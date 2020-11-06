Company announcement No 26-2020

6 November 2020

Pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them must notify the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority and notify North Media A/S of transactions related to shares in North Media A/S.

North Media A/S hereby makes public pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council on market abuse the following information received from persons discharging managerial responsibilities in North Media A/S and/or persons closely related with them (see attached).

The transactions are:

Name Holdings before transaction,

no. of shares Transaction,

no. of shares Holdings after transaction,

no. of shares Ulrik Falkner Thagesen (acquisition) 0 2,750 2,750

For further information

Kåre Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, mobile +45 25 65 21 45

