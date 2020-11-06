Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facial Mask Market- Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Global Facial Mask Market Report



The facial mask market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8% during the period 2019-2025.



The use of natural ingredients based products beauty has been outperforming conventional beauty products in the last few years. Facial care products that feature natural claims are the highest selling in the global face mask market. The increasing recommendation by professionals to use organic products is driving the growth of the facial mask market.



Moreover, improving lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes in the APAC region are expected to drive market growth. There has been a growing trend among consumers toward natural facial care products. As consumers opt for synthetic free beauty care products, companies are focusing on naturally-derived, sustainable alternatives without impacting on the sensory experience. One of the major reasons behind the use of organic cosmetic products is allergies caused by chemical-based cosmetic products. Besides, the awareness of hazards caused by synthetic chemicals has propelled people to shift towards natural products.



Facial Mask Market Segmentation



The global facial mask market research report includes a detailed segmentation by product type, application, distribution, geography. The sheet facial mask segment has witnessed a steady growth in the developing economies in the last few years. This factor has resulted in the increasing purchasing power of consumers, thereby boosting the purchase of sheet face mask.



The rapid growth can also be attributed to the increasing disposable income among consumers, which is driving the utilization of beauty and personal care products in the global facial market. The cream mask segment is gaining pace, and businesses have started understanding the benefit of analytics in the existing highly dynamic business environment. With the increase in the volume of business data and the shift from traditional data analysis platforms to self-service business analytics, the segment is likely to observe growth.



Hydrated and well-moisturized masks segment is expected to witness high growth in APAC on account of high pollution rates and stressful lifestyles. Hence, consumers are constantly looking for products that focus on blemish/acne-prone skin, blackheads, dark circles, and sensitive skin. In Southeast Asia, Thailand is a major beauty facial mask market followed by Indonesia and the Philippines. The regions are witnessing consistent growth in the facial care market share.



Companies use different types of distribution channels, which include supermarkets, pharmacies, drug stores etc. Channels chosen for the distribution of the product are selected by manufacturing companies. Therefore, for face care products, consumers prefer to seek advice from qualified personnel that helps to review the product quality. The distribution for cosmetic products can take place via two methods - online and retail.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the size of global facial mask market?

2. What are the key growth strategies of facial mask market players?

3. What is the market size of North America and Asia Pacific regions?

4. Which region will provide more business opportunities for face masks in future?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Increasing Demand for Organic Products

8.2 Personalization of Facial Masks

8.3 Growing Beauty Incubators and Technological Acquisitions



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growing Skin Concerns

9.2 Product Innovation in Skincare

9.3 Increasing Unfavorable Climate



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Availability of Substitutes

10.2 Negative Effects of Using Facial Masks

10.3 Lack of Awareness



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Five Forces Analysis



12 Facial Mask Market by Product

12.1 Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Overview

12.3 Sheet Mask

12.4 Cream Mask

12.5 Clay Mask

12.6 Peel-Off Mask

12.7 Thermal Mask

12.8 Warm Oil Mask

12.9 Other Masks



13 Facial Mask Market by Application

13.1 Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Overview

13.3 Hydration & Relaxation

13.4 Brightening

13.5 Anti-Aging

13.6 Acne/Blemishes

13.7 Others



14 Facial Mask Market by Distribution

14.1 Overview

14.2 Online

14.3 Retail



15 Facial Mask Market by Geography

15.1 Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Geographic Overview



Competitive Landscape



Prominent Vendors

Avon Products

Estee Lauder Companies

Johnson & Johnson

L'Oreal

LVMH

Other Prominent Vendors

Arbonne International

Avalon Natural Products

Bellow Cosmetics Co. Ltd.

Boss Biological Technique

Bio Republic

Bioxidea

Cosmedix

Clarins Group

Chanel

Decleor Paris

Eminence Organics

Elizabeth Arden

ES Cosmetics

Face Shop

Guangzhou Emeline Daily Chemical

Guangzhou Soyawa Bio-Technology Company

Himalaya Drug Company

Hainan Jiebao Nonwoven Product

Innisfree Corporation

Kao Corporation

Kracie Holdings

Montagne Jeunesse

Mary Kay

Norsen Nonwoven Products

Mario Badescu Skin Care

Oskia Skincare Limited

Ren

Starskin

The Body Shop International

Tony Moly

Yunos

