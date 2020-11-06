Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital MRO Market 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Digital Mro Market is Projected to Grow from USD 606 Million in 2020 to USD 1,809 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2020 to 2030.



The increasing digitalization of MRO to increase efficiency and reduce aircraft downtime is the key factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the digital MRO market. However, limited budgets that restrain the adoption of MRO hurdle the growth of this market.

The digital MRO market includes major players Boeing (US), General Electric (US), Lufthansa Technik (Germany), SAP (Germany), and IBM (US). These players have spread their business across various countries includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. COVID-19 has impacted their businesses as well. Industry experts believe that COVID-19 could affect digital MRO services by 30-40% globally in 2020.

The artificial intelligence segment of the market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2020 to 2030.

Based on application, the artificial intelligence segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing demand for predictive maintenance, part failure analysis, and troubleshooting.

Based on end-user, the MROs segment is projected to lead the digital MRO market across the forecast period



Based on end-user, the MROs segment is projected to lead during the forecast period. Due to the demand for workflow efficiency and reducing aircraft downtime, the market for MROs is expected to lead during the forecast period.

The North American region is estimated to account for the largest share of the digital MRO market in 2020

The digital MRO market in the North American region is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the high adoption of digitalization by MROs across the region. The MROs in this region are opting for solutions to optimize the complex repair and maintenance tasks with the help of advanced technologies such as robotics, digital twin, etc.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Digital MRO Market

4.2 Asia-Pacific Digital MRO Market, by End-user and Country

4.3 Europe Digital MRO Market, by Application

4.4 Digital MRO Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Predictive, Prescriptive, and Condition-Based Maintenance Through Data Shared by Connected Aircraft

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Software-As-A-Service (Saas)

5.2.1.3 Rising Need for Replacing Legacy Aviation Management Information Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Acquisition of Integrated MRO Software Suite

5.2.2.2 Lack of a Common Data Standard

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things (Iot), Artificial Intelligence (Ai), Blockchain, Augmented Reality (Ar), and Big Data Analytics by MROs

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand for 3D-Printed Parts and Robotic Inspection

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Compliance with Stringent Aviation Regulations

5.2.4.2 Increasing Cybersecurity Concerns

5.2.4.3 COVID-19 Impact: Reduced Global Demand for Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO)

5.3 Average Selling Price Trend, Usd

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Design & Engineering

5.4.2 Technology Development

5.4.3 Maintenance & Support

5.4.4 Simulation & Training

5.5 Ecosystem/Market Map

5.6 Case Studies

5.6.1 Wearables

5.6.1.1 Klm Engineering & Maintenance and Royal Netherlands Aerospace Centre (Nlr) Have Created a Joint Venture Called Nuveon for Developing Ar/Vr Based Solutions

5.6.2 Robotics

5.6.2.1 Air New Zealand Has Teamed Up with MRO Provider St Engineering for Trial Testing of Droscan, a Drone-Based Aircraft Inspection Solution

5.6.3 Digital Twin

5.6.3.1 GE Aviation is Producing a Digital Twin for Each Engine Being Manufactured

5.6.4 3D Printing

5.6.4.1 Eos Has Tied Up with Etihad Airways Engineering for MRO

5.6.4.2 Royal Netherlands Air Force to 3D Print Tools That Fit into the Custom-Made Parts of Aircraft

5.6.5 Predictive Analysis

5.6.5.1 Delta Ops Enters into a Contract with Airbus for Predictive Maintenance Technology

5.6.5.2 Thai Airways Partnered with Airbus for Developing Robotics for Predictive MRO

5.7 Digital MRO Market Scenarios (2016-2030)



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Technological Advancements in the Aviation Industry

