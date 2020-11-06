Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial & Institutional Disinfectant & Sanitizers Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 11% during the period 2019-2025.



The global industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market is likely to witness significant growth in the coming years. One of the main factors driving the demand for hygiene solutions is the outbreak of the COVID-19, which has been designated a global pandemic by the WHO.



The rise in awareness of personal hygiene and the increased focus on a safe work environment has further propelled the demand for hygiene solutions worldwide. The market is witnessing the increased demand from the healthcare, hospitality, and manufacturing sectors.



The study considers the present scenario of the industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market and its market dynamics for the period 2019-2025. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.



Industrial & Institutional Disinfectants & Sanitizers Market Segmentation



The global Industrial & Institutional Disinfectants & Sanitizers market research report includes a detailed segmentation by distribution, product, composition, end-user, and geography. The sanitizer segment will grow at a staggering CAGR of over 16% during 2019-2025. Gel-based sanitizers are likely to witness maximum growth in industrial settings as they are highly effective in killing germs and viruses. Liquid-hand sanitizers perform quickly, while gel-based ones take some time to act.



Hence, workers involved in painting and oiling activities tend to prefer liquid-based over other sanitizer types. The increased consumer awareness of hygiene among workers and professionals has increased worldwide disinfectant demand considerably. The globally unprecedented rates of damage triggered by the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic culminated in intensified demand for surface disinfectants.



Disinfectants & sanitizer products are primarily sold through a variety of distribution channels such as mass-market players, wholesale distributors, direct procurement. Dealers & distributors are key channels, which constitutes a close to 35% share in distributing the sanitizer products. Direct procurement boosts cost understanding and procedure outcomes and also impacts hospital pharmacies' procurement activities. Electronic procurement eliminates the expense of planning and processing inventory orders and invoices and allows purchasing processes to be closely connected to manufacturing structures. This process reduces the time-consuming and inefficient mistakes from manual data entry.



Ethyl alcohol-based hygiene solutions have witnessed high demand during the outbreak of COVID-19. This is because they are 40% more effective against the virus than normal solutions. Besides, the CDC advises hand hygiene solutions with the concentration of a minimum of 60% ethanol can make viruses, genetically linked and identical physical properties to COVID-19, inactivate. Isopropyl alcohol is the most widely employed as a sanitizing agent.



The global disinfectants and sanitizers market is expected to touch over $4.5 billion in 2020 because of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. After the eruption of the pandemic, sanitizers have become a vital part of workplaces and government offices. People working in these places are frequently exposed to dirt, dust, rocks, comprising a wide variety of germs and infections. The healthcare sector has been one of the key contributors to the sanitizers and disinfection equipment market.



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. What is the surface disinfectant market size and growth rate during the forecast period?

2. What are the factors impacting the growth of the industrial & institutional disinfectants & sanitizers market share?

3. What are the drivers, trends, and restraints in the hand hygiene market?

4. Who are the leading vendors in the surface disinfectant market, and what are their market shares?

5. What is the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the I&I disinfectants & sanitizers market share?



Segmentation by Distribution

Mass Market Players

Drug Stores/Pharmacies

Wholesale Distributors/Stockists

Direct Procurement

Dealers & Distributors

Other Retail

Segmentation by Product

Sanitizers

Disinfectants

Segmentation by Composition

IPA-based

Ethyl Alcohol-based

Quats-based

Chlorine-based

Others

Segmentation by End-user

Institutional

Healthcare

F&B

Automotive & Aerospace

Laundry Care

Metal & Fabric Manufacturing

Others

Prominent Vendors

The 3M Company

Ecolab

GOJO Industries

Procter & Gamble (P&G)

Reckitt Benckiser Group

The Unilever Group

Vi-Jon

Other Prominent Vendors

B. Braun Melsungen

Bath & Body Works

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Beitai Daily Chemical

Best Sanitizers

BODE Chemie

Cantel Medical

Cardinal Health

CarrollCLEAN

Chattem

Christeyns Food Hygiene

Cleenol Group

CleanWell

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Deb Group

Diversey

Dreumex

Dynarex Corporation

EcoHydra Technologies

Edgewell Personal Care

Fisher Scientific

GAMA Healthcare

Henkel

Kimberly-Clark

Kinnos

Kutol Products Company

Linkwell Deutschland

Lion Corporation

Medline Industries

Metrex Research

Nice-Pak Products

Pal International

Parker Laboratories

Safetec of America

Sani Professional

Schulke & Mayr Company

S.C. Johnson & Son

Steris

Stryker

The Himalaya Drug Company

Unicharm

UPS Hygiene

Vectair Systems

Whiteley Corporation

Zoono Group

