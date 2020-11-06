Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Carbon Nanotubes 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)-enhanced products are commercially available in a variety of markets. MWCNT powders, arrays, sheets, flakes, films and yarns have found applications in consumer electronics, power cables, batteries, polymer composites, coatings, aerospace, sensors, heaters, filters and biomedicine.
The market for MWCNTs has until the last year witnessed a decline in large-scale production; however, there still remains global demand of >2000-2500 tons per annum with increased demand over the past 12 months in composites, automotive and aerospace applications and especially as battery additives in Asia. MWCNTs are used as conductive agents in lithium-ion secondary batteries, with demand increasing greatly in markets for EVs and PHEVs.
The use of carbon nanotubes as anode-conductive additives allows for a reduction in the use of conductive materials by around 30 per cent and increase the capacity of lithium-ion batteries. LG Chem has recently announced plans to increase production capacity from 500 to 1,700 tons per annum to meet battery market demands and Cabot Corporation has acquired Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd (SUSN) for approximately $115 million
Large-scale industrial production of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) has been initiated, promising new market opportunities in transparent conductive films, transistors, sensors and memory devices. The market volume for SWCNTs will increase in the coming years due to multi-volume production methods coming on stream and reduction in price. This will allow for penetration in high volume markets such as polymer composites, conductive coatings, antistatic coatings, rubber and tires, batteries, construction materials, asphalt, power cables and plastics.
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 Market overview
1.2 Properties of carbon nanotubes
1.2.1 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)
1.3 Comparative properties of CNTs
1.4 Products and applications
1.5 MWCNTs
1.5.1 Applications
1.5.2 Producers
1.5.3 Production
1.5.4 Market demand, tons
1.6 SWCNTs
1.6.1 Applications
1.6.2 Production
1.6.3 Market demand, tons
1.7 Carbon nanotubes market challenges
1.8 Market impact from COVID-19
2 OVERVIEW OF CARBON NANOTUBES
2.1 Properties
2.2 Multi-walled nanotubes (MWCNT)
2.2.1 Properties
2.2.2 Applications
2.3 Single-wall carbon nanotubes (SWCNT)
2.3.1 Properties
2.3.2 Applications
2.3.3 Comparison between MWCNTs and SWCNTs
2.4 Double-walled carbon nanotubes (DWNTs)
2.4.1 Properties
2.4.2 Applications
2.5 Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs)
2.6 Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs)
2.6.1 Properties
2.6.2 Applications
2.7 Carbon Nanohorns (CNHs)
2.7.1 Properties
2.7.2 Applications
2.8 Carbon Onions
2.8.1 Properties
2.8.2 Applications
2.9 Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs)
2.9.1 Properties
2.9.2 Applications
3 CARBON NANOTUBE PRODUCTION
4 CARBON NANOTUBES PATENTS
5 CARBON NANOTUBES PRICING
6 CARBON NANOTUBES IN 3D PRINTING
6.1 Market overview
6.2 Applications
6.3 Market assessment
6.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
6.5 Product developers
7 CARBON NANOTUBES IN ADHESIVES
7.1 Market overview
7.2 Applications
7.3 Market prospects
7.4 Market assessment
7.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
7.6 Product developers
8 CARBON NANOTUBES IN AEROSPACE
8.1 Market overview
8.2 Applications
8.3 Market prospects
8.4 Market assessment
8.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
8.6 Product developers
9 CARBON NANOTUBES IN AUTOMOTIVE
9.1 Market overview
9.2 Applications
9.3 Market prospects
9.4 Market assessment
9.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
9.6 Product developers
10 CARBON NANOTUBES IN BATTERIES
10.1 Market overview
10.2 Applications
10.2.1 Nanomaterials in Lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries
10.2.2 Nanomaterials in Sodium-ion batteries
10.2.3 Nanomaterials in Lithium-air batteries
10.2.4 Flexible and stretchable batteries in electronics
10.2.5 Flexible and stretchable LIBs
10.2.5.1 Fiber-shaped Lithium-Ion batteries
10.2.5.2 Stretchable lithium-ion batteries
10.2.5.3 Origami and kirigami lithium-ion batteries
10.2.5.4 Fiber-shaped Lithium-Ion batteries
10.3 Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors
10.3.1 Materials
10.4 Market prospects
10.5 Market assessment
10.6 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
10.7 Product developers
11 CARBON NANOTUBES IN COMPOSITES
11.1 Market overview
11.2 Fiber-based polymer composite parts
11.2.1 Market prospects
11.2.2 Applications
11.2.3 Market assessment
11.3 Metal-matrix composites
11.3.1 Market assessment
11.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
11.5 Product developers
12 CARBON NANOTUBES IN CONDUCTIVE INKS
12.1 Market overview
12.2 Applications
12.3 Market prospects
12.4 Market assessment
12.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
12.6 Product developers
13 CARBON NANOTUBES IN CONSTRUCTION
13.1 Market overview
13.2 Market prospects
13.3 Market assessment
13.3.1 Cement
13.3.2 Asphalt bitumen
13.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
13.5 Product developers
14 CARBON NANOTUBES IN ELECTRONICS
14.1 WEARABLE ELECTRONICS AND DISPLAYS
14.1.1 Market overview
14.1.2 Market prospects
14.1.3 Applications
14.1.4 Market assessment
14.1.5 Global market, historical and forecast to 2030
14.1.6 Product developers
14.2 CARBON NANOTUBES IN TRANSISTORS AND INTEGRATED CIRCUITS
14.2.1 Market overview
14.2.2 Applications
14.2.3 Market prospects
14.2.4 Market assessment
14.2.5 Global market, historical and forecast to 2030
14.2.6 Product developers
14.3 CARBON NANOTUBES IN MEMORY DEVICES
14.3.1 Market overview
14.3.2 Market prospects
14.3.3 Market assessment
14.3.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
14.3.5 Product developers
15 CARBON NANOTUBES IN FILTRATION
15.1 Market overview
15.2 Applications
15.3 Market prospects
15.4 Market assessment
15.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
15.6 Product developers
16 CARBON NANOTUBES IN FUEL CELLS
16.1 Market overview
16.2 Applications
16.3 Market prospects
16.4 Market assessment
16.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
16.6 Product developers
17 CARBON NANOTUBES IN LIFE SCIENCES AND MEDICINE
17.1 Market overview
17.2 Applications
17.3 Market prospects
17.3.1 Drug delivery
17.3.2 Imaging and diagnostics
17.3.3 Implants
17.3.4 Medical biosensors
17.3.5 Woundcare
17.4 Market assessment
17.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
17.6 Product developers
18 CARBON NANOTUBES IN LUBRICANTS
18.1 Market overview
18.2 Applications
18.3 Market prospects
18.4 Market assessment
18.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
18.6 Product developers
19 CARBON NANOTUBES IN OIL AND GAS
19.1 Market overview
19.2 Applications
19.3 Market prospects
19.4 Market assessment
19.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
19.6 Product developers
20 CARBON NANOTUBES IN PAINTS AND COATINGS
20.1 Market overview
20.2 Applications
20.3 Market prospects
20.4 Market assessment
20.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
20.6 Product developers
21 CARBON NANOTUBES IN PHOTOVOLTAICS
21.1 Market overview
21.2 Applications
21.3 Market prospects
21.4 Market assessment
21.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
21.6 Product developers
22 CARBON NANOTUBES IN RUBBER AND TIRES
22.1 Market overview
22.2 Applications
22.3 Market prospects
22.4 Market assessment
22.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
22.6 Product developers
23 CARBON NANOTUBES IN SENSORS
23.1 Market overview
23.2 Applications
23.3 Market prospects
23.4 Market assessment
23.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
23.6 Product developers
24 CARBON NANOTUBES IN SMART TEXTILES AND APPAREL
24.1 Market overview
24.2 Applications
24.3 Market prospects
24.4 Market assessment
24.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
24.6 Product developers
25 CARBON NANOTUBES IN SUPERCAPACITORS
25.1 Market overview
25.2 Applications
25.3 Market prospects
25.4 Market assessment
25.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030
25.6 Product developers
26 OTHER MARKETS
26.1 THERMAL INTERFACE MATERIALS
26.1.1 Market assessment
26.2 POWER CABLES
26.2.1 Market assessment
27 COLLABORATIONS
27.1 Supply and licensing
28 MULTI-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES COMPANY PROFILES
29 SINGLE-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES COMPANY PROFILES
30 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
31 REFERENCES
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lyl8wt
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: