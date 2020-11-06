Dublin, Nov. 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Carbon Nanotubes 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Multi-walled carbon nanotubes (MWCNTs)-enhanced products are commercially available in a variety of markets. MWCNT powders, arrays, sheets, flakes, films and yarns have found applications in consumer electronics, power cables, batteries, polymer composites, coatings, aerospace, sensors, heaters, filters and biomedicine.

The market for MWCNTs has until the last year witnessed a decline in large-scale production; however, there still remains global demand of >2000-2500 tons per annum with increased demand over the past 12 months in composites, automotive and aerospace applications and especially as battery additives in Asia. MWCNTs are used as conductive agents in lithium-ion secondary batteries, with demand increasing greatly in markets for EVs and PHEVs.



The use of carbon nanotubes as anode-conductive additives allows for a reduction in the use of conductive materials by around 30 per cent and increase the capacity of lithium-ion batteries. LG Chem has recently announced plans to increase production capacity from 500 to 1,700 tons per annum to meet battery market demands and Cabot Corporation has acquired Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co., Ltd (SUSN) for approximately $115 million

Large-scale industrial production of single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs) has been initiated, promising new market opportunities in transparent conductive films, transistors, sensors and memory devices. The market volume for SWCNTs will increase in the coming years due to multi-volume production methods coming on stream and reduction in price. This will allow for penetration in high volume markets such as polymer composites, conductive coatings, antistatic coatings, rubber and tires, batteries, construction materials, asphalt, power cables and plastics.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market overview

1.2 Properties of carbon nanotubes

1.2.1 Single-walled carbon nanotubes (SWCNTs)

1.3 Comparative properties of CNTs

1.4 Products and applications

1.5 MWCNTs

1.5.1 Applications

1.5.2 Producers

1.5.3 Production

1.5.4 Market demand, tons

1.6 SWCNTs

1.6.1 Applications

1.6.2 Production

1.6.3 Market demand, tons

1.7 Carbon nanotubes market challenges

1.8 Market impact from COVID-19

2 OVERVIEW OF CARBON NANOTUBES

2.1 Properties

2.2 Multi-walled nanotubes (MWCNT)

2.2.1 Properties

2.2.2 Applications

2.3 Single-wall carbon nanotubes (SWCNT)

2.3.1 Properties

2.3.2 Applications

2.3.3 Comparison between MWCNTs and SWCNTs

2.4 Double-walled carbon nanotubes (DWNTs)

2.4.1 Properties

2.4.2 Applications

2.5 Vertically aligned CNTs (VACNTs)

2.6 Few-walled carbon nanotubes (FWNTs)

2.6.1 Properties

2.6.2 Applications

2.7 Carbon Nanohorns (CNHs)

2.7.1 Properties

2.7.2 Applications

2.8 Carbon Onions

2.8.1 Properties

2.8.2 Applications

2.9 Boron Nitride nanotubes (BNNTs)

2.9.1 Properties

2.9.2 Applications

3 CARBON NANOTUBE PRODUCTION

4 CARBON NANOTUBES PATENTS

5 CARBON NANOTUBES PRICING

6 CARBON NANOTUBES IN 3D PRINTING

6.1 Market overview

6.2 Applications

6.3 Market assessment

6.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

6.5 Product developers

7 CARBON NANOTUBES IN ADHESIVES

7.1 Market overview

7.2 Applications

7.3 Market prospects

7.4 Market assessment

7.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

7.6 Product developers

8 CARBON NANOTUBES IN AEROSPACE

8.1 Market overview

8.2 Applications

8.3 Market prospects

8.4 Market assessment

8.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

8.6 Product developers

9 CARBON NANOTUBES IN AUTOMOTIVE

9.1 Market overview

9.2 Applications

9.3 Market prospects

9.4 Market assessment

9.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

9.6 Product developers

10 CARBON NANOTUBES IN BATTERIES

10.1 Market overview

10.2 Applications

10.2.1 Nanomaterials in Lithium-sulfur (Li-S) batteries

10.2.2 Nanomaterials in Sodium-ion batteries

10.2.3 Nanomaterials in Lithium-air batteries

10.2.4 Flexible and stretchable batteries in electronics

10.2.5 Flexible and stretchable LIBs

10.2.5.1 Fiber-shaped Lithium-Ion batteries

10.2.5.2 Stretchable lithium-ion batteries

10.2.5.3 Origami and kirigami lithium-ion batteries

10.2.5.4 Fiber-shaped Lithium-Ion batteries

10.3 Flexible and stretchable supercapacitors

10.3.1 Materials

10.4 Market prospects

10.5 Market assessment

10.6 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

10.7 Product developers

11 CARBON NANOTUBES IN COMPOSITES

11.1 Market overview

11.2 Fiber-based polymer composite parts

11.2.1 Market prospects

11.2.2 Applications

11.2.3 Market assessment

11.3 Metal-matrix composites

11.3.1 Market assessment

11.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

11.5 Product developers

12 CARBON NANOTUBES IN CONDUCTIVE INKS

12.1 Market overview

12.2 Applications

12.3 Market prospects

12.4 Market assessment

12.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

12.6 Product developers

13 CARBON NANOTUBES IN CONSTRUCTION

13.1 Market overview

13.2 Market prospects

13.3 Market assessment

13.3.1 Cement

13.3.2 Asphalt bitumen

13.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

13.5 Product developers

14 CARBON NANOTUBES IN ELECTRONICS

14.1 WEARABLE ELECTRONICS AND DISPLAYS

14.1.1 Market overview

14.1.2 Market prospects

14.1.3 Applications

14.1.4 Market assessment

14.1.5 Global market, historical and forecast to 2030

14.1.6 Product developers

14.2 CARBON NANOTUBES IN TRANSISTORS AND INTEGRATED CIRCUITS

14.2.1 Market overview

14.2.2 Applications

14.2.3 Market prospects

14.2.4 Market assessment

14.2.5 Global market, historical and forecast to 2030

14.2.6 Product developers

14.3 CARBON NANOTUBES IN MEMORY DEVICES

14.3.1 Market overview

14.3.2 Market prospects

14.3.3 Market assessment

14.3.4 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

14.3.5 Product developers

15 CARBON NANOTUBES IN FILTRATION

15.1 Market overview

15.2 Applications

15.3 Market prospects

15.4 Market assessment

15.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

15.6 Product developers

16 CARBON NANOTUBES IN FUEL CELLS

16.1 Market overview

16.2 Applications

16.3 Market prospects

16.4 Market assessment

16.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

16.6 Product developers

17 CARBON NANOTUBES IN LIFE SCIENCES AND MEDICINE

17.1 Market overview

17.2 Applications

17.3 Market prospects

17.3.1 Drug delivery

17.3.2 Imaging and diagnostics

17.3.3 Implants

17.3.4 Medical biosensors

17.3.5 Woundcare

17.4 Market assessment

17.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

17.6 Product developers

18 CARBON NANOTUBES IN LUBRICANTS

18.1 Market overview

18.2 Applications

18.3 Market prospects

18.4 Market assessment

18.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

18.6 Product developers

19 CARBON NANOTUBES IN OIL AND GAS

19.1 Market overview

19.2 Applications

19.3 Market prospects

19.4 Market assessment

19.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

19.6 Product developers

20 CARBON NANOTUBES IN PAINTS AND COATINGS

20.1 Market overview

20.2 Applications

20.3 Market prospects

20.4 Market assessment

20.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

20.6 Product developers

21 CARBON NANOTUBES IN PHOTOVOLTAICS

21.1 Market overview

21.2 Applications

21.3 Market prospects

21.4 Market assessment

21.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

21.6 Product developers

22 CARBON NANOTUBES IN RUBBER AND TIRES

22.1 Market overview

22.2 Applications

22.3 Market prospects

22.4 Market assessment

22.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

22.6 Product developers

23 CARBON NANOTUBES IN SENSORS

23.1 Market overview

23.2 Applications

23.3 Market prospects

23.4 Market assessment

23.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

23.6 Product developers

24 CARBON NANOTUBES IN SMART TEXTILES AND APPAREL

24.1 Market overview

24.2 Applications

24.3 Market prospects

24.4 Market assessment

24.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

24.6 Product developers

25 CARBON NANOTUBES IN SUPERCAPACITORS

25.1 Market overview

25.2 Applications

25.3 Market prospects

25.4 Market assessment

25.5 Global market in tons, historical and forecast to 2030

25.6 Product developers

26 OTHER MARKETS

26.1 THERMAL INTERFACE MATERIALS

26.1.1 Market assessment

26.2 POWER CABLES

26.2.1 Market assessment

27 COLLABORATIONS

27.1 Supply and licensing



28 MULTI-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES COMPANY PROFILES



29 SINGLE-WALLED CARBON NANOTUBES COMPANY PROFILES



30 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



31 REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned



Arkema

BNNT LLC

C2CNT LLC

Carbonics, Inc.

DexMat, Inc.

Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

GSI Creos Corporation

Koatsu Gas Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Korea Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd.

LG Chem

Murata Machinery Ltd.

OCSIAL

Toray Industries, Inc.

Zeon Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lyl8wt

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900