The ability of combined-mode ventilation to provide both modes of ventilation makes it a desirable product in the ventilators market



The emergency medical servicessegment to grow at the highest growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the ventilators market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care, ambulatory care center, and emergency medical services.The emergency medical services segment is projected to witness the highest growth in the ventilators market during the forecast period.



Growth in this segment is attributed to the high incidence of trauma injuries, such as road accidents and falls, sports injuries, and criminal injuries.



North America to dominate the ventilators market during the forecast period

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the ventilators market in 2019, followed by Europe. The dominance of the North American region can be attributed to the rising geriatric population, high prevalence of smoking, high prevalence of respiratory diseases, increasing COVID-19 patient volume, highly developed healthcare system, high healthcare expenditure, and major market players in the US.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–34%, Tier 2–38%, and Tier 3–28%

• By Designation: C-level–26%, Director Level–35%, and Others–39%

• By Region: North America–17%, Europe–39%, Asia Pacific–28%, Latin America- 8%, Middle East & Africa – 8%



The prominent players in the global ventilators market are Philips Healthcare (Netherlands), ResMed Inc. (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited (New Zealand), Drägerwerk AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), Nihon Kohden Corporation (Japan), Getinge AB (Sweden), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Air Liquide (France), Vyaire Medical, Inc. (US), GE Healthcare (US), Hamilton Medical (Switzerland), Smiths Group plc (UK), Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (US), Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd, (China), aXcent Medical GmbH (Germany), Metran Co., Ltd (Japan), MAGNAMED (Brazil), Avasarala Technologies Ltd (India), Airon Corporation (Florida), TRITON Electronic Systems Ltd. (Russia), Bio-Med Devices, Inc. (US), Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (US), HEYER Medical AG (Germany), and Leistung (Argentina).



Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the market for various ventilators and their adoption pattern.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the global ventilators market and different segments such as type, mobility, mode, interface, end user, and regions.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product& service offerings, and recent developments.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global ventilators market

• Product & Service Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product or service launches in the global ventilators market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions by mobility, type, mode, interface, end user, and regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global ventilators market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products& services of leading players in the global ventilators market



