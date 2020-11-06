Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Photovoltaic Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Application; Type; Component" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The photovoltaic market in the Asia Pacific was valued at US $94.81 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 407.93 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period. Several initiatives have been taken by governments in APAC to minimize the cost of the overall set-up to maximize the far-reaching benefits of an on-grid option in rural electrification, along with uplifting the focus toward sustainable environmental conditions. Moreover, several countries, such as China have established policies to enhance the production level of photovoltaic solar power energy. Further, several public and private associations have been established to fuel the demand for photovoltaic systems across the world. These factors are likely to drive the photovoltaic market in Asia Pacific.
The inorganic components segment by type led the photovoltaic market with a decent market share in 2019. The inorganic semiconductor materials used to produce photovoltaic cells include amorphous and microcrystalline Si, the III-V compounds and alloys, CdTe, crystalline, multicrystalline, chalcopyrite compound, and copper indium gallium diselenide (CIGS).
Overall size of the photovoltaic market in Asia-Pacific has been derived using primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Asia-Pacific photovoltaic market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the photovoltaic based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Asia-Pacific region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate and analyze the data. The participants who take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Photovoltaic industry. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and Kaneka Corporation are among the market players present in the Asia Pacific photovoltaic market.
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Scope of the Study
1.2 Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Photovoltaic Market, by Application
1.3.2 Photovoltaic Market, by Type
1.3.3 Photovoltaic Market, by Component
1.3.4 Photovoltaic Market, by Country
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Photovoltaic Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 Asia Pacific
5. Photovoltaic Market - Asia-Pacific Market Analysis
5.1 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Market Overview
5.2 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Market Forecast and Analysis
6. Photovoltaic Market - Key Industry Dynamics
6.1 Key Market Drivers
6.1.1 Rise in Demand for Electricity and Shift Over the Renewable Form of Energy
6.1.2 Supportive Government Policies for Support the Use of Solar Energy
6.2 Key Market Restraints
6.2.1 Fluctuating Economic and Political Conditions
6.3 Key Market Opportunities
6.3.1 Adoption of Photovoltaic Paints
6.4 Key Future Trends
6.4.1 Installation of Standalone Systems
6.5 Impact Analysis
7. Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Market Analysis - By Type
7.1 Overview
7.2 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, by Type, 2018 & 2027
7.3 Organic Components
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Organic Components Photovoltaic Market Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Bn)
7.4 Inorganic Components
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Inorganic Components Photovoltaic Market, Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ Bn)
8. Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Market Analysis - By Component
8.1 Overview
8.2 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Component, 2018 & 2027
8.3 Cells
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Cells Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Bn)
8.4 Optics
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Optics Market Revenue Forecasts to 2027 (US$ Bn)
8.5 Trackers
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Asia-Pacific Trackers Market Revenue forecast to 2027 (US$ Bn)
9. Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Market Analysis - by Application
9.1 Overview
9.2 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Application, 2018 & 2027
9.3 Commercial Applications
9.3.1 Overview
9.3.2 Asia-Pacific Commercial Applications in Photovoltaic Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 (US$ BN)
9.4 Residential Application
9.4.1 Overview
9.4.2 Asia-Pacific Residential Application in Photovoltaic Revenue Forecast to 2027 (US$ BN)
9.5 Utility Application
9.5.1 Overview
9.5.2 Asia-Pacific Utility Application in Photovoltaic Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ BN)
10. Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Market - Country Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027
10.2.1 Asia-Pacific Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, by Country
10.2.1.1 Australia Photovoltaic Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ BN)
10.2.1.1.1 Australia Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Application
10.2.1.1.2 Australia Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Type
10.2.1.1.3 Australia Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Component
10.2.1.2 China Photovoltaic Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ BN)
10.2.1.2.1 China Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Application
10.2.1.2.2 China Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Type
10.2.1.2.3 China Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Component
10.2.1.3 Japan Photovoltaic Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ BN)
10.2.1.3.1 Japan Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Application
10.2.1.3.2 Japan Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Type
10.2.1.3.3 Japan Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Component
10.2.1.4 India Photovoltaic Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ BN)
10.2.1.4.1 India Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Application
10.2.1.4.2 India Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Type
10.2.1.4.3 India Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Component
10.2.1.5 South Korea Photovoltaic Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ BN)
10.2.1.5.1 South Korea Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Application
10.2.1.5.2 South Korea Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Type
10.2.1.5.3 South Korea Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Component
10.2.1.6 Taiwan Photovoltaic Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ BN)
10.2.1.6.1 Taiwan Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Application
10.2.1.6.2 Taiwan Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Type
10.2.1.6.3 Taiwan Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Component
10.2.1.7 Rest of APAC Photovoltaic Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ BN)
10.2.1.7.1 Rest of APAC Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Application
10.2.1.7.2 Rest of APAC Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Type
10.2.1.7.3 Rest of APAC Photovoltaic Market Breakdown, By Component
11. Company Profiles
11.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
11.1.1 Key Facts
11.1.2 Business Description
11.1.3 Products and Services
11.1.4 Financial Overview
11.1.5 SWOT Analysis
11.2 Panasonic Corporation
11.2.1 Key Facts
11.2.2 Business Description
11.2.3 Products and Services
11.2.4 Financial Overview
11.2.5 SWOT Analysis
11.2.6 Key Developments
11.3 Kaneka Corporation
11.3.1 Key Facts
11.3.2 Business Description
11.3.3 Products and Services
11.3.4 Financial Overview
11.3.5 SWOT Analysis
11.3.6 Key Developments
11.4 Kyocera Corporation
11.4.1 Key Facts
11.4.2 Business Description
11.4.3 Products and Services
11.4.4 Financial Overview
11.4.5 SWOT Analysis
11.4.6 Key Developments
11.5 Sharp Corporation
11.5.1 Key Facts
11.5.2 Business Description
11.5.3 Products and Services
11.5.4 Financial Overview
11.5.5 SWOT Analysis
11.5.6 Key Developments
11.6 JA Solar Co., Ltd.
11.6.1 Key Facts
11.6.2 Business Description
11.6.3 Products and Services
11.6.4 Financial Overview
11.6.5 SWOT Analysis
11.6.6 Key Developments
11.7 Renesola Co. Ltd
11.7.1 Key Facts
11.7.2 Business Description
11.7.3 Products and Services
11.7.4 Financial Overview
11.7.5 SWOT Analysis
11.7.6 Key Developments
11.8 Trina Solar
11.8.1 Key Facts
11.8.2 Business Description
11.8.3 Products and Services
11.8.4 Financial Overview
11.8.5 SWOT Analysis
11.9 Jink Solar
11.9.1 Key Facts
11.9.2 Business Description
11.9.3 Products and Services
11.9.4 Financial Overview
11.9.5 SWOT Analysis
11.9.6 Key Developments
11.10 Shunfeng International Clean Energy Co., Ltd.
11.10.1 Key Facts
11.10.2 Business Description
11.10.3 Products and Services
11.10.4 Financial Overview
11.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12. Appendix
12.1 About the Publisher
12.2 Glossary of Terms
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vt9bms
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: