Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facial Mask Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Facial Mask Market Report
The facial mask market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2025.
The use of natural ingredients based products beauty has been outperforming conventional beauty products in the last few years. Facial care products that feature natural claims are the highest selling in the global face mask market. The increasing recommendation by professionals to use organic products is driving the growth of the facial mask market.
Moreover, improving lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes in the APAC region are expected to drive market growth. There has been a growing trend among consumers toward natural facial care products. As consumers opt for synthetic free beauty care products, companies are focusing on naturally-derived, sustainable alternatives without impacting on the sensory experience. One of the major reasons behind the use of organic cosmetic products is allergies caused by chemical-based cosmetic products. Besides, the awareness of hazards caused by synthetic chemicals has propelled people to shift towards natural products.
Facial Mask Market Segmentation
The global facial mask market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, application, distribution, geography. The sheet facial mask segment has witnessed a steady growth in the developing economies in the last few years. This factor has resulted in the increasing purchasing power of consumers, thereby boosting the purchase of sheet face mask.
The rapid growth can also be attributed to the increasing disposable income among consumers, which is driving the utilization of beauty and personal care products in the global facial market. The cream mask segment is gaining pace, and businesses have started understanding the benefit of analytics in the existing highly dynamic business environment. With the increase in the volume of business data and the shift from traditional data analysis platforms to self-service business analytics, the segment is likely to observe growth.
Hydrated and well-moisturized masks segment is expected to witness high growth in APAC on account of high pollution rates and stressful lifestyles. Hence, consumers are constantly looking for products that focus on blemish/acne-prone skin, blackheads, dark circles, and sensitive skin. In Southeast Asia, Thailand is a major beauty facial mask market followed by Indonesia and the Philippines. The regions are witnessing consistent growth in the facial care market share.
Companies use different types of distribution channels, which include supermarkets, pharmacies, drug stores etc. Channels chosen for the distribution of the product are selected by manufacturing companies. Therefore, for face care products, consumers prefer to seek advice from qualified personnel that helps to review the product quality. The distribution for cosmetic products can take place via two methods - online and retail.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. What is the size of global facial mask market?
2. What are the key growth strategies of facial mask market players?
3. What is the market size of North America and Asia Pacific regions?
4. Which region will provide more business opportunities for face masks in future?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Increasing Demand for Organic Products
8.2 Personalization of Facial Masks
8.3 Growing Beauty Incubators and Technological Acquisitions
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Growing Skin Concerns
9.2 Product Innovation in Skincare
9.3 Increasing Unfavorable Climate
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Availability of Substitutes
10.2 Negative Effects of Using Facial Masks
10.3 Lack of Awareness
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 Market Size & Forecast
11.3 Five Forces Analysis
12 Facial Mask Market by Product
12.1 Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Overview
12.3 Sheet Mask
12.4 Cream Mask
12.5 Clay Mask
12.6 Peel-Off Mask
12.7 Thermal Mask
12.8 Warm Oil Mask
12.9 Other Masks
13 Facial Mask Market by Application
13.1 Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Overview
13.3 Hydration & Relaxation
13.4 Brightening
13.5 Anti-Aging
13.6 Acne/Blemishes
13.7 Others
14 Facial Mask Market by Distribution
14.1 Overview
14.2 Online
14.3 Retail
15 Facial Mask Market by Geography
15.1 Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
Competitive Landscape
Prominent Vendors
Other Prominent Vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ceixjn