6.2.1 Aviation Cloud

6.2.2 Internet of Things (IoT)

6.2.3 Prescriptive Maintenance

6.2.4 Augmented Reality

6.2.5 Blockchain Application in MRO

6.3 Transformation of Aviation Industry Through Data Science Revolution

6.3.1 Optimization of Operations

6.4 Emerging Trends

6.4.1 Maintenance On-The-Go

6.4.2 Increased Mobility

6.4.3 3D Printing

6.4.4 Big Data

6.5 Application Areas for New Technologies in Digital MRO Market

6.5.1 Introduction

6.5.2 Aviation Cloud Technology

6.5.3 Advanced Analytics and Digital Transformation

6.5.4 Data Routing

6.5.5 Artificial Intelligence

6.5.6 Internet of Things

6.6 Parameters for the Selection of an MRO Software

6.7 Innovations and Patent Registrations

6.8 Impact of Mega Trend - Aviation Cloud

7 Digital MRO Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Predictive Maintenance

7.2.1 Predictive Analysis Reduces Downtime and Increases Operational Efficiency for Airlines

7.3 Ar/Vr

7.3.1 Training

7.3.2 Operations

7.4 3D Printing

7.4.1 3D Printing in MRO is Expected to Help Reduce the Time Required to Source Parts During Maintenance

7.5 Blockchain

7.5.1 Blockchain is Useful in the Complex Supply Chain of MROs, Wherein Failure, the Risk of Cyberattacks, and High Cost are Involved

7.6 Artificial Intelligence

7.7 Robotics

7.7.2 Drones

7.7.3 Robots

7.8 Big Data Analytics

7.8.1 MROs Have Not Taken Advantage of Big Data for Maintenance Management to Help Reap Benefits, Such as Faster Turnaround Times, Increased Aircraft Availability, Cost Savings, and Fewer Maintenance Delays

7.9 Digital Twin

7.9.1 GE Utilizes Its Digital Twin Technology for Continuously Monitoring Aircraft Engines Produced Till Date for Performance Monitoring Using Its IoT Sensors

7.10 Internet of Things

7.10.1 Internet of Things is Expected to Help Reduce Unscheduled Maintenance, as All Connected Devices Continuously Feed Data into a Centralized System

8 Digital MRO Market, by Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Inspection

8.2.1 Advancements in the Robotics Technology are Expected to Lead to an Increase in the Demand for Robot-Based Inspection

8.3 Performance Monitoring

8.3.1 IoT Sensors Provide Real-Time Information About Aircraft Engine Components, Which Helps in the Improvement of Engines, and Predictive Analysis

8.4 Predictive Analysis

8.4.1 Increasing Next-Generation Aircraft Fleet is Expected to Drive the Demand for Predictive Analytics

8.5 Part Replacement

8.5.1 Increasing Demand for 3D Printed Parts is Expected to Drive the Demand for Part Replacement

8.6 Mobility & Functionality

8.6.1 Mobility & Functionality Includes Advanced Software Which is Used to Integrate Data and Connect with Other Parties

9 Digital MRO Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 COVID-19 Impact on End-user Segments of Digital MRO Market

9.2.1 Most Impacted End-user Segment

9.2.2 Least Impacted End-user Segment

9.3 Airlines

9.3.1 Small Airlines

9.3.2 Medium Airlines

9.3.3 Large Airlines

9.4 MRO

9.4.1 Small MRO

9.4.2 Medium MRO

9.4.3 Large MRO

9.5 OEM

9.5.1 Aircraft OEM

9.5.2 Engine OEM

10 Regional Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.1.1 Market Evaluation Framework

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.2.1 Star

11.2.2 Emerging Leader

11.2.3 Pervasive

11.2.4 Participant

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Start-Ups

11.3.1 Progressive Companies

11.3.2 Responsive Companies

11.3.3 Starting Blocks

11.3.4 Dynamic Companies

11.4 Market Share of Key Players, 2020

11.5 Ranking and Revenue Analysis of Key Players, 2020

11.6 Competitive Scenario

11.6.1 New Product Launches

11.6.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Acquisitions, and Collaborations

11.6.3 Contracts

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Ansys

12.3 Boeing

12.4 Capgemini

12.5 SAP

12.6 General Electric (GE)

12.7 Hexaware

12.8 Honeywell

12.9 IFS

12.10 International Business Machines (IBM)

12.11 Lufthansa Technik

12.12 Ramco Systems

12.13 Rusada

12.14 Swiss Aviationsoftware

12.15 Winair

12.16 PTC Inc

12.17 Traxxall

12.18 Eon Reality

12.19 Aero Glass

12.20 Sita

12.21 Atheer Air

12.22 Startup/SME Profiles

12.22.1 Jasoren

12.22.2 Future Visual

12.22.3 Fountx

12.22.4 Magic Leap

12.22.5 Oculus VR

